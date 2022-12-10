ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida mom pins man with car, rams SUV with children inside, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
SANFORD, FL
Bay News 9

Have you seen her?: Mobile billboard deployed for missing woman

APOPKA, Fla.-- This month marks one year since a woman from Apopka went missing. Paola Miranda Rosa was last seen on December 18, 2021 in Wekiwa Springs State Park as she was swimming near Otter Camp. Now, her family is enlisting the help of a mobile truck billboard to try and bring her home.
APOPKA, FL
WMBB

Orlando man arrested in Panhandle for dozens of defrauding charges

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman killed after getting trapped under ATV: FHP

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman was killed while riding in an ATV near Orlando North Airpark early Sunday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a woman and three others were riding ATVs in a wooded area off of Duda Road near the Orlando North Airpark around 4:30 a.m.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

13 strangers rent van together, go viral after canceled flight leaves them stranded

A group of strangers left stranded at a Florida airport banded together for a road trip they’ll never forget - and they went viral along the way. Video from Alanah Story tells the story of 13 people whose Frontier Airlines flight was canceled in Orlando on Dec. 4. The flight was delayed twice before it was eventually canceled. As passengers lined up at the ticket counter, a few of them had the idea to rent a van and ride back together.
ORLANDO, FL

