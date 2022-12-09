BudBlockz, Chainlink, and Filecoin are Tokens that Could Keep Investors’ Portfolios Afloat in the Current Market

Read full article on original website
Related
nulltx.com
FTX Token Price Analysis & Prediction (Dec 12th) – FTT Taps Three-Week High Amid Negative Sentiments, Can This 50% Jump Triggers a Strong Recovery
After the FTX collapse, the price has remained in consolidation with no sign of volatility for weeks. Today, it shows strength as the price increased to $2 on Binance. The next few hours of trading will determine how long the gains can sustain. As Bitcoin‘s price surged to $17300 today,...
nulltx.com
Oryen Network Raised Over $1 Million In Ongoing Presale, While Solana and Optimism Keep Struggling
Oryen, a top-notch defi protocol achieved tremendous results that yielded over $ 1 million in its ongoing presale. The turn of events in the cryptocurrency market has left many crypto projects like Solana and Optimism struggling to stay afloat. Oryen (ORY) Oryen sets itself as the pinnacle of decentralized finance...
nulltx.com
Hot New DeFi Project, SmarterWorx (ARTX) Set To Take On The Likes Of Synthetix Network (SNX) And Loopring (LRC)
DeFi stands for blockchain-based financial transactions without traditional middlemen for lending, trading, and other financial operations. Over the past year, the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry has developed at a rate never seen before, leading to the emergence of several innovative methods for trading and profiting from digital assets. DeFi has...
nulltx.com
Binance Insider Info Suggests Oryen Network May Get BNB Grant And Exchange Listing Early
As the world of cryptocurrency continues to evolve, the Oryen Network is positioning itself as a standout player. According to insider information, this platform may soon be granted a BNB grant and an exchange listing on Binance, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. This development would position Oryen as a potential leader in the cryptocurrency space, providing investors with a high return on investment and access to a cutting-edge platform.
Fed tightens grip on economy even as inflation cools
Despite two straight months of slowing price spikes, Fed officials raised interest rates yet again on Wednesday.
Fed raises key rate by half-point and signals more to come
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Federal Reserve reinforced its inflation fight Wednesday by raising its key interest rate for the seventh time this year and signaling more hikes to come. But the Fed announced a smaller hike than it had in its past four meetings at a time when inflation is showing signs of easing.
nulltx.com
Oryen Network dApp Is Live With Added Features; Avalanche May Want To Give Grant For Cross-Cha
Many blockchain platforms, decentralized exchanges, and digital currencies are now available, thanks to DeFi. Decentralized apps, or dApps, are another element of DeFi. They are online programs that let users access services and may function independently thanks to smart contracts on a blockchain network. These programs are decentralized so that they may run independently of a centralized power source.
Comments / 0