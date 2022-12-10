Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
Update on Arkansas-Pine Bluff's coaching search
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff search is moving towards a close. Sources tell FootballScoop at least three finalists have been scheduled for campus interviews, with one on campus Monday. Sources tell FootballScoop that Florida A&M offensive coordinator Joseph Henry, Benedict College head coach Chennis Berry, and former Presbyterian head coach Kevin Kelley...
KNOE TV8
Ruston responds to first state runner-up finish since 1998
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston Head Coach Jerrod Baugh credits his senior class for getting the Bearcats back to the state championship game for the first time since 1998. Junior linebacker Jadon Mayfield says the Bearcats will be back next season.
advancemonticellonian.com
Nowlen, Montgomery to Wed January 14th
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Nowlen announce the engagement of their daughter, Jordyn Elizabeth Nowlen, to Adam Paul Montgomery, son of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Montgomery. Jordyn is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas and is a Registered Nurse at Conway Regional hospital in Conway. Adam is a graduate...
salineriverchronicle.com
Tour de Tomato Bicycle Ride returning for 2023 Tomato Festival
WARREN, Ark. – Event organizers announced Sunday that the much enjoyed Tour de Tomato bicycle ride is returning at the 2023 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival. The official sign-up forms are available now at the link below this article. The 2023 Tour de Tomato will be held May 20, 2023 with multiple ride options for seasoned cyclists as well as newcomers. There will be a 14-mile fun ride option, a 40-mile ride, and a 62-mile ride. All participants will leave from the Warren Baseball Complex at 8:00 a.m. May 20, 2023. Aid and break stations will be set up along the route.
Pine Bluff is making spirits bright with a holiday light display
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff is home to many things which includes the largest drive-thru holiday display in Arkansas, known as The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends. Every December, Regional Park transforms into a winter wonderland. “This has been going on for over 25 years. This really...
magnoliareporter.com
On first day of season, 16 of 25 bears in limited South Arkansas season have been harvested
South Arkansas’ first bear-hunting season in modern times looks like it will be brief. Saturday was the first day of the season, which technically runs through Friday, December 16. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission set a quote of 25 bears in Bear Zone 4 – which includes Columbia...
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Monroe (Monroe, LA)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Monroe. The accident happened at the intersection of Winnsboro Road and 2nd Street. Officers discovered a female victim lying on the ground in the right-hand lane north of the intersection.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas' first bear season in modern times starts today
For the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in Columbia and other South Arkansas counties starting today. While the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is excited about this milestone in conservation and opportunity for hunters, there are a few key points to remember to get the most out of the hunt and ensure it remains a fixture in Arkansas’s outdoors.
Calhoun County highway crash claims the life of El Dorado man
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A crash in Calhoun County claimed the life of an El Dorado man this week. On Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, the Arkansas State Police responded to a crash on Highway 167. Authorities learned that 41-year-old Charles E. Sellers was driving a 2007 Honda on the highway when he attempted to […]
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia native looks forward to life after law school
When future lawyer Johanna Baker Wade was an undergraduate student at Henderson State University, she recalls two events that shaped her life. First, this is where she met her husband, a student at Ouachita Baptist University at the time. “I was a Reddie, and he was an OBU Tiger,” she...
cenlanow.com
Four-vehicle Ouachita Parish claims the life of Rayville man
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 6:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash that took place on Louisiana Highway 139 at Trichel Road in Ouachita Parish, La. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Louis E. Higgins of Rayville, La. According...
opso.net
Meet Cadeyn Williams
Meet Cadeyn Williams, (center in his stand), an angel amongst us if ever there was one. Cadeyn has autism, but his Mother says though he has faced many struggles, he never gives up. On December 1st, while shopping with his Mother, he saw Christmas donation boxes for needy children and asked his Mother what they were. When she told him, he bought a toy and donated it. He then decided he wanted to help a needy child have a good Christmas. Through Secret Santa of Northeast Louisiana, he was able to adopt a child to help. To do so, he decided to sell snow cones. Business has done well, so well that his Mother says he has adopted a total of 4 children that he can help. Local clubs and groups have made a point to buy his snow cones and support his efforts.
Student possessed ammunition, pistol, and explosive on Harmony Grove High School campus; deputies and school investigating incident
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 12, 2022, officials confirmed that the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that took place on Friday, December 9, 2022, where a student at Harmony Grove High School was allegedly in possession of rifle ammunition, Tannerite, and an airsoft pistol. Superintendent Dr. Albert Snow released the following […]
KNOE TV8
Firehouse Subs in Monroe gives away more than 200 bikes to kids across NELA
TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - Firehouse Subs in Monroe teamed up with Creed & Creed Law Offices to give away more than 200 bikes to children across northeast Louisiana on Saturday. Eugene Whitney, Jr., the General Manager of Firehouse Subs in Monroe, gave back to families in his hometown of Tallulah on Dec. 10, 2022, for the fifth year.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Monroe (Monroe, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Monroe. The collision occurred on Interstate 20 close to the Pecanland Mall in Monroe at around 1:23 p.m. Police reported that only one vehicle was involved in the collision.
Crump gives commencement speech at UAPB, receives honorary degree
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff hosted its 166th commencement ceremony on Friday and renowned civil rights activist and attorney Benjamin Crump sent the graduating class out with a powerful speech. “If you remember nothing else I say today, I want you to remember...
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for December 5-12, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Luis A. Sanchez / 431 Bradley 23, Warren, AR / DOB 5-22-01 / Criminal tresspass, criminal mischief on 12-9-22.
salineriverchronicle.com
County says Courthouse tower could be installed by next weekend
According to the official Bradley County Courthouse facebook page, the raising of the renovated top of the Courthouse tower is nearing. “The tower will be installed back on the courthouse either next Friday, Saturday or Sunday depending on the weather.”. The released stated that the public is “welcome to...
cenlanow.com
16-year-old El Dorado teen arrested after overnight shooting; led police on high-speed chase
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the El Dorado Police Department were led on a high-speed chase after a 16-year-old boy fled a shooting scene where dozens of gunshots were fired, according to El Dorado News-Times. Prior to the chase, an El Dorado police officer reportedly heard gunshots while conducting a traffic stop around 9 PM on the 1100 block of East Hillsboro.
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office announces concealed carry classes for 2023
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 12, 2022, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the dates for their concealed carry classes for 2023. The classes will start at 8 AM, and seating for the classes will be limited. If you have any further questions about the class, contact Captain Colvin at (318) 251-6413. If […]
