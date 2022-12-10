The rescheduled Lincoln Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 8 gave many community members more than they expected at Beermann Plaza. “I thought I was going to show up and see a few vendors and a tree lit up but it was so much more,” said Lincoln resident Lynette Padillo. Padillo attended the ceremony with her husband and her daughter, who moved into the area a year ago. “I feel like I’m in a movie. I’m a little teary-eyed by seeing how much of the community came to celebrate and how beautiful downtown is.”

LINCOLN, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO