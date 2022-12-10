Read full article on original website
Megan Hess: second motion to delay sentence hearing in funeral home fraud case deniedLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Megan Hess: judge denies defense request for sentencing date delay in Sunset Mesa caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Megan Hess: Former funeral home director seeking a delay in her sentence date in body brokering caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
You Told Us These are the Longest Red Lights in Grand Junction, Colorado
Why is it that you always seem to find the longest red light in Grand Junction when all you want to do is get home and go to the bathroom? It never fails. When you have nowhere to be you can make all the lights from Rim Rock Walmart all the way to I-70 at once. When you are trying to get somewhere, they all turn red on ya. We asked you which traffic lights in Grand Junction, Colorado you think are the longest. The top 20 answers are below.
Welcome This Brand-New Ranch-Style Home to Montrose Colorado
There are very few things that are universally beloved in America, these days. One of them, believe it or not, is our shared love of that "new car" smell. Admit it: anytime you make a new vehicle purchase, you spend a not-insignificant amount of that drive home breathing in the aroma. While that smell is purposely designed to do that to you, that doesn't mean that isn't intoxicating.
Experience Country Life By Staying at a Converted Colorado Silo
Travel websites like Airbnb and VRBO offer unique accommodations that are above and beyond a typical hotel room. In Colorado alone, there are hundreds of rentals to choose from, ranging from rustic treehouses to lavish mega-mansions. Book a Stay in this Converted Colorado Grain Silo. This rustic rental allows travelers...
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
Delta Drive in has New Owners
The TruVu Drive in Delta has new owners and new plans to embrace an old style.
What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 175
Just after checking out of the Candlewood Suites Grand Junction Nw — which was my first stay ever in a Candlewood Suites hotel property — in Colorado after experiencing five national parks in Utah and Colorado National Monument on the outskirts of Grand Junction, I was on my way to driving to Denver when I decided to stop and take a photograph of something which I thought was unusual.
Flying from Montrose to Denver and Beyond for Holiday Family Fun
I've often wondered when traveling through an airport, where are people traveling to? Hopefully, on their way to rest and relaxation. They could be headed to see family or just plain work. I recently took a trip to Virginia Beach to see my family. I traveled from Montrose to Denver first, there were so many traveling during the holiday season. So much hurry in the air.
Grand Junction Orchard Mesa Business Closing Doors After 19 Years
After a fantastic 19-year run, a Grand Junction, Colorado business will be closing its doors for good. This popular Orchard Mesa business will stay open until December 23, 2022. That gives you a few weeks to swing by and check out the deals. Closing Their Doors After 19 Years. If...
Have Your Photos Featured In Grand Junction Colorado’s Visitors Guide
Your Grand Junction, Colorado area photographs could be seen by everyone. Are you ready to be famous?. The Official Grand Junction Visitor Guide is being redesigned, and your images could be a part of it. Be a Part of the Official Grand Junction Visitor Guide. The Visit Grand Junction Facebook...
What Happened To This Tree on Grand Junction’s Audubon Trail?
Have you seen this tree on Grand Junction, Colorado's Audubon Trail? What happened to it?. Did this get hit by lightning? Not exactly. According to a rep with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, while not a lightning strike, Mother Nature did have a hand in the destruction of this tree. Grand...
New Specialty Grocery Store Opens On North Ave. In Grand Junction
Attention Grand Junction, Colorado shoppers. A new specialty grocery store has opened on the 1000 block of North Avenue, across from Colorado Mesa University. This small store is open for business and ready to serve. Take a quick look at what they offer. Open For Business In Grand Junction, Colorado.
Best Places to Stop When Driving to Telluride from Grand Junction
Road-tripping around Colorado is almost always a good time. There are all kinds of beautiful natural landmarks to check out, great restaurants, and fun attractions along the way pretty much anywhere you go. The drive from Grand Junction to Telluride will take you about two and a half hours to...
Next winter storm to bring messy travel commute
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter weather alerts are in place with Grand Junction under a Winter Weather Advisory from 5 am tomorrow until 2 pm. Other locations can have these advisories until Tuesday or Wednesday around 5 pm. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for areas in the San...
Snow arrives Monday after a pleasant weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Weather this weekend will be pleasant and unseasonably warm, but it’s very much a “calm before the storm.”. A strong Pacific storm system will bring snow to Western Colorado next Monday and Tuesday. The storm system we’re tracking will move ashore along the Pacific Coast on Sunday. Changes in exact timing, amounts, and locations can change between now and then. Based on the latest forecast data on Friday, however, snow is likely to begin increasing early Monday morning - before the Monday morning drive. Snow will increase and fall all day. It may break briefly overnight, but more snow is likely on Tuesday.
Montrose couple nominated for Angus herdsman of the year
Jeff and Kathi Creamer, owner-operators of Lazy JB Angus at Montrose, Colorado, are candidates for the American Angus Association’s prestigious herdsman of the year award. Voting starts December 15 and continues through noon on January 5. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year),...
See a Nine-Bedroom Home for Sale in Downtown Ridgway Colorado
It's a dream for many to own a big house in a small, Colorado mountain town. In fact, many mega-rich celebrities like Jerry Seinfeld, Oprah Winfrey, and Tom Cruise have done that exact thing by purchasing huge mansions in and around the picturesque town of Telluride. However, just down the...
Colorado Shares the Best Gift We Ever Got on Christmas Morning
The holiday season in Colorado really is one of the best times of the entire year. From the downtown Christmas Tree lighting to the Parade of Lights, Grand Junction is now ready to celebrate the holidays. One of my favorite parts of the holiday season is all the memories it...
Driver dies after crashing 115 feet off of highway into river in Colorado
Officials from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office have reported that one person died in an accident that left a vehicle in the San Miguel River on Thursday. "Sheriff's Deputies were notified of a possible vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 145 near the bottom of Norwood Hill. Within minutes, responding deputies located a vehicle approximately 115 feet off the highway in the San Miguel River, near the bottom of Norwood Hill. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a Norwood resident, was located inside the vehicle, deceased," officials said.
Own a Piece of History in Downtown Montrose Colorado
Montrose, Colorado has plenty of history to be proud of, and so much of it comes from downtown. That's why we say "Historic Downtown Montrose." It isn't just a tagline, but a true point of pride for the community. If you happen to have a spare million or two, a piece of that history could soon be yours.
Check Out This Beautiful Montrose Colorado Home – Less Than $500K
Montrose, Colorado is a beautiful place to live. Small enough to get that small-town feel, but with enough space for you to stretch your legs. It stands to reason that we'd want that from our homes, as well. But what we want more than space, is not to have to...
