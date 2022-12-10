ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Madden Sanker sets weekend trip to Louisville

Louisville offensive lineman Madden Sanker will be back in his future home this weekend. The Douglasville, Ga., South Paulding High School prospect announced on Monday afternoon that he'll be visiting Louisville this weekend. The trip will be his second official visit with the Cardinals, which per NCAA rules, is allowed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

FSU Basketball looking for second consecutive victory when they host USC Upstate on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State men's basketball is looking for their second consecutive victory when they host USC Upstate on Tuesday evening at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles and the Spartans will tip at 8:30 p.m. and will be shown on the ACC Network, with Ariya Massoudi and Malcolm Huckaby on the call. A stream can be found here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Adrian Crawford providing coverage. An audio stream is available here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 as we finish up the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this U of L football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 25 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be one of the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

4-star 2024 RB Jordan Lyle offered by Florida State

Florida State offered Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star junior running back Jordan Lyle on Monday. FSU head coach Mike Norvell was by the school earlier in the day. FSU joins Arkansas, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, and several others...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Penn State DL transfer will make a visit to Louisville

Penn State defensive lineman transfer Rodney McGraw, who played in five games this season for the Nittany Lions, entered the transfer portal last week and will make an official visit to the University of Louisville this weekend. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound McGraw is a native of Chicago and played his high...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

FSU offers 2026 athlete Justice Fitzpatrick

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and others on his staff made their way by Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas on Monday. That visit had a certain level of focus on closing out 2023 targets at the school, but it also resulted in an offer for a 2026 standout - athlete Justice Fitzpatrick.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Louisville DB Rayquan Adkins confirms weekend visit to Louisville

Add Miami Northwestern defensive back Rayquan Adkins to the list of official visitors this weekend at the University of Louisville. Adkins, who committed to U of L back in March, confirmed via his social media on Monday night that he will make an official this weekend and spend some time with new U of L coach Jeff Brohm and the new staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville vs Cincinnati: Depth Chart Comparison for Fenway Bowl

Louisville (7-5) faces old rival Cincinnati (9-3) on Saturday at the Fenway Bowl in Boston, Mass. Kickoff is set for 11:00 am kick. Utilizing the 247Sports Composite prospect rankings, the two depth charts also include the recruit rating that each received during their recruiting process. By average, Louisville's roster has an average rating of 85.32, a number that sits at No. 11 among ACC teams and No. 60 nationally. Cincinnati's average prospect rating is 85.73 which ranks No. 48 nationally.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm visits with Cardinal Authority

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm sat down with Cardinal Authority to discuss a number of topics, including building a coaching staff, the immediate demands with recruiting, the expanding College Football Playoff, as well as his aggressive approach to offense and defense. In discussing his staff of assistant coaches, Brohm confirmed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Alex Atkins checks in on transfer OL target who is set to officially visit the Seminoles

Florida State offensive line coach Alex Atkins made his way to check in on Colorado graduate transfer offensive lineman Casey Roddick on Monday. After entering the NCAA Transfer portal back on November 28 following Colarado head coach Karl Dorrell's firing, Roddick was quickly targeted by the Seminoles. Roddick is set to officially visit FSU this upcoming weekend.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU offers a trio of prospects at Edna Karr

Florida State offered a trio of prospects at New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr on Monday. Sophomore wide receiver TaRon Francis added his third offer, as FSU joins LSU and Mississippi State in offering the 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver. Freshmen Aiden Hall, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety, and Richard Anderson, a 6-foot-3,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

