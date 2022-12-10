Read full article on original website
Related
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
MSNBC
Velshi: Whelan begged Trump to get him out of Russia. Trump stayed silent.
Forced labor, malnourishment, corporal punishment, medical neglect and psychological pressure are conditions you might expect in the infamous Soviet Gulag. It’s certainly not what you’d picture in a modern-day prison system on the European continent. But, some 30 years after the fall of the Soviet Union, conditions like that still exist in Russian prisons. Today, the most common type of prison in Russia is a “corrective labor colony”, also known as a penal colony. They are notoriously harsh and inhumane. American Paul Whelan remains imprisoned in Russia. He was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years hard labor on espionage charges. The U.S. maintains Whelan was framed. Whelan’s family is calling out the President who let him sit there for two years. It’s not President Biden. It’s former President Donald Trump.Dec. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Significance of Viktor Bout’s freedom
The Biden Administration successfully completed a prisoner swap for WNBA star Brittney Griner this weekend. Her freedom was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Former ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul Joined American Voices to discuss the significance of this swap and why Viktor Bout is so important to Russia. Dec. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Coup bomb goes off: Foreign arrests show peril for Trump
Swift arrests of coup plotters in Peru and Germany are contrasts the U.S. response to the insurrection. There are new lessons and a new push for accountability. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on these arrests in democracies abroad and what it means for the DOJ probe into the Trump coup plot.Dec. 13, 2022.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss
Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
MSNBC
Why Marjorie Taylor Greene’s new rhetoric about Jan. 6 matters
UPDATE (Dec. 12, 2022, 1:27 p.m. ET): This post has been updated to include the White House's response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's remarks as well as her subsequent statement. There was no shortage of provocative rhetoric at the New York Young Republican Club’s event on Saturday night, but Rep....
Russia Seeks North Korean Munitions As Bakhmut Battle Drains Stockpile—U.S.
A Defense Department spokesperson said Russia was turning to Pyongyang and Iran "to try to gain additional capability."
MSNBC
Republicans in Congress divided on attacking Trump investigations: WaPo
Republicans in Congress are splintering over how aggressively to run interference for former president Trump as he faces potential criminal prosecution, according to new Washington Post reporting. Jackie Alemany discusses.Dec. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
Report shows GOP members of Congress advocating sedition in texts to Mark Meadows
Rachel Maddow shares highlights from a report by Talking Points Memo on the text messages received by Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on and around January 6th, including from sitting Republican members of Congress calling for extreme measures to keep Donald Trump in power even though he was voted out of office in 2020.Dec. 13, 2022.
Afghanistan's Taliban displays pallets of cash received for 'humanitarian aid'
The Taliban-controlled back of Afghanistan said last week it had received $40 million in cash.
MSNBC
GOP Rep. Ralph Norman called for military takeover to keep Trump in power: report
Rachel Maddow shares a revelation in a new report from Talking Points Memo that Rep. Ralph Norman texted Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows a week and a half after January 6th calling for martial law to keep Donald Trump in office just days ahead of the inauguration of President Biden.Dec. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Sharp surge in LGBTQ+ threats linked to orchestrated campaign by far-right
The LGBTQ+ community is facing an unprecedented level of political vitriol directed at their members. Founder & CEO of TranslashMedia Imara Jones says an orchestrated campaign by far-right and Christian nationalist groups are directly responsible for the sharp escalation in transphobia. As fringe views about the LGBTQ+ community become increasingly normalized by conservative politicians and pundits, the queer community worries that attacks against the community will only intensify.Dec. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Calls for a special tribunal to prosecute Russia gains steam
With recent Russian strikes against Ukraine’s power grid – leaving millions without power or heat – calls to establish a special tribunal to prosecute Russia’s top leadership have been gaining traction. Oona Hathaway, Director of the Yale Law School Center for Global Legal Challenges, was at the Hague this week, where “a lot of details are still being worked out,” but so far, the U.S. is not getting involved in the conversation. “I think it’s best if other nations take the lead on this for now…The U.S. has not always been the biggest fan of international justice.”Dec. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Republicans are doing their best to get our military sick
Congressional Republicans have spent the better part of the last two years whining about the Pentagon vaccinating the troops against Covid-19. Thanks to a provision that they demanded be included in the latest defense spending bill, and Democrats hoping for bipartisanship, the GOP will get its wish: the military will have to rescind its mandate that service members be vaccinated against Covid.
MSNBC
Rep. Swalwell calls out Sinema’s ‘tone deaf’ departure from the Democratic Party
Former impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell of California shares how he’s preparing for the House GOP’s laundry list of investigations and which Democrat he wants to replace the newly Independent Sen. Sinema. “This is the third political party she’s belonged to in about the past 15 years,” Rep. Swalwell says of the Arizona lawmaker.Dec. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Why it's time for House Republicans to create a 'Democracy Caucus'
Tom Rogers and Susan Del Percio join Morning Joe to discuss their latest joint Newsweek column on why House Republicans need to create a 'Democracy Caucus'.Dec. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
Michael Cohen: Trump "willing to burn down the country"
Despite his many ongoing legal troubles, and views, Donald Trump remains at the top of the Republican Party. His former personal attorney Michael Cohen says that that is because his “core supporters” refuse to step away, labeling Trump a “racist, sexist, misogynistic, xenophobic, homophobic, Islamophobic, anti-Semite.” He says his former boss is likely to use the documents he’s not supposed to have as leverage in hopes of avoiding other prosecutions, “like a mob boss.”Dec. 11, 2022.
Comments / 0