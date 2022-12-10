Read full article on original website
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course change
Florida Man Found Guilty of Four Misdemeanor Charges Related to Capitol BreachCops And CrimeChuluota, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Major grocery store chain opening another new store location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersRockledge, FL
Melbourne driver killed after crashing SUV into fireworks store, igniting the fireworks and setting the store ablazeAmarie M.Melbourne, FL
Former UCF football player Jake Hescock dies, family says
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jake Hescock, a former University of Central Florida football player, has died, the family said in a social media post. According to his family, Hescock, 25, went for a jog on Tuesday in Boston when he collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest. Hescock’s cousin Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk...
fox35orlando.com
Olympia basketball star paving different path than famous father, Edgerrin James
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're a big football fan, you probably know the name Edgerrin James. He's a pro football hall of fame running back, and one of the best to ever play at Miami. His son, Edgerrin "Jizzle" James Jr., is a star in his own right – but...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
Rare 8-Foot American Crocodile Spotted On Florida Beach
These reptiles aren't nearly as common as their relatives.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Bear spotted casually strolling through Florida neighborhood
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A Florida woman captured a video of a bear strolling through her Winter Springs neighborhood Thursday night. The video, sent in by FOX 35 viewer Jenna Davidson, appears to show a bear walking across a Winter Springs front yard. "Hi there! Caught yogi grabbing a snack...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course change
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Satellite Beach reported watching and photographing a large orange ball that came in from the ocean and changed course and moved north at about 9:50 p.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
click orlando
Florida mom pins man with car, rams SUV with children inside, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
WFTV
Photos: Orlando District 5 Commissioner hosts drive-thru holiday food giveaway
Orlando District 5 Commissioner hosts drive-thru holiday giveaway The food drive included ham, turkey, fresh produce, dairy and non-perishable items. (WFTV/WFTV)
fox35orlando.com
'Worst feeling in the world': Mom grieves after daughter drowns on what was to be 18th birthday weekend
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - "It was supposed to be the best weekend," Christine Marceline told FOX 35, describing a mother-daughter trip to Florida. Marceline's daughter, Danielle, was celebrating her 18th birthday. The dream weekend became this parent's worst nightmare. It was the pair's first trip to Florida. Over the weekend,...
Washington Examiner
Fifty teachers and staff have quit one Florida school district in just two years
Students in a Florida school district have gone wild, driving more than 50 school teachers and bus drivers to leave the school district over the span of two years. One school teacher in the Brevard County School District, the 10th largest in the state, said that well-behaved students and teachers are frightened every morning to go to the school.
Bay News 9
Have you seen her?: Mobile billboard deployed for missing woman
APOPKA, Fla.-- This month marks one year since a woman from Apopka went missing. Paola Miranda Rosa was last seen on December 18, 2021 in Wekiwa Springs State Park as she was swimming near Otter Camp. Now, her family is enlisting the help of a mobile truck billboard to try and bring her home.
Orlando man arrested in Panhandle for dozens of defrauding charges
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in […]
foxsports640.com
Brevard Sheriff: “Adults are back in charge” with new school disciplinary policy
(BREVARD COUNTY, FLA) — Days after the Brevard County School Board ousted the superintendent, plans are underway for a new school disciplinary policy in Brevard Public Schools. While standing outside…
wufe967.com
Florida teachers flee county with 'egregious' student behavior, like spitting, biting, drug use, theft
Brevard County in Florida is the scene of an increasingly tense rise in student misbehavior that some say is forcing educators out of their chosen profession. Parents, educators and school administrators spoke candidly of the problem, at a Thursday school board meeting in the county. “I’ve watched dozens of my...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman killed after getting trapped under ATV: FHP
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman was killed while riding in an ATV near Orlando North Airpark early Sunday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a woman and three others were riding ATVs in a wooded area off of Duda Road near the Orlando North Airpark around 4:30 a.m.
fox35orlando.com
Florida surfers find body of woman in Atlantic Ocean near Paradise Beach
INDIALANTIC, Fla. - A body was pulled out of the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday afternoon in Brevard County after being spotted by two surfers. Nick Monroe and Chris Phillips were at Paradise Beach around 2:30 p.m. when they said they noticed something strange in the water. Both surfers said they...
fox35orlando.com
More mystery objects found on Florida beaches: Here is what they are
After some mystery objects unearth by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole in Daytona Beach Shores turned out to be a 19th-century merchant ship, it appears another mystery is underway at Flagler Beach. "This is the first time we've been down here, and that was one of the first things we...
fox35orlando.com
Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
fox35orlando.com
13 strangers rent van together, go viral after canceled flight leaves them stranded
A group of strangers left stranded at a Florida airport banded together for a road trip they’ll never forget - and they went viral along the way. Video from Alanah Story tells the story of 13 people whose Frontier Airlines flight was canceled in Orlando on Dec. 4. The flight was delayed twice before it was eventually canceled. As passengers lined up at the ticket counter, a few of them had the idea to rent a van and ride back together.
