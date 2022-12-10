ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Pennington over Germantown Academy (PA) - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Russell netted 15 points with five assists, three steals and three rebounds to push Pennington to a 68-66 win over Germantown Academy (PA), in Pennington. The win moved Pennington to 3-5 on the season. Corey Miller also scored 15 points in the win, alongside five assists. Destine Evans chipped...
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Haverford (PA) over Pennington - Boys ice hockey recap

Pennington dropped its third game of the season to Haverford (PA), 2-1, at Haverford. A power play goal by Ryan Knab in the third period pulled Pennington within one goal after Haverford (1-1) led 2-0 after two periods. Haverford narrowly outshot Pennington (1-2), 29-26. Goalie James Friedman made 27 saves...
HAVERFORD, PA
NJ.com

Fast start helps Robbinsville-Allentown defeat Hamilton co-op - Boys ice hockey recap

Charlie Luizza scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Robbinsville to a 5-3 victory over Hamilton at Iceland Rink in Hamilton. Robbinsville-Allentown jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period thanks to two goals from Luizza and a score from Luke Gensinger. Zach Duggan and Jaiden Gingras also scored a goal apiece for Robbinsville-Allentown. Robbinsville-Allentown goaltender Zander Wiley made 22 stops on 25 shots faced.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Kent Place over Princeton - Girls ice hockey recap

Kent Place erupted for three goals in a span of 72 seconds and never looked back as it rolled to a 9-1 victory over Princeton at Barnabus Hockey House in Newark. Morgan Reis opened the scoring with an unassisted goal just 1:16 into the game for Kent Place (1-0-1) and Ava Builione added to the lead just 17 seconds later. Scarlett Gibby made it 3-0 at the 12:32 mark, then less than two minutes later, Gibby and Reis each struck for their second goals of the day in a span of 13 seconds.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Super Essex Conference wrestling preview, 2022: Can Livingston remain top dog?

The Super Essex Conference had a down year statewide a season ago, with only two wrestlers from the entire county placing at the state tournament. That doesn’t tell the whole story, though, as schools like Livingston, Seton Hall Prep and West Essex continued to impress in dual meets and show they’re willing to take on some of the state’s top schools to further raise the SEC’s profile.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Central Regional takes down Lacey-Barnegat - Boys ice hockey recap

Max Agnello scored two goals and recorded an assist to lead Central Regional to a 4-2 victory over Lacey-Barnegat at Winding River Park in Toms River. Kyle Maguire and Dom Wiatrowski also scored goals for Central Regional (1-0). Goalie Mason Gancy stopped 40 of the 42 shots he faced. With the game tied 2-2 at the end of the second period, Central Regional scored two unanswered goals in the third.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

New year, same winning results for Woodstown swimming

It isn’t easy being the team after the greatest one in school history, and Woodstown swim coach Kieran Keyser prefers not to go there. “I think last year’s successes are kind of looming in our swimmers’ minds and they want to live up to those expectations, but I try to not think about last season,” Keyser said. “Of course, I want them to compete and win, but I always say, ‘Let’s start at step one and let’s start over’.
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester Catholic prevails in Gaudreau’s debut as head coach (PHOTOS)

The second Gaudreau era at Gloucester Catholic is off to one heck of a start. Mike Hoffner collected two goals and two assists and Billy Sheridan also scored a pair of goals as the Rams gave Matt Gaudreau a 7-3 win over Pope John in his debut as Gloucester Catholic’s head coach on Monday in Gordon Conference inter-division action at Hollydell Ice Arena in Washington Township.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Johnson-Dayton-Union over Bayonne - Boys ice hockey recap

Brayden Severini posted a hat trick to lead Johson-Dayton-Union to a 4-1 road win over Bayonne at Rich Korpi Arena in Bayonne. Johnson (1-1) scored three unanswered goals in the third period. Joe Walsh posted a goal and two assists in the win, while Eric Serio recorded 22 saves. Maksamilian...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers basketball lands commit from under-the-radar 2023 guard

Rutgers landed a commitment from an under-the-radar prospect on Monday. Jamichael Davis, a 6-foot-2 guard in the class of 2023, announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights in a post on Instagram on Monday night. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 6-foot-2 Georgia native was on...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall-Rutgers preview, prediction: Who will win in Garden State Hardwood Classic’s return to the RAC?

For the first time in three years, the Garden State Hardwood Classic is headed back to Piscataway. Rutgers hosts Seton Hall on Sunday in their first meeting at Jersey Mike’s Arena since December of 2019, when the Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1) dominated the Pirates (5-4) in a stunning 20-point beatdown that was a preview of the success that was to come for head coach Steve Pikiell’s program. Seton Hall had to wait two years before getting revenge at the Prudential Center in 2021, the series halted for a season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
232K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy