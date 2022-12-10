Read full article on original website
Related
footballscoop.com
Update on Arkansas-Pine Bluff's coaching search
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff search is moving towards a close. Sources tell FootballScoop at least three finalists have been scheduled for campus interviews, with one on campus Monday. Sources tell FootballScoop that Florida A&M offensive coordinator Joseph Henry, Benedict College head coach Chennis Berry, and former Presbyterian head coach Kevin Kelley...
salineriverchronicle.com
Richard “Ricky” Ferguson, 1964-2022
Richard “Ricky” Ferguson, age 58, of Warren, Arkansas passed away Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born October 5, 1964 in Warren, Arkansas to Gale and Bettie Ferguson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gale Ferguson and Bettie Mitchell. Ricky was a graduate of Warren High School and the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Warren and he was employed with Armstrong for 25 years.
advancemonticellonian.com
Nowlen, Montgomery to Wed January 14th
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Nowlen announce the engagement of their daughter, Jordyn Elizabeth Nowlen, to Adam Paul Montgomery, son of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Montgomery. Jordyn is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas and is a Registered Nurse at Conway Regional hospital in Conway. Adam is a graduate...
salineriverchronicle.com
Awards handed out at 2022 Bradley County Riding Club annual show
The Bradley County Riding Club recently held its annual award show for 2022. Pictured above are the top points winners for the calendar year. From left to right: Megan Walters(Junior division), RJ Martin(Gaited Division), Jordan Pruitt(Senior Division), and in front, Annie Barrett(Lead Line Division). Below are the full points totals...
Pine Bluff is making spirits bright with a holiday light display
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff is home to many things which includes the largest drive-thru holiday display in Arkansas, known as The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends. Every December, Regional Park transforms into a winter wonderland. “This has been going on for over 25 years. This really...
salineriverchronicle.com
Chamber of Commerce holds final meeting of 2022
Bradley County Chamber of Commerce board of directors held its last meeting of the year on Monday at Bradley County Economic Development Corp. Outgoing board members are Tim Kessler, Curtis Blankinship Jr. and Debbie Spencer. Incoming board members are Ana Angeles, Estephany Roman and Denisa Pennington. New officers are President...
Calhoun County highway crash claims the life of El Dorado man
The Arkansas State Police responded to an accident that occurred on Highway 167 in Calhoun County, Ark.
monticellolive.com
Monticello's Daily News
Around 9 PM, Wednesday evening, a Wilmar man was seriously wounded, when he was shot, near Johnson Street, in Wilmar. The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital, north of here, where his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The sheriffs department is asking for any information the public...
Man’s body found dumped in Pine Bluff; suspect still on loose
A body dumped in Pine Bluff over a month ago has been ruled a murder, putting Jefferson County investigators into gear.
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for December 5-12, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Luis A. Sanchez / 431 Bradley 23, Warren, AR / DOB 5-22-01 / Criminal tresspass, criminal mischief on 12-9-22.
cenlanow.com
16-year-old El Dorado teen arrested after overnight shooting; led police on high-speed chase
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the El Dorado Police Department were led on a high-speed chase after a 16-year-old boy fled a shooting scene where dozens of gunshots were fired, according to El Dorado News-Times. Prior to the chase, an El Dorado police officer reportedly heard gunshots while conducting a traffic stop around 9 PM on the 1100 block of East Hillsboro.
salineriverchronicle.com
Merry and bright time had by all during Warren’s Christmas celebration(Photo special included)
Warren held its community-wide Christmas celebration Sunday with a number of activities throughout the day, December 11, 2022. The highly popular Market On Main returned for a Christmas version during the early afternoon hours. Local vendors were set up selling everything from hand-made jewelry to hot chocolate. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on site to greet local youngsters hoping to get a final Christmas item added to the wishlist before Christmas Day.
salineriverchronicle.com
County says Courthouse tower could be installed by next weekend
According to the official Bradley County Courthouse facebook page, the raising of the renovated top of the Courthouse tower is nearing. “The tower will be installed back on the courthouse either next Friday, Saturday or Sunday depending on the weather.”. The released stated that the public is “welcome to...
Comments / 0