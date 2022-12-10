ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you sell SFM to stay risk-free?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. SafeMoon’s price has largely followed the overall crypto industry trend since the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX. In recent trading sessions, it has followed the general trend of the industry.
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
crypto-academy.org

FTX Sold Fake BTC To Its Users – Sam Bankman-Fried Admitted to Fraud

During a live Twitter space on Thursday, FTX’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried implied that FTX was selling clients fake Bitcoin, admitting to fraud as such. Bankman-Fried went on to explain why clients’ assets were missing from FTX’s spot market after the exchange declared bankruptcy on November 11 in the U.S. during the interview with Ran Neuner, the host of Crypto Banter podcast.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you short ETH in 2023?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. At press time, the majority of assets remained almost steady, but ETH increased by 3.93% during the past day. This is increasing...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin traders can keep an eye on these levels as BTC drops into a demand zone

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin’s market structure was bullish on the daily chart. Risk-averse traders can wait for Bitcoin’s reaction over the next two days before formulating their trade plans. Bitcoin...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Price Under Pressure As Another Whale Dumps Almost 10K BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) worth struggles to rally above $17.5k as miners and whales proceed to liquidate their BTC positions. The BTC worth has failed to point out any important upside transfer and stays beneath stress following the collapse of FTX. Bitcoin Whales Dumping Their BTC Holdings. Whale Alert in a tweet...
ambcrypto.com

Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: What is the probability of ALGO reaching $50?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The previous 24 hours have seen an increase in the price of Algorand. The cryptocurrency has been going north despite only making slight gains. Algorand’s ecosystem has undergone numerous upgrades, which may have led to a modest price increase. Investor interest has increased in step with the market’s steady return of bulls.
Yoel Davidson

Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Is Working On Allowing Depositors To Withdrawal Their Crypto Assets Amid Bankruptcy Petition

FTX Token USD (FTT USD)Photo byYahoo Finance. On November 2, Coindesk reported that Alameda Research and FTX were entangled and extremely risk-laden. November 9, the Wall Street Journal reported investments into crypto trading firm Alameda Research By FTX, two companies owned by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). Following concerns over FTX being unable to pay its debts, investors began withdrawing $6 billion out of their blockchain wallets. FTX subsequently halted withdrawals temporarily and demands legal protection from the US as the exchange aspires to return money back to account holders. The cryptocurrency exchange firm is also investigating roughly $370 million and hundreds of fraudulent withdrawals from FTX's 5 million investors’ accounts. Binance and FTX were negotiating Binance’s acquisition of FTX however that deal did not go through prompting FTX to file for bankruptcy. FTX is seeking U.S legal protection from the Department Of Justice, the FTC, the Federal Reserve, and SEC.
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Attempted To Collapse Crypto Markets Last Month in Desperate Attempt To Save FTX: Report

Disgraced crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly tried to disrupt the digital asset markets in November in a last-ditch effort to save his failing exchange, FTX. In a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, sources say they saw messages in a Signal group appearing to show Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao telling Bankman-Fried to stop trying to destabilize Tether (USDT), the world’s largest USD-pegged stablecoin.
ambcrypto.com

SUSHI’s latest price action could convince traders to stop panic selling. Here’s why…

SushiSwap’s stochastic was in an oversold position. Though whale interest and development activity increased, other metrics did not support a price surge. SushiSwap [SUSHI] has been upsetting investors for quite some time now thanks to its negative price action. CoinMarketCap’s data revealed that SUSHI registered 12% negative weekly losses and was trading at $1.18 at press time, with a market capitalization of over $150 million.
The Verge

Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
ambcrypto.com

ETH could start the week on a bullish note and these observations are to thank

ETH number of addresses holding 10+ coins reached an ATH. ETH’s mean coin age witnessed some upside after a considerable downfall. If you have been closely watching Ethereum in the last two weeks, you may have noticed a lot of lateral price movement. While this reflects the current overall state of the entire crypto market, ETH might be about to experience some volatility this week.
ambcrypto.com

LINK hits three-week low, but whale behavior could compel traders to…

Chainlink was part of the top ten tokens bought by Ethereum whales. However, on-chain data went against accumulation metrics. Chainlink [LINK] became one of the top 10 purchased tokens by the top 1000 Ethereum [ETH] whales, as per a 10 December tweet by WhaleStats. According to the whale tracking platform,...

