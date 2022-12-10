Read full article on original website
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
MSNBC
Dozens of Americans remain wrongfully detained abroad
Brittney Griner is finally on U.S. soil after being detained by Russian authorities for ten months. And while we celebrate her return, there are at least 65 Americans still being wrongfully held by foreign governments. MSNBC contributor and executive editor for news at The New Yorker, David Rohde, joined American Voices to share his personal experience with being detained abroad and weighs in on what we need to do to bring others home. Dec. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Marjorie Taylor Greene’s new rhetoric about Jan. 6 matters
UPDATE (Dec. 12, 2022, 1:27 p.m. ET): This post has been updated to include the White House's response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's remarks as well as her subsequent statement. There was no shortage of provocative rhetoric at the New York Young Republican Club’s event on Saturday night, but Rep....
Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss
Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MSNBC
Why a federal judge declined to hold Trump in contempt
The Justice Department asked the court to fine former President Trump after two more classified documents were found in his storage locker in Florida. Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance and Country Over Party Founder Matt Dowd discuss the judge’s reason for denying the request and how Trump could be forced to comply with the government’s subpoena. Dec. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Is Trump finally feeling the political blowback for his controversies?
As Republicans are set to take over the House, there's been a growing chorus of party members who are trying to distance themselves from the former President. Plus, Kevin McCarthy and his math problem. Can he secure enough votes to be the next Speaker?Dec. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Swalwell calls out Sinema’s ‘tone deaf’ departure from the Democratic Party
Former impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell of California shares how he’s preparing for the House GOP’s laundry list of investigations and which Democrat he wants to replace the newly Independent Sen. Sinema. “This is the third political party she’s belonged to in about the past 15 years,” Rep. Swalwell says of the Arizona lawmaker.Dec. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Significance of Viktor Bout’s freedom
The Biden Administration successfully completed a prisoner swap for WNBA star Brittney Griner this weekend. Her freedom was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Former ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul Joined American Voices to discuss the significance of this swap and why Viktor Bout is so important to Russia. Dec. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Newly released Mandela interviews reveal ‘gracious African aristocrat’
MSNBC Political Analyst Richard Stengel, writer and narrator of "Mandela: The Lost Tapes," joins MSNBC's Lawrence O' Donnell to discuss his new podcast series, centered around his time serving as a co-author with former South African president Nelson Mandela.Dec. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Mary Trump: GOP isn’t denouncing Trump because ‘they created this monster’
Former President Donald Trump is facing a myriad of legal issues on the horizon all while planning a presidential campaign for 2024. Psychologist and host of “The Mary Trump Show,” Mary Trump joins Ali Velshi to shed light on what’s going through the former president’s head and why so many past supporters of his are detaching themselves from the Trump brand. “There's always a transactional calculation being made. And a lot of people are making the calculation that it just isn't worth it for them anymore,” she said. However, Republicans turning their backs on him ahead of the next election could be trouble Mary Trump warns. “If they do go up against him in the primary, for example, he will burn it all down.”Dec. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Busted: U.S. “Putin-style drug war” under fire after Brittney Griner release
Brittney Griner is back home in the United States after being freed of Russian custody for allegedly having vape cartridges with cannabis oil. The global story putting new scrutiny on U.S. drug laws — where thousands are jailed for drug possession. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on why the Griner story is renewing calls for criminal Justice reform as many Americans are in prison for decades for pot possession. Dec. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Velshi: Whelan begged Trump to get him out of Russia. Trump stayed silent.
Forced labor, malnourishment, corporal punishment, medical neglect and psychological pressure are conditions you might expect in the infamous Soviet Gulag. It’s certainly not what you’d picture in a modern-day prison system on the European continent. But, some 30 years after the fall of the Soviet Union, conditions like that still exist in Russian prisons. Today, the most common type of prison in Russia is a “corrective labor colony”, also known as a penal colony. They are notoriously harsh and inhumane. American Paul Whelan remains imprisoned in Russia. He was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years hard labor on espionage charges. The U.S. maintains Whelan was framed. Whelan’s family is calling out the President who let him sit there for two years. It’s not President Biden. It’s former President Donald Trump.Dec. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Why it's time for House Republicans to create a 'Democracy Caucus'
Tom Rogers and Susan Del Percio join Morning Joe to discuss their latest joint Newsweek column on why House Republicans need to create a 'Democracy Caucus'.Dec. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
Afghanistan Combat Veteran: "Afghanistan remains hell on earth for the people that we left behind"
A bill that would protect tens of thousands of Afghan refugees from deportation did not make the cut for Congress’ end-of-year agenda. Matt Zeller is part of a group of veterans pushing for lawmakers to take action. “They don’t have a permanent place here in America,” he says.Dec. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
Republicans in Congress divided on attacking Trump investigations: WaPo
Republicans in Congress are splintering over how aggressively to run interference for former president Trump as he faces potential criminal prosecution, according to new Washington Post reporting. Jackie Alemany discusses.Dec. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawrence: Sinema's party change is the most 'meaningless' in Senate history
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why Senator Jim Jeffords’ party switch from Republican to Independent in 2001 was the most dramatic party switch in the history of the Senate after Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced nothing more than a change in voter registration in Arizona.Dec. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Report shows GOP members of Congress advocating sedition in texts to Mark Meadows
Rachel Maddow shares highlights from a report by Talking Points Memo on the text messages received by Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on and around January 6th, including from sitting Republican members of Congress calling for extreme measures to keep Donald Trump in power even though he was voted out of office in 2020.Dec. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Michael Cohen: Trump "willing to burn down the country"
Despite his many ongoing legal troubles, and views, Donald Trump remains at the top of the Republican Party. His former personal attorney Michael Cohen says that that is because his “core supporters” refuse to step away, labeling Trump a “racist, sexist, misogynistic, xenophobic, homophobic, Islamophobic, anti-Semite.” He says his former boss is likely to use the documents he’s not supposed to have as leverage in hopes of avoiding other prosecutions, “like a mob boss.”Dec. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Monday’s Mini-Report, 12.12.22
Today’s edition of quick hits. * On the Hill: “The Senate is eying a one-week stopgap bill to push back a Friday deadline to fund the government as negotiators continue to pursue a full-year funding agreement.”. * The ongoing process to get Paul Whelan home: “Biden Administration officials...
MSNBC
U.S. officials arrest Libyan national in connection with 1988 bombing of Pan Am 103
American officials arrested a Libyan man accused of building the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. This bombing is still the deadliest terrorist attack on British soil. 259 people were killed; 190 of them were Americans. NBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss discusses with American Voices host Alicia Menendez the importance of this development.Dec. 12, 2022.
