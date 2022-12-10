Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
This Is the Snowiest Town in IndianaDiana RusSouth Bend, IN
Notre Dame-bound Markus Burton leads Penn boys basketball to win over Zionsville
By Phillip B. Wilson | Photos by Julie L. Brown SOUTHPORT, Ind. — Al Rhodes has coached some of the best basketball players in Indiana including two Mr. Basketballs in a Hall of Fame career that began in 1975, so the Penn mentor’s opinion should carry some weight. After watching senior point guard ...
nwi.life
Midwest Express Clinic opens location in Michigan City by Marquette Mall
After a year of planning, Midwest Express Clinic hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening at its brand-new location at 3939 Franklin St. in Michigan City, close to Marquette Mall. This will add to Midwest Express Clinic’s over 30 locations scattered throughout Indiana and Illinois and provide a new option for Michigan City area residents.
hometownnewsnow.com
Slicers Home Opener Spoiled by Ranked Team
(La Porte, IN) - Class 3A #6 South Bend Washington used a smothering defense to ruin La Porte’s home opener 62-54 Saturday afternoon at Slicer gym. La Porte got off to a rousing start. After winning the opening tip, the Slicers got an alley oop slam dunk from Rylin Kieszkowski for a quick 2-0 lead. La Porte managed only seven more points in the opening quarter and trailed the Panthers 10-9 after one period.
WNDU
Irish fall to Marquette; induct John Shumate into Ring of Honor
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Golden Eagles earned a 15-point win in South Bend over Notre Dame on Sunday, taking down the Irish 79-64. Nate Laszewski led Notre Dame on the scoreboard with 20 points, and was also the team’s leading rebounder with seven boards. “We’ll get...
WNDU
Michiana remembers Garvin Roberson
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana came together to say farewell to a beloved athlete, mentor, and friend. The celebration of life service for Garvin Roberson was held at North Side Gymnasium in Elkhart, which some are nicknaming “The House that Garvin Built.”. “I’m so, so, so pleased, even going...
WNDU
Lane restrictions in place on portion of Manchester Drive
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - There will be a number of lane restrictions around Manchester Drive this week for sewer work!. The restrictions start on Monday on Manor Drive from Lincolnway East to Manchester Drive. There will also be some in place on Manchester Drive, between Manor Drive and House 122.
valpo.life
Valparaiso’s skatepark set to break ground in 2023
Valpo Parks is hard at work developing its newest park project: a 25,000-square-foot skatepark that features street features, a mini bowl, a beginner’s area, and so much more. Assistant Director Kevin Nuppnau stated that the Parks Department is currently finalizing construction documents with the hopes of breaking ground early...
WNDU
Berrien County begins Roosevelt Road speed study
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - A new speed limit study begins for a road in Stevensville. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, it’s being done on a section of N. Roosevelt, starting at Glenlord Road. The current speed limit is 55 mph, but township leaders say they’ve seen...
WNDU
‘Snapshots with Santa’ returns to Martin’s Super Markets on Saturday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Santa Claus is coming to town!. After two years, Santa will return to 13 different Martin’s locations in Michiana!. A donation of $5 per digital photo will be collected and all proceeds will benefit local non-profit organizations. “We’re excited to finally bring this holiday...
WNDU
The Gingerbread Village is back in downtown South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Gingerbread Village competition is back at the Courtyard-Marriott in downtown South Bend. Gingerbread houses were created by residents of St. Joseph, Marshall, LaPorte, and Elkhart counties in Indiana, and Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties in Michigan. The community has been invited to come...
WNDU
Search continues for missing South Bend teen
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl from South Bend. Doris Douglas was last seen on Dec. 2 near John Adams High School, where she is a student. On Monday, South Bend 2nd District Councilmember Henry Davis, Jr. Doris’s family held a press conference...
WNDU
Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Football de-commitments, crystal balls, basketball blowout
Notre Dame Fighting Irish sports had a brutal weekend as the football team lost some players, and the basketball team got blown out at home. The Notre Dame men’s basketball team hosted Marquette this weekend and certainly didn’t get the result they were hoping for. The team was blown out at home 79-64, and not much was going right for the Irish against the Golden Eagles. The big difference in this one was the turnover margin, as Notre Dame committed 7 more than Marquette. Nate Laszewski led the team in scoring with 20 points and was 7 of 15 from the field. The Irish will have a long break until they face the Georgia Bulldogs at home on December 18th.
WNDU
No. 19 Notre Dame avenges Friday’s loss to No. 5 Penn State, wins 5-3
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for revenge after a 5-2 loss to the No. 5 Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday night, the No. 19 Notre Dame Fighting Irish found it just a day later. Five different players found the back of the net for the Irish as they...
Notre Dame football among favorites for Devin Leary
In a consistent trend for QBs in the portal, Dan Kilbridge of Bookies.com has Notre Dame football as a top landing spot for NC State transfer Devin Leary. The Notre Dame football program is listed at +400 odds or an implied probability of 20%, second in the race to Illinois at +250. Rounding out the top 5 for Leary’s services are Alabama, Missouri, and Georgia. While Alabama and Georgia have elite recruits waiting to get their chance as starting quarterbacks, Notre Dame, Missouri, and Illinois aren’t in that same boat. Though Notre Dame has some great recruits lined up, and a theoretical star in Tyler Buchner, things haven’t quite worked out for them at the position so far.
WNDU
Berrien County to hold recounts for three elections
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in Berrien County will be holding three local recounts on Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the recounts will be held upon the request of the candidates who lost their elections. Republicans and Democrats can’t make challenges during the recounts because they are for nonpartisan elections.
WNDU
Freeman, Irish in early stages of prep for Gator Bowl
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be heading down to Jacksonville, Fla., later this month for this year’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, where they will face off against No. 19 South Carolina. Head Coach Marcus Freeman met with the media on Saturday for the first...
max983.net
Marshall County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Winner Announced
The 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship winner for Marshall County is Caleb Cullers from Bremen Public Schools. The announcement was made by the Marshall County Community Foundation. Caleb Cullers is the son of David and Kathy Cullers. He plans to attend Indiana Wesleyan University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in...
Four-star RB Aneyas Williams Talks Interest in Notre Dame
One of the top running backs in the class of 2024 is getting close to a final decision. Hannibal (Mo.) high school four-star running back Aneyas Williams will announce his commitment on Friday, Dec. 16. The finalists include Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky. Irish Illustrated and 247Sports recently caught...
WNDU
SB W. Washington's walking tour
