Nursing students volunteer at Grace Welcome Center
This semester, students in the Improving Health Outcomes of Populations course volunteered at the Grace Welcome Center in Kenosha as part of their final clinical rotation for the Nursing Program. Students in this community-health-based clinical are offered a variety of experiences in public health nursing throughout the seven-week rotation. The...
What’s open on campus during final exams?
Check out the hours of operation below for Carthage buildings and services during finals week. Monday, Dec. 12-Thursday, Dec. 15: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12-Tuesday, Dec. 13: 7-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15-Friday, Dec. 16: Closed. Einstein Bros....
Firebirds Travel to Naperville for North Central Invite
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The Carthage College women's wrestling team competed at the North Central Invite for their final action before the holiday break on Sunday. Taking 12th place. 1 North Central (IL) 156.5. 2 King University 146.0. 3 Augsburg University 120.0. 4 Indiana Tech 96.0. 5 McKendree University 83.5.
Reilly Named to All-Wisconsin Team
KENOSHA, Wis. — Carthage College men's soccer student-athlete Mickey Reilly landed a spot on this year's All-Wisconsin team, announced by the United Soccer Coaches organization on Monday. The honor marks the third-straight year Reilly has been named to the all-state team. Reilly, from Libertyville, Ill., is a two-time All-Region...
