Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
We Tried Heritage Kulfi: South Asian Ice Cream DessertsNewyorkStreetfood.comPrinceton, NJ
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Related
Girls Basketball: New-look Bayonne seeks to turn potential into another title run
James Turner knows he can look on his roster sheet and see a team that has the talent and potential to be as good as any he has had at Bayonne. This preseason has been about trying to emphasize what it truly takes beyond talent to turn that potential into reality. Converting the promise that comes with those names typed on a sheet of paper in December into names on a championship banner that will hang on the wall for generations.
Haverford (PA) over Pennington - Boys ice hockey recap
Pennington dropped its third game of the season to Haverford (PA), 2-1, at Haverford. A power play goal by Ryan Knab in the third period pulled Pennington within one goal after Haverford (1-1) led 2-0 after two periods. Haverford narrowly outshot Pennington (1-2), 29-26. Goalie James Friedman made 27 saves...
After historic season, Union City girls basketball looks to build continued success
When the Union City girls basketball team won the North 1, Group 4 title in March it was the culmination of a four-year climb to what proved to be the high point of the program’s history. Now comes the hard part: staying on top and maintaining its status as...
Gloucester Catholic prevails in Gaudreau’s debut as head coach (PHOTOS)
The second Gaudreau era at Gloucester Catholic is off to one heck of a start. Mike Hoffner collected two goals and two assists and Billy Sheridan also scored a pair of goals as the Rams gave Matt Gaudreau a 7-3 win over Pope John in his debut as Gloucester Catholic’s head coach on Monday in Gordon Conference inter-division action at Hollydell Ice Arena in Washington Township.
Fast start helps Robbinsville-Allentown defeat Hamilton co-op - Boys ice hockey recap
Charlie Luizza scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Robbinsville to a 5-3 victory over Hamilton at Iceland Rink in Hamilton. Robbinsville-Allentown jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period thanks to two goals from Luizza and a score from Luke Gensinger. Zach Duggan and Jaiden Gingras also scored a goal apiece for Robbinsville-Allentown. Robbinsville-Allentown goaltender Zander Wiley made 22 stops on 25 shots faced.
New year, same winning results for Woodstown swimming
It isn’t easy being the team after the greatest one in school history, and Woodstown swim coach Kieran Keyser prefers not to go there. “I think last year’s successes are kind of looming in our swimmers’ minds and they want to live up to those expectations, but I try to not think about last season,” Keyser said. “Of course, I want them to compete and win, but I always say, ‘Let’s start at step one and let’s start over’.
Central Regional takes down Lacey-Barnegat - Boys ice hockey recap
Max Agnello scored two goals and recorded an assist to lead Central Regional to a 4-2 victory over Lacey-Barnegat at Winding River Park in Toms River. Kyle Maguire and Dom Wiatrowski also scored goals for Central Regional (1-0). Goalie Mason Gancy stopped 40 of the 42 shots he faced. With the game tied 2-2 at the end of the second period, Central Regional scored two unanswered goals in the third.
Kent Place over Princeton - Girls ice hockey recap
Kent Place erupted for three goals in a span of 72 seconds and never looked back as it rolled to a 9-1 victory over Princeton at Barnabus Hockey House in Newark. Morgan Reis opened the scoring with an unassisted goal just 1:16 into the game for Kent Place (1-0-1) and Ava Builione added to the lead just 17 seconds later. Scarlett Gibby made it 3-0 at the 12:32 mark, then less than two minutes later, Gibby and Reis each struck for their second goals of the day in a span of 13 seconds.
Union County Conference wrestling preview, 2022: Chatham, Westfield vie for top spots
The Union County Conference featured seven teams that all won double-digit matches and had winning records. Though many of these teams beat up on each other during the course of the year, teams like Cranford, Westfield and Governor Livingston made it a point to test themselves out-of-conference as well. Add...
Super Essex Conference wrestling preview, 2022: Can Livingston remain top dog?
The Super Essex Conference had a down year statewide a season ago, with only two wrestlers from the entire county placing at the state tournament. That doesn’t tell the whole story, though, as schools like Livingston, Seton Hall Prep and West Essex continued to impress in dual meets and show they’re willing to take on some of the state’s top schools to further raise the SEC’s profile.
Big nights from Benkert, Sherman fuel Nutley past Kearny - Boys ice hockey recap
Alex Benkert erupted for seven goals and 10 points, both career highs, power Nutley-Columbia-Bloomfield to a 12-3 victory over Kearny-North Arlington-Secaucus at Codey Arena in West Orange. Nutley (1-1) held a 3-1 lead after the first period before Benkert, a sophomore, took over. Benkert quickly padded the lead with goals...
Devils fall to Rangers in overtime, halting longest road win streak in team history | 3 takeaways
Jack Hughes had a chance to give the Devils a 4-1 lead over the Rangers in the second period. A goal during that penalty shot – or at least a better job defensively the rest of the way – should have buried the game.
Boys Ice Hockey: Brennan’s late goal brings No. 17 Verona-Glen Ridge back to tie Summit 3-3
Creating your own problems is one of the worst and most regrettable things that you can do in sports. That’s exactly what both Verona-Glen Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, and Summit did to themselves in a back-and-forth affair in which the missed scoring opportunities and penalties were plentiful.
Seton Hall hands Rutgers first home loss of season in Garden State Hardwood Classic: 5 observations
Seton Hall stunned its in-state rival and earned a key NCAA Tournament résumé victory in the process. The Pirates knocked off Rutgers, 45-43, in the Garden State Hardwood Classic before a sold-out crowd of more than 8,000 at Jersey Mike’s Arena, handing the Scarlet Knights their first home loss of the season.
Personal issues cited as Mantz leaves Bridgewater-Raritan football post after one year
The success that Rick Mantz envisioned for Bridgewater-Raritan’s football team when he accepted the head coaching job last April will have to be fulfilled with someone else in charge. Mantz announced in a letter sent Friday to the school’s principal, Dan Hemberger, that he would be stepping down after...
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Saturday, Dec. 10
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Battle at the Beach inks ‘monster game’ to help kick off 2023 football season
The 2022 high school football season ended less than a week ago, an historic weekend at Rutgers that crowned the state’s first public-school champions. On Saturday, the West Jersey Football Coaches Association’s announcement of a major showdown really ignited the countdown to the start of 2023. And this...
Ex-Rutgers star Geo Baker after loss to Seton Hall: ‘Who is going to take that big shot?’
Geo Baker sat court side at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, his head buried in his hands through most of the night as he witnessed his former team fall to rival Seton Hall in a “real painful” game to watch, and a thought came to mind as the final buzzer sounded on the 45-43 loss: Rutgers needs someone like him.
Rutgers basketball lands commit from under-the-radar 2023 guard
Rutgers landed a commitment from an under-the-radar prospect on Monday. Jamichael Davis, a 6-foot-2 guard in the class of 2023, announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights in a post on Instagram on Monday night. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 6-foot-2 Georgia native was on...
Here are 4 punter options for Eagles if Arryn Siposs is sidelined by injury
With Arryn Siposs injured on a freak play during Sunday’s win over the Giants, the playoff-bound Eagles might be in the market for a punter — short-term, if Siposs can return, or long-term, if he’s done for the season and postseason. Punting from his end zone, Siposs...
NJ.com
NJ
232K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0