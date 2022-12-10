ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear

Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Game

FOX's NFL "Game of the Week" this afternoon is an NFC clash with major playoff implications. The San Francisco 49ers, with seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy making his first career start, are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who has made quite a few more starts than Purdy in his career.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Penalty In Bucs vs. 49ers Game

NFL fans convinced certain star quarterbacks get special treatment might take solace in Brock Purdy receiving a beneficial call early to begin his first career start. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Keanu Neal had an unimpeded path to the San Francisco 49ers quarterback on the first offensive snap. He rocked Purdy, but the sack didn't count.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win

Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft

With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
ROSS, CA
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reveals What Dad Texted Her During Game

Erin Andrews was on the call of Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Buccaneers game. Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon. It was the first start of Brock Purdy's career. During the game, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands, when he teared up after his son's first touchdown pass.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Todd Bowles On Sunday

It's safe to say that Todd Bowles' first season leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is not going well. Tampa Bay is currently getting shellacked by San Francisco. It's 28-0 heading into halftime. San Francisco is being led by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy on Sunday afternoon. Bowles and the Bucs' defense...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Jerry Rice Not Happy With 49ers On Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers suffered another devastating injury. Deebo Samuel got carted off the field during Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. The star wide receiver was in tears after suffering a seemingly severe knee injury. Samuel got hurt after taking a handoff up the middle for three years....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

Model Veronika Rajek Sends Emotional Message to Tom Brady

A Slovakian model is all-in with Tom Brady. Veronika Rajek attended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints game in Tampa, Florida on Monday night and witnessed Brady lead the Buccaneers to a comeback win over their NFC South rivals. After the game, Rajek went to Instagram to post a series of photos of her at the game wearing the Brady No. 12 jersey. And in the post, Rajek wrote an emotional message to Brady.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady got crazy number of family/friends tickets for 49ers game

Tom Brady has played in countless big games throughout his legendary career, but his family and friends might say the most important one took place on Sunday in San Francisco. Brady grew up in the Bay Area rooting for the 49ers. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Niners on Sunday, it marked only the second time in his 23 NFL seasons that Brady has played a game in San Francisco. To say he had a lot of family and friends who wanted to attend would be an understatement.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: FOX Makes Decision On 49ers vs. Bucs Game

NFL games have been surprisingly close this year and the number of five-score blowouts have been few and far between. Unfortunately, with the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers turning into a one-sided laugher, FOX has made a big decision on the game. Per PFF NFL insider Ari Meirov,...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB

Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Sam Ponder's Comment On The Bucs Is Going Viral

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have turned in a miserable performance today. They currently trail the San Francisco 49ers 35-7 in the fourth quarter. The Bucs have been so bad, they might have a new nickname, thanks to the young son of ESPN commentator Samantha Ponder. Ponder tweeted moments ago that...
TAMPA, FL

