Reading, PA

papreplive.com

Norristown falls to Neshaminy

WEST NORRITON >> Norristown had a pair of opportunities in the final 10 seconds to change the outcome of Monday night’s 58-56 loss to Neshaminy at Norristown Area High School. A layup attempt to tie the game with five second left was blocked and the rebound went out of...
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Fall All-Ches-Mont Girls Soccer team announced

The following is the fall All-Ches-Mont League Girls Soccer team as compiled by league coaches. National Division MVP; All-Southeastern Pa.; All-State — Madison Shumate, Downingtown East. Second Division MVP; All-Southeastern Pa. — MaryKate Walker, Avon Grove. First Team. Madelyn Grigalonis, Jr., Bishop Shanahan; Sr., Melissa Eaglehoue, Sr., Bishop...
EXTON, PA
papreplive.com

Fall All-Ches-Mont Boys Cross Country team announced

The following is the fall All-Ches-Mont League Boys Cross Country team as compiled by league coaches. Aryan Abbaraju, Unionville; Connor Britton, Avon Grove; Simeon Shappell Smith, West Chester Henderson; Lucca DiMario, Unionville; Nick Steinfeldt, Downingtown East; David Whitford, Downingtown West; Richard Planck, Downingtown West; Ryan Pepperman, Great Valley; Gavin Hefferan, West Chester East; Josh Miller, Coatesville.
COATESVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close.  The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

Cheltenham, Jenkintown, Upper Moreland PDs participate in MontCo police exam

Cheltenham, Jenkintown, and Upper Moreland Police Departments will be participating in the Montgomery County Consortium of Communities’ written examination for Police Officer. A total of 19 departments in the county are participating. Two options are available for test-taskers: Thursday, January 5 at 6:30pm at Spring-Ford Area High School, 350...
JENKINTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: A winter storm will cross Philadelphia region on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Do you want to build a snowman? You might be able to do that in parts of the area on Sunday.A fast-moving winter storm will cross the northernmost parts of our region Sunday. Enough cold air will be in place to produce several inches of wet snow over the Poconos.Enough for a snowman? Maybe in the upper elevations.Farther east across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County light snow showers could coat grassy areas but that will eventually mix with rain. Unfortunately for all of you snow lovers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley

Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dies, Teen Hurt in Double Shooting on Northeast Philly Street

One person died and a teen was injured as more than one dozen gunshots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight. The gunfire took place just after 3:45 a.m. Monday at Jackson and Kennedy streets, Philadelphia police said. A male -- who police didn't reveal the age of --...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police investigating vandalism at church in Downingtown

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- In Chester County, police are investigating vandalism at a church. It happened over the weekend at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Downingtown.A priest from the church says four religious statues were damaged.Despite the crime, he says this is an opportunity to practice forgiveness.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
phillyvoice.com

MetLife Stadium sells awful cheesesteaks

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.j. — While you could say a lot of things about me, one thing no one would question is my lack of Philadelphia bonafide credentials. I value my civic pride highly. That certainly extends to when, on the rare occasion, I leave the city limits. Attending the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Magical Christmas Train Rides Near Philadelphia

Whether you are planning to spend your Christmas holiday in Philadelphia or you're traveling to visit family in the area, there are a few magical train rides near Philadelphia that you can take. These include the Wilmington & Western Railroad, the New Hope Railroad, and the Colebrookdale Railroad. Colebrookdale Railroad...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
insideradio.com

A Mike Missanelli – Angelo Cataldi Reunion On Philly’s WIP-FM.

Veteran Philly sports talker Mike Missanelli returned to the “SportsRadio 94” WIP-FM airwaves for the first time since 2006 Thursday morning, joining morning man Angelo Cataldi to reminisce about their time together at the station. The sports radio journeymen also talked about Missanelli's time working with legendary Philly sports personality Howard Eskin and their lengthy careers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bus crashes on Route 22 in Whitehall Township

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a LANTA bus caused traffic delays in Whitehall Twp. on Monday afternoon. Lehigh County Communications confirms the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Route 22 at the Macarthur Road ramp. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police report. The bus...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

