TechSpot
Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"
A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories
Virologist Dr. Peter Daszak has come under fire for posting videos of himself and his research team in a Thailand-based cave with 2.5 million bats following widespread controversy over his ties to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19 theories.RadarOnline.com has discovered his brazen postings online sparked fury after a Vanity Fair expose claimed that his charity, EcoHealth Alliance, provided funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Gain-of-function research.In the heart of the bat cave - deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It’s the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the “reactor...
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Says FTX Collapse Makes Him and Other Investors in the Crypto Exchange ‘Look Like Idiots’
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary says that the collapse of FTX made him and other prominent investors look ‘like idiots.’. In a new interview on CNBC Squawk Box, O’Leary says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried being an American citizen subject to US laws contributed to making the company an attractive investment for institutional investors.
Melinda Gates meets controversial Hindu nationalist Yogi Adityanath, calls his leadership ‘a model for world’
Philanthropist Melinda Gates has met with hardline monk-turned-politician Yogi Adityanath during a visit to India, hailing his controversial governance in Uttar Pradesh as a “model for the world”.The Uttar Pradesh state government has claimed its effective policies helped minimise Covid casualties even when India was suffering one of the world’s deadliest outbreaks. Yet ground reports from the time paint a different picture, with witnesses in May 2021 describing the bodies of Covid victims floating down the River Ganges in the state and being buried in shallow graves on the riverbank, while reports based on excess deaths have suggested Covid...
EU reels as scandal tarnishes parliament's credibility
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament was reeling Tuesday, it’s credibility under threat, as a corruption and bribery scandal damaged lawmakers’ careers and as fingers pointed at Qatari officials accused of seeking to play down labor rights concerns ahead of the soccer World Cup. The scandal, which started unfolding publicly last week, has scarred the reputation of the EU’s only institution comprised of officials elected directly in the 27 member countries. It has undermined the assembly’s claim to the moral high ground in its own investigations, such as into allegations of corruption in member country Hungary. “It is so profound because it jars so fundamentally with what parliament pretends to stand for,” Ghent University Professor Hendrik Vos, an EU expert, told The Associated Press. “The parliament pretends to stand for transparency, unable to be bribed, to defend fundamental values. And then then you get something like this.” Referring to her barely suppressed “fury, my anger, my sorrow,” Parliament President Roberta Metsola told EU lawmakers on Monday that “European democracy is under attack.” While they convened in in Strasbourg, France, Belgian police picked up a haul of computer data from the assembly’s other seat in Brussels.
techaiapp.com
World’s Gins and World Travel
Shetland Reel, In the Welsh Wind, Sipsmith’s, and Jawbox don’t do it anymore for KEVIN PILLEY. UK gins are too parochial. “Who wants another gin then? Portobello Road Asparagus anyone? Some Nelson’s Brussel Sprout? Saffron? Ant? Oyster? Quincenauticusor lavender? Christmas pudding perhaps? Butcher’s Beef Gin? Maybe some Scottish sea lettuce from Jura?”
‘Disgraceful’: Kids sleep on airport floor as flights delayed by snow
Children at Gatwick and Stansted airports were left to sleep on the floor after snowfall caused travel chaos across the UK.A number of airports closed runways following the snow on Sunday night (11 December), and travellers saw flights diverted and cancelled.James Brookbank, a father of three children aged three, seven and eight, toldSky News that after their Ryanair flight to Helsinki was diverted to Brussels, he and his family had to sleep on the floor.“Disgraceful doesn’t cover it,” he said. Mr Brookbank claimed Ryanair did not offer adequate support to his family, adding that there was “nobody from Ryanair,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Rejection of plan for super-embassy a ‘setback’ for China’s overseas operations
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. A decision by local officials not to allow China to build a “super-embassy” on the site of a historic building in east London is a major setback for the Chinese Communist Party’s overseas influence operations, analysts told RFA.
Wealthy Americans Are Flocking to Europe for Holiday Shopping. Here’s Why.
‘Tis the season for holiday shopping—across the pond, apparently. Back in summer, tons of well-heeled Americans headed to shopping capitals in Europe and the UK to take advantage of the sinking value of the euro and pound against the US dollar by snapping up luxury goods and real estate. Now with the holidays upon us, wealthy shoppers are again capitalizing on the dollar exchange rate. Spending by American tourists in Europe grew more than 40 percent during the week of Black Friday compared with the same period in 2019, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. The amount of cash being...
techaiapp.com
20 of Europe’s Most Anticipated Luxury Hotel and Resort Openings
(credit: Mandarin Oriental) Last, but certainly not least, in our four-part installment of the most anticipated luxury property openings around the world, sees is go to the continent of Europe. Comprised of 44 countries, Europe is steeped in history and decadence of years gone by and continues to be a global hub for travelers. So, if you are looking for hot new spots to stay while roaming the continent, here is a list of new luxury openings in Europe.
