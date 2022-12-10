Former President Donald Trump is facing a myriad of legal issues on the horizon all while planning a presidential campaign for 2024. Psychologist and host of “The Mary Trump Show,” Mary Trump joins Ali Velshi to shed light on what’s going through the former president’s head and why so many past supporters of his are detaching themselves from the Trump brand. “There's always a transactional calculation being made. And a lot of people are making the calculation that it just isn't worth it for them anymore,” she said. However, Republicans turning their backs on him ahead of the next election could be trouble Mary Trump warns. “If they do go up against him in the primary, for example, he will burn it all down.”Dec. 11, 2022.

