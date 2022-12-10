Read full article on original website
Richard “Ricky” Ferguson, 1964-2022
Richard “Ricky” Ferguson, age 58, of Warren, Arkansas passed away Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born October 5, 1964 in Warren, Arkansas to Gale and Bettie Ferguson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gale Ferguson and Bettie Mitchell. Ricky was a graduate of Warren High School and the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Warren and he was employed with Armstrong for 25 years.
Tour de Tomato Bicycle Ride returning for 2023 Tomato Festival
WARREN, Ark. – Event organizers announced Sunday that the much enjoyed Tour de Tomato bicycle ride is returning at the 2023 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival. The official sign-up forms are available now at the link below this article. The 2023 Tour de Tomato will be held May 20, 2023 with multiple ride options for seasoned cyclists as well as newcomers. There will be a 14-mile fun ride option, a 40-mile ride, and a 62-mile ride. All participants will leave from the Warren Baseball Complex at 8:00 a.m. May 20, 2023. Aid and break stations will be set up along the route.
Warren arrest report for December 5-12, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Luis A. Sanchez / 431 Bradley 23, Warren, AR / DOB 5-22-01 / Criminal tresspass, criminal mischief on 12-9-22.
Two Jacks named to the 2022 All-State Football roster
The Arkansas Activities Association announced Monday the complete list of 2022 All-State Football rosters, with two Warren Lumberjacks making the list. Warren seniors Maddox Lassiter and Delphino Rivera made All-State for 2022 out of the 8-4A. Woodlawn also had student-athletes make the 8-Man South All-State roster. Caleb Martin and Jaxson...
Merry and bright time had by all during Warren’s Christmas celebration(Photo special included)
Warren held its community-wide Christmas celebration Sunday with a number of activities throughout the day, December 11, 2022. The highly popular Market On Main returned for a Christmas version during the early afternoon hours. Local vendors were set up selling everything from hand-made jewelry to hot chocolate. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on site to greet local youngsters hoping to get a final Christmas item added to the wishlist before Christmas Day.
Chamber of Commerce holds final meeting of 2022
Bradley County Chamber of Commerce board of directors held its last meeting of the year on Monday at Bradley County Economic Development Corp. Outgoing board members are Tim Kessler, Curtis Blankinship Jr. and Debbie Spencer. Incoming board members are Ana Angeles, Estephany Roman and Denisa Pennington. New officers are President...