The world's most 'welcoming' countries of 2022
For the busiest of business travelers, who regularly find themselves called to fly to a string of countries at short notice, up-to-date information on which countries require visas or electronic travel authorizations (eTAs) is essential.
techaiapp.com
Survey Shows Turkey Obsessed With Crypto, Especially Dogecoin
The entire crypto industry has been experiencing a winter since the last quarter of 2021. Some cryptocurrency prices experienced a massive price slump, with many declining over 65%. However bad things may look, crypto may not go extinct as its popularity has not reduced. A recent study by CryptoManiaks, a...
techaiapp.com
Moto X40 Pre-Booking Open Ahead of Official Launch, More Details Revealed
Moto X40 — the flagship successor to the Moto Edge X30 — is set to launch in China on December 15. Motorola has remained tight-lipped regarding the details and pricing of this smartphone. In addition, its design details are also under wraps. This handset has now been listed on JD.com ahead of launch with pre-booking option open for customers. Meanwhile, the company has also shared a few key specifications of the Moto X40 in the build-up to its launch. The handset is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
China has been blocking Hollywood films for years, but ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ could be a huge boost to the Communist Party
James Cameron, director of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” at the film’s London premiere. How James Cameron’s latest blockbuster film fares in one of the world’s most restricted movie markets could determine whether Hollywood’s roller-coaster 2022 closes with a bang or a whimper. But it could also help mend fences between China’s government and its citizens who recently protested the country’s zero-COVID lockdown policies.
liveandletsfly.com
Migrants Stage Onboard Birth In Order To Cause Diversion To Spain, Then Make A Run For Freedom On Tarmac
In a story right out of a movie script, a group of migrants staged an elaborate hoax on a flight to Istanbul deliberately intended to engineer a diversion to Spain and chance for freedom. Woman Fakes Onboard Birth On Istanbul Flight In Order To Cause Diversion To Spain Daring Escape...
torquenews.com
Tesla Needs Its Model 2 as India's $10,000 EV Sells Like Crazy
Tesla needs its Model 2 vehicles in order to tap into the large market in India. There is a $10,000 affordable EV gaining traction in India and it might gain traction outside of India. India EV Market. A week ago, BYD began selling the Atto 3 in India. They are...
Company founder slams Qantas after three rare surfboards worth $4,000 are damaged - just days after baggage handlers were filmed recklessly throwing bags
An entrepreneur claims Qantas left him $4,000 out of pocket by damaging his prized surfboards - just days after two handlers were fired for 'disrespecting' luggage. Melbourne kombucha company founder James Huddle, 45, shared a video of three surfboards he checked in on a Qantas flight from Melbourne to Newcastle on the NSW north coast on Thursday.
techaiapp.com
MuddyWater APT group is back with updated TTPsSecurity Affairs
The Iran-linked MuddyWater APT is targeting countries in the Middle East as well as Central and West Asia in a new campaign. Deep Instinct’s Threat Research team uncovered a new campaign conducted by the MuddyWater APT (aka SeedWorm, TEMP.Zagros, and Static Kitten) that was targeting Armenia, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Tajikistan, and United Arab Emirates.
‘The community is 100% scared’: shop owners of Auckland’s Little India at centre of national crime debate
After a series of high-profile robberies and ram raids, the owners of Sandringham’s dairies say something has changed in New Zealand
fashionweekdaily.com
A Gentle Person in a Hard Industry: Cata Feer, Costa-Rica-Born Model Turned Influencer, On Bringing Positivity to People
Fashion modeling is a cutthroat world where too many suitors compete for a limited number of places in the limelight, which makes it a hard industry for new entrants. Would-be hopefuls come from near and far, their looks, posture, color of skin, and eye types reflecting mankind’s ethnic and cultural diversity. Each model is unique and deserves kudos for the efforts made to get where they are in this business. Meet Cata Freer, a model turned influencer and entrepreneur, born and raised in Costa Rica. Costa Rica is deemed the “world’s happiest country” for a reason, an exotique tica with unforgettable looks, and an outgoing and well-wishing personality. She sees her mission in bringing that tropical Costa-Rican personality and looks to the US, sharing her positivity with others. Cata’s way to modeling was natural as she was surrounded by models in her family from childhood with many aunts who were models. However, her journey was not altogether smooth.
