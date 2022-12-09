Read full article on original website
Some dietary supplements may be better for your heart than others, study finds
BOSTON -- A large analysis finds some dietary supplements may be better for your heart than others.Researchers in China and the U.S. looked at nearly 900 randomized controlled trials and found several micronutrients that improve at least two of nine risk factors for heart disease such as blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar. For example, omega-3 fatty acid supplements decreased death from heart disease while folic acid reduced the risk of strokes. Several supplements such as vitamin C, vitamin D, and vitamin E had no effect on the risk of heart attack or stroke, and beta-carotene supplements were linked to an increased risk of death from all causes.
Healthline
Low-Carb, High-Fat Diet May Help People With Type 2 Diabetes
Researchers say a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet helped study participants with type 2 diabetes lose weight and improve their blood glucose levels. However, they noted the participants had difficulty maintaining this dietary plan at a 3-month follow-up. Experts say it’s important to assess your current eating habits before starting any diet....
Healthline
Heart Disease: How High Cholesterol Combined With High Blood Pressure Increases Risk
Researchers say the combination of high blood pressure and high cholesterol increases a person’s risk of cardiovascular disease. Experts say lipoproteins found in “bad” cholesterol are becoming more of a focus in measuring heart health. They point out that cholesterol levels are difficult to significantly change as...
The One Vegetable You Should Eat Every Single Day, According to Nutritionists
As we all know, vegetables are a staple in a well-balanced, nutritious diet. Whether you enjoy veggies as a dinner side or a snack with hummus, there are many different ways to enjoy them. “Vegetables have a perfect combination of specific vitamins inherent in the specific vegetable, cancer-fighting polyphenols, immune-boosting...
The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Daily For A Healthier Body Over 40
There are so many factors that play into our overall health, from the food we eat to the way we move our bodies and even to our stress levels. Keeping up with healthy habits that can keep everything running in tip-top shape is especially essential as we age and our bodies change over time. Luckily, there are tons of ways you can help your body thrive on a daily basis, including regularly drinking one beverage health experts swear by: tea!
Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin
Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Benzinga
Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
Health Experts Say You Should Avoid This Canned Food At All Costs–It Leads To Stomach Fat!
A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
2 Drinks Dermatologists Say Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs Because They Speed Up Aging
This post has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal....
The One Beverage Experts Say You Should Be Drinking Every Day To Take Inches Off Your Waist
A great weight loss plan involves many parts: a healthy diet, lots of exercise, and, of course, ample hydration. The importance of H2O should not be underestimated! Making sure you drink enough water can help you suppress your appetite, lower your calorie intake, make your workouts more efficient, and even boost your metabolism. And as it turns out, there are a few ingredients you can add to your glass that can make your water even more beneficial: lemon and chia seeds.
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Normal Blood Sugar by Age?
Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels helps manage diabetes. Everyone need not check their blood sugar levels daily, but people with type I diabetes should check their blood sugar levels at least four times daily. The blood sugar levels should be checked before meals and at bedtime, and they can...
3 High-Protein Breakfast Foods To Blast Belly Fat
Losing weight in your midsection— or anywhere else— requires a balanced diet along with regular exercise. While working to lose weight in this area or elsewhere, it is vital to provide your body with energy from high-protein foods, especially first thing in the morning. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for three breakfast ideas that will not only help you start your day off with needed energy, but that will also keep you satiated (and less likely to eat more and gain weight later). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Healthline
Can Stress Cause Low Sodium Levels?￼
Sodium, an essential nutrient, helps your body function by maintaining blood pressure and fluid levels, as well as supporting your muscles and nerves. The body regulates sodium — or salt — levels by releasing excess sodium in urine as well as controlling the amount of water that’s released.
Healthline
Can You Prevent Endometriosis?
Endometriosis is not preventable, but there are things you can do to reduce your risk. Endometriosis is a common chronic condition seen in people assigned female at birth. Currently, it is not preventable, but there are some things you can do to reduce your risk factors for this condition. Here...
Healthline
New Diabetes Guidelines: New Focus on Weight Loss, Sleep, and Continuous Glucose Monitors
The American Diabetes Association has announced new guidelines for how people with diabetes should be treated. This year’s guidance includes stricter recommendations related to medications, new technologies, weight control, and modifiable lifestyle factors like sleep and exercise. The new guidance focuses on the use of new technologies that have...
How to get muscle gains: A beginner’s guide to becoming buff
Lift heavy, but above all, lift smart. John Arano / UnsplashWinter is a great time to get those gains before the good weather comes back.
What is black mould and what health problems can it cause?
Mould is very common in homes. It can grow on tiles, fabrics, carpets, wood and other materials when moisture is present. Key spots are around window frames, in bathrooms, anywhere condensation forms, and where leaks and rising damp lead to moist patches on ceilings and walls. Two black moulds commonly found in homes are Cladosporium and Alternaria fungi. Another black mould is Stachybotrys chartarum, which can release specific toxins that are harmful to humans.
