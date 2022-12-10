Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is done, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player
The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
Russell Wilson suffered a very brutal concussion | Video is scary
Russell Wilson has the Denver Broncos back in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs after being down 27-0. Wilson was driving the Broncos down the field again and he took off trying to pick up the first down. Russell was able to pick up the first down, but his...
Broncos coach honest about Russell Wilson’s concussion
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett gave a positive update on injured quarterback Russell Wilson Monday. Wilson left Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a blow to the head on a tackle early in the fourth quarter. After leaving the game, he was diagnosed with a concussion.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Video: Fight Breaks Out After Chiefs vs. Broncos Game
Today's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos was a contentious one as the action was unfolding. But the big scrap took place after the final whistle. After the Chiefs knelt down to seal a 34-28 win over the Broncos, head coaches Andy Reid and Nathaniel Hackett went to midfield for the traditional postgame handshake. But they were interrupted as a fight broke out between players.
4 Chiefs players to watch in Week 14 vs. Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get back in the win column with an AFC West matchup against the Denver Broncos in Week 14. Kansas City has been the winner in 13 consecutive matchups against Denver, including nine straight in the Patrick Mahomes era. The Broncos have very little to lose with a 3-9 record this season, so expect them to pull out all the stops to beat K.C. this week. Victory could allow a temporary reprieve for a frustrated fanbase and maybe save Nathaniel Hackett’s job for another week.
NFL World Shocked By Broncos' Comeback On Sunday
Shockingly, we have a game on our hands in Denver right now. The Broncos fell behind 27-0 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half, but have since struck for 21 unanswered points. Russell Wilson has thrown three touchdown passes, with a pair of Patrick Mahomes interceptions also helping the Denver cause.
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft
With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
Jerry Rice blasts Kyle Shanahan after Deebo Samuel injury
The San Francisco 49ers were taking it to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, leading 21-0 late
Chiefs’ coach gives update on new weapon heading into Broncos matchup
The Kansas City Chiefs recently picked up a new weapon for their defense, and he could be on display this Sunday against the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs signed former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams to the practice squad, then he was elevated to the 53-man roster just a few days before the game.
NFL World Believes 2 Coaches Should Be Fired Tomorrow
There have already been a couple of NFL head coaching firings this season, with the Panthers firing Matt Rhule and the Colts firing Frank Reich. The NFL world believes that two head coaches should probably be let go on Monday afternoon. Both Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Bucs head...
UTSA vs Troy Duluth Trading Cure Bowl Prediction Game Preview
UTSA vs Troy prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Duluth Trading Cure Bowl, Friday, December 16, 2022. UTSA vs Troy Duluth Trading Cure Bowl Prediction Game Preview. Record: UTSA (11-2), Troy (11-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. UTSA vs Troy Duluth Trading Cure Bowl...
Cincinnati vs Louisville Wasabi Fenway Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Cincinnati vs Louisville prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wasabi Fenway Bowl, Saturday, December 17, 2022. Cincinnati vs Louisville Wasabi Fenway Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Cincinnati vs Louisville How To Watch. Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022. Game Time: 11:00 am ET. Venue: Fenway Park,...
Vikings Audition Seafood Grocer at Kicker
Through 13 weeks of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings rank 28th in field goal percentage and 32nd in extra point conversion percentage. Kicker Greg Joseph produced a perfect Week 13 performance versus the New York Jets last weekend, a refreshing output as the Vikings kicking game until that afternoon was woeful.
AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Week 6
Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 6 AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?. Others Receiving Votes: Memphis 74, Charleston 64, Marquette 39, Iowa State 39, Arizona State 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary’s 15, Texas Tech 14, San Diego State 14, New Mexico 12, Utah 12, Creighton 11, Michigan State 5, Mississippi Valley State 4, Utah State 4, Kansas State 2.
