ambcrypto.com
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you sell SFM to stay risk-free?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. SafeMoon’s price has largely followed the overall crypto industry trend since the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX. In recent trading sessions, it has followed the general trend of the industry.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
Legendary investor Sam Zell warns of liquidity crisis, says odds of economy going into recession 'very high'
Real estate mogul Sam Zell gives his outlook on the housing market after mortgage rates declined and reveals what the Fed must do to slow the pace of inflation.
Bitcoin miners took on billions in debt to ‘pump their stock’—leading to a crypto catastrophe
Greed and bad decisions have left the once-booming Bitcoin mining industry reeling.
dailyhodl.com
ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood Predicts FTX Implosion Will Massively Boost One Crypto Sector
ARK Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is predicting that the high-profile implosion of FTX will be a boon for one crypto sector. Wood says in a Yahoo! Finance interview that the collapse of FTX and other crypto firms will boost decentralized finance (DeFi) networks. “We do believe DeFi will...
crypto-academy.org
FTX Sold Fake BTC To Its Users – Sam Bankman-Fried Admitted to Fraud
During a live Twitter space on Thursday, FTX’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried implied that FTX was selling clients fake Bitcoin, admitting to fraud as such. Bankman-Fried went on to explain why clients’ assets were missing from FTX’s spot market after the exchange declared bankruptcy on November 11 in the U.S. during the interview with Ran Neuner, the host of Crypto Banter podcast.
ambcrypto.com
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: LUNC’s journey to $119, is it even possible?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since May 2022, LUNC has been at the heart of the crypto market’s problems. It is once again among the worst-hit coins in the year’s second crypto crash.
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Says FTX Collapse Makes Him and Other Investors in the Crypto Exchange ‘Look Like Idiots’
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary says that the collapse of FTX made him and other prominent investors look ‘like idiots.’. In a new interview on CNBC Squawk Box, O’Leary says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried being an American citizen subject to US laws contributed to making the company an attractive investment for institutional investors.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you short ETH in 2023?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. At press time, the majority of assets remained almost steady, but ETH increased by 3.93% during the past day. This is increasing...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin traders can keep an eye on these levels as BTC drops into a demand zone
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin’s market structure was bullish on the daily chart. Risk-averse traders can wait for Bitcoin’s reaction over the next two days before formulating their trade plans. Bitcoin...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Under Pressure As Another Whale Dumps Almost 10K BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) worth struggles to rally above $17.5k as miners and whales proceed to liquidate their BTC positions. The BTC worth has failed to point out any important upside transfer and stays beneath stress following the collapse of FTX. Bitcoin Whales Dumping Their BTC Holdings. Whale Alert in a tweet...
ambcrypto.com
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: What is the probability of ALGO reaching $50?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The previous 24 hours have seen an increase in the price of Algorand. The cryptocurrency has been going north despite only making slight gains. Algorand’s ecosystem has undergone numerous upgrades, which may have led to a modest price increase. Investor interest has increased in step with the market’s steady return of bulls.
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Is Working On Allowing Depositors To Withdrawal Their Crypto Assets Amid Bankruptcy Petition
FTX Token USD (FTT USD)Photo byYahoo Finance. On November 2, Coindesk reported that Alameda Research and FTX were entangled and extremely risk-laden. November 9, the Wall Street Journal reported investments into crypto trading firm Alameda Research By FTX, two companies owned by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). Following concerns over FTX being unable to pay its debts, investors began withdrawing $6 billion out of their blockchain wallets. FTX subsequently halted withdrawals temporarily and demands legal protection from the US as the exchange aspires to return money back to account holders. The cryptocurrency exchange firm is also investigating roughly $370 million and hundreds of fraudulent withdrawals from FTX's 5 million investors’ accounts. Binance and FTX were negotiating Binance’s acquisition of FTX however that deal did not go through prompting FTX to file for bankruptcy. FTX is seeking U.S legal protection from the Department Of Justice, the FTC, the Federal Reserve, and SEC.
Crypto exchange Binance freezes withdrawals of stablecoin USDC as rattled investors pull $2 billion in funds
Binance is facing questions over its reserves and reports of an imminent probe by US prosecutors, raising fears about its stability after FTX's collapse.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Attempted To Collapse Crypto Markets Last Month in Desperate Attempt To Save FTX: Report
Disgraced crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly tried to disrupt the digital asset markets in November in a last-ditch effort to save his failing exchange, FTX. In a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, sources say they saw messages in a Signal group appearing to show Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao telling Bankman-Fried to stop trying to destabilize Tether (USDT), the world’s largest USD-pegged stablecoin.
The market outlook for 2023 is uncertain. Here’s why Goldman Sachs thinks you should stay invested
Goldman Sachs think the U.S. will avoid a deep recession in 2023. Here are the just-in-case strategies they recommend to protect your investments.
ambcrypto.com
SUSHI’s latest price action could convince traders to stop panic selling. Here’s why…
SushiSwap’s stochastic was in an oversold position. Though whale interest and development activity increased, other metrics did not support a price surge. SushiSwap [SUSHI] has been upsetting investors for quite some time now thanks to its negative price action. CoinMarketCap’s data revealed that SUSHI registered 12% negative weekly losses and was trading at $1.18 at press time, with a market capitalization of over $150 million.
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
ambcrypto.com
ETH could start the week on a bullish note and these observations are to thank
ETH number of addresses holding 10+ coins reached an ATH. ETH’s mean coin age witnessed some upside after a considerable downfall. If you have been closely watching Ethereum in the last two weeks, you may have noticed a lot of lateral price movement. While this reflects the current overall state of the entire crypto market, ETH might be about to experience some volatility this week.
ambcrypto.com
LINK hits three-week low, but whale behavior could compel traders to…
Chainlink was part of the top ten tokens bought by Ethereum whales. However, on-chain data went against accumulation metrics. Chainlink [LINK] became one of the top 10 purchased tokens by the top 1000 Ethereum [ETH] whales, as per a 10 December tweet by WhaleStats. According to the whale tracking platform,...
