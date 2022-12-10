Read full article on original website
Pennington over Germantown Academy (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Russell netted 15 points with five assists, three steals and three rebounds to push Pennington to a 68-66 win over Germantown Academy (PA), in Pennington. The win moved Pennington to 3-5 on the season. Corey Miller also scored 15 points in the win, alongside five assists. Destine Evans chipped...
After historic season, Union City girls basketball looks to build continued success
When the Union City girls basketball team won the North 1, Group 4 title in March it was the culmination of a four-year climb to what proved to be the high point of the program’s history. Now comes the hard part: staying on top and maintaining its status as...
Union County Conference wrestling preview, 2022: Chatham, Westfield vie for top spots
The Union County Conference featured seven teams that all won double-digit matches and had winning records. Though many of these teams beat up on each other during the course of the year, teams like Cranford, Westfield and Governor Livingston made it a point to test themselves out-of-conference as well. Add...
Haverford (PA) over Pennington - Boys ice hockey recap
Pennington dropped its third game of the season to Haverford (PA), 2-1, at Haverford. A power play goal by Ryan Knab in the third period pulled Pennington within one goal after Haverford (1-1) led 2-0 after two periods. Haverford narrowly outshot Pennington (1-2), 29-26. Goalie James Friedman made 27 saves...
Fast start helps Robbinsville-Allentown defeat Hamilton co-op - Boys ice hockey recap
Charlie Luizza scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Robbinsville to a 5-3 victory over Hamilton at Iceland Rink in Hamilton. Robbinsville-Allentown jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period thanks to two goals from Luizza and a score from Luke Gensinger. Zach Duggan and Jaiden Gingras also scored a goal apiece for Robbinsville-Allentown. Robbinsville-Allentown goaltender Zander Wiley made 22 stops on 25 shots faced.
Kent Place over Princeton - Girls ice hockey recap
Kent Place erupted for three goals in a span of 72 seconds and never looked back as it rolled to a 9-1 victory over Princeton at Barnabus Hockey House in Newark. Morgan Reis opened the scoring with an unassisted goal just 1:16 into the game for Kent Place (1-0-1) and Ava Builione added to the lead just 17 seconds later. Scarlett Gibby made it 3-0 at the 12:32 mark, then less than two minutes later, Gibby and Reis each struck for their second goals of the day in a span of 13 seconds.
Super Essex Conference wrestling preview, 2022: Can Livingston remain top dog?
The Super Essex Conference had a down year statewide a season ago, with only two wrestlers from the entire county placing at the state tournament. That doesn’t tell the whole story, though, as schools like Livingston, Seton Hall Prep and West Essex continued to impress in dual meets and show they’re willing to take on some of the state’s top schools to further raise the SEC’s profile.
Central Regional takes down Lacey-Barnegat - Boys ice hockey recap
Max Agnello scored two goals and recorded an assist to lead Central Regional to a 4-2 victory over Lacey-Barnegat at Winding River Park in Toms River. Kyle Maguire and Dom Wiatrowski also scored goals for Central Regional (1-0). Goalie Mason Gancy stopped 40 of the 42 shots he faced. With the game tied 2-2 at the end of the second period, Central Regional scored two unanswered goals in the third.
New year, same winning results for Woodstown swimming
It isn’t easy being the team after the greatest one in school history, and Woodstown swim coach Kieran Keyser prefers not to go there. “I think last year’s successes are kind of looming in our swimmers’ minds and they want to live up to those expectations, but I try to not think about last season,” Keyser said. “Of course, I want them to compete and win, but I always say, ‘Let’s start at step one and let’s start over’.
Boys ice hockey: Pascack Valley-Hills overpowers Ridgewood (PHOTOS)
Pascack Valley won its season-opener with a 11-3 victory over Ridgewood at the Hackensack Ice House. Pascack Valley (1-0), which had 26 shots on goal, led 2-1 after the first period with goals by Owen Dargan and Austin Groves before exploding for six goals in the second period. Ridgewood (0-2)...
Gloucester Catholic prevails in Gaudreau’s debut as head coach (PHOTOS)
The second Gaudreau era at Gloucester Catholic is off to one heck of a start. Mike Hoffner collected two goals and two assists and Billy Sheridan also scored a pair of goals as the Rams gave Matt Gaudreau a 7-3 win over Pope John in his debut as Gloucester Catholic’s head coach on Monday in Gordon Conference inter-division action at Hollydell Ice Arena in Washington Township.
Johnson-Dayton-Union over Bayonne - Boys ice hockey recap
Brayden Severini posted a hat trick to lead Johson-Dayton-Union to a 4-1 road win over Bayonne at Rich Korpi Arena in Bayonne. Johnson (1-1) scored three unanswered goals in the third period. Joe Walsh posted a goal and two assists in the win, while Eric Serio recorded 22 saves. Maksamilian...
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Saturday, Dec. 10
Personal issues cited as Mantz leaves Bridgewater-Raritan football post after one year
The success that Rick Mantz envisioned for Bridgewater-Raritan’s football team when he accepted the head coaching job last April will have to be fulfilled with someone else in charge. Mantz announced in a letter sent Friday to the school’s principal, Dan Hemberger, that he would be stepping down after...
Boys Ice Hockey: Brennan’s late goal brings No. 17 Verona-Glen Ridge back to tie Summit 3-3
Creating your own problems is one of the worst and most regrettable things that you can do in sports. That’s exactly what both Verona-Glen Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, and Summit did to themselves in a back-and-forth affair in which the missed scoring opportunities and penalties were plentiful.
Devils fall to Rangers in overtime, halting longest road win streak in team history | 3 takeaways
Jack Hughes had a chance to give the Devils a 4-1 lead over the Rangers in the second period. A goal during that penalty shot – or at least a better job defensively the rest of the way – should have buried the game.
Ex-Rutgers star Geo Baker after loss to Seton Hall: ‘Who is going to take that big shot?’
Geo Baker sat court side at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, his head buried in his hands through most of the night as he witnessed his former team fall to rival Seton Hall in a “real painful” game to watch, and a thought came to mind as the final buzzer sounded on the 45-43 loss: Rutgers needs someone like him.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Entries list property address followed by...
Rutgers basketball lands commit from under-the-radar 2023 guard
Rutgers landed a commitment from an under-the-radar prospect on Monday. Jamichael Davis, a 6-foot-2 guard in the class of 2023, announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights in a post on Instagram on Monday night. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 6-foot-2 Georgia native was on...
Seton Hall-Rutgers preview, prediction: Who will win in Garden State Hardwood Classic’s return to the RAC?
For the first time in three years, the Garden State Hardwood Classic is headed back to Piscataway. Rutgers hosts Seton Hall on Sunday in their first meeting at Jersey Mike’s Arena since December of 2019, when the Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1) dominated the Pirates (5-4) in a stunning 20-point beatdown that was a preview of the success that was to come for head coach Steve Pikiell’s program. Seton Hall had to wait two years before getting revenge at the Prudential Center in 2021, the series halted for a season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
