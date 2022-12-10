ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Mary Trump: GOP isn’t denouncing Trump because ‘they created this monster’

Former President Donald Trump is facing a myriad of legal issues on the horizon all while planning a presidential campaign for 2024. Psychologist and host of “The Mary Trump Show,” Mary Trump joins Ali Velshi to shed light on what’s going through the former president’s head and why so many past supporters of his are detaching themselves from the Trump brand. “There's always a transactional calculation being made. And a lot of people are making the calculation that it just isn't worth it for them anymore,” she said. However, Republicans turning their backs on him ahead of the next election could be trouble Mary Trump warns. “If they do go up against him in the primary, for example, he will burn it all down.”Dec. 11, 2022.
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss

Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Why Marjorie Taylor Greene’s new rhetoric about Jan. 6 matters

UPDATE (Dec. 12, 2022, 1:27 p.m. ET): This post has been updated to include the White House's response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's remarks as well as her subsequent statement. There was no shortage of provocative rhetoric at the New York Young Republican Club’s event on Saturday night, but Rep....
Why a federal judge declined to hold Trump in contempt

The Justice Department asked the court to fine former President Trump after two more classified documents were found in his storage locker in Florida. Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance and Country Over Party Founder Matt Dowd discuss the judge’s reason for denying the request and how Trump could be forced to comply with the government’s subpoena. Dec. 11, 2022.
Is Trump finally feeling the political blowback for his controversies?

As Republicans are set to take over the House, there's been a growing chorus of party members who are trying to distance themselves from the former President. Plus, Kevin McCarthy and his math problem. Can he secure enough votes to be the next Speaker?Dec. 11, 2022.
Report shows GOP members of Congress advocating sedition in texts to Mark Meadows

Rachel Maddow shares highlights from a report by Talking Points Memo on the text messages received by Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on and around January 6th, including from sitting Republican members of Congress calling for extreme measures to keep Donald Trump in power even though he was voted out of office in 2020.Dec. 13, 2022.
Luttig: SCOTUS appears to have no appetite for Independent Legislature Theory

Last week, the Supreme Court heard arguments in the monumental Moore v. Harper case. The plaintiffs - Republican state legislators from North Carolina - are using the extremely fringey Independent State Legislature Theory to ask the Supreme Court for unfettered authority to set the rules for voting and elections. Judge J. Michael Luttig, a former federal appeals court judge and a conservative, says it’s rare to be able to “devine what any justice, let alone the court, is thinking from their questions.” But after Wednesday’s arguments, he was left with “the clear impression that the Court as a whole has no appetite for the Independent State Legislature Theory.”Dec. 10, 2022.
Newly released Mandela interviews reveal ‘gracious African aristocrat’

MSNBC Political Analyst Richard Stengel, writer and narrator of "Mandela: The Lost Tapes," joins MSNBC's Lawrence O' Donnell to discuss his new podcast series, centered around his time serving as a co-author with former South African president Nelson Mandela.Dec. 13, 2022.
Latina workers continue facing wage gap

Each year, Latina Equal Pay Day symbolizes how much longer it takes Latina workers to earn the same as white, non-Hispanic men. This year, that date was on Dec. 8, and in 2021, that date was marked on Oct. 21, nearly two months earlier than this year. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by founder and President of Justice for Migrant Women, Mónica Ramírez, who chairs the National Latina Equal Pay Day campaign, to discuss the changes needed to finally close the pay gap.Dec. 11, 2022.
Justice Jackson is smashing right-wing legal claims at Supreme Court hearings

It’s hard to forget Justice Samuel Alito’s flippant musings at oral arguments this week about Black shopping mall Santas and kids in Ku Klux Klan outfits. But it’s important to remember what prompted Alito to make a fool of himself: a hypothetical scenario posed by the newest justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, that no one on the right had a good answer to. It arose in the first of two high-profile hearings this week that displayed Jackson’s knack for smashing spurious claims.
The problem with Kyrsten Sinema’s declaration of independence

Last fall, as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema proved to be a thorn in the side of Senate Democratic leaders, The New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg wrote a memorable paragraph about the Arizonan’s ideological trajectory. In 2003, Joe Lieberman, at the time one of the worst Democratic senators, traveled to...
