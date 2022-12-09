Read full article on original website
Michigan's Department of Transportation is cutting back on road salt
Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz. Millions of Americans are bracing for winter storm Diaz. And when you get the alert for a snowstorm, the first thing you may do is look for some salt to make your driveway, well, more drivable. The Michigan D.O.T. is trying to cut back on using salt on roads. Their solution - beet juice. That's right. Officials say using beet juice mixed with salt helps maintain the ecosystem and protect the infrastructure while treating the roads. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Study: Medicaid providers mostly can't be reached by phone
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A “secret shopper” accountability study shows that medical patients can’t readily schedule appointments by phone through Medicaid providers in New Mexico, even as the state and federal government spend $8.8 billion annually on the health care program that serves nearly half of the state's residents. The budget and accountability office of the Legislature presented its findings Tuesday to a panel of lawmakers. The agency surveyed by phone private providers of Medicaid health care services as well as providers of mental health and addiction counseling. About 13% of attempts to make an appointment were successful.
New Mexico state government reaps budget windfall from oil
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state of New Mexico is likely to inherit a new, multibillion-dollar financial windfall largely from surging oil production and robust energy prices in the era of war between Ukraine and Russia. State government economists are revising upward estimates of government income that are the basis for budget negotiations by lawmakers when they meet in January 2023.
