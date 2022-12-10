WARREN, Ark. – Event organizers announced Sunday that the much enjoyed Tour de Tomato bicycle ride is returning at the 2023 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival. The official sign-up forms are available now at the link below this article. The 2023 Tour de Tomato will be held May 20, 2023 with multiple ride options for seasoned cyclists as well as newcomers. There will be a 14-mile fun ride option, a 40-mile ride, and a 62-mile ride. All participants will leave from the Warren Baseball Complex at 8:00 a.m. May 20, 2023. Aid and break stations will be set up along the route.

BRADLEY COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO