It isn’t easy being the team after the greatest one in school history, and Woodstown swim coach Kieran Keyser prefers not to go there. “I think last year’s successes are kind of looming in our swimmers’ minds and they want to live up to those expectations, but I try to not think about last season,” Keyser said. “Of course, I want them to compete and win, but I always say, ‘Let’s start at step one and let’s start over’.

WOODSTOWN, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO