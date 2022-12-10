Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
USD/EUR Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 3.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Monday, 12 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.253% up from its 52-week low and 9.321% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
Palladium Futures Up By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 6.39% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:04 EST on Sunday, 11 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,955.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 29, 99.99% below its average volume of 5911729746.33. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/CNH Slides By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Sunday, 11 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.96. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.009% up from its 52-week low and 0.006% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
via.news
IBOVESPA Drops By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.15% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Monday, 12 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $105,956.52. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.22% up from its 52-week low and 12.88% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 12 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,479.62. Investing in Hang Seng stocks can be a great way to take advantage of the opportunity to gain exposure to the mainland Chinese economy. While the market has been one of the biggest losers this year, investors still have a variety of options to gain a broad perspective on both the mainland Chinese and Hong Kong economies.
via.news
Platinum Futures Down By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.95% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:53 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,011.60. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 1371, 99.99% below its average volume of 12553847405.49. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
GBP/EUR Up Momentum With A 1% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.91% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:06 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.648% up from its 52-week low and 4.496% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news
Coffee Futures Down Momentum With A 3% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 3.77% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Monday, 12 December, Coffee (KC) is $156.80. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 766, 96.16% below its average volume of 19974.23. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Ebix Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) jumped 9.08% to $21.62 at 11:28 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.41% to $11,050.06, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today. Ebix’s...
via.news
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.83% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.8301% for the last session’s close. At 19:06 EST on Monday, 12 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $145.03. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the EUR to JPY currency pair can be a rewarding investment. The pair is known to exhibit high levels of volatility, and offers great opportunities to earn profits from steep price fluctuations.
via.news
Canopy Growth Stock Over 31% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) slid by a staggering 31.48% in 10 sessions from $4.32 at 2022-12-05, to $2.96 at 13:55 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.3% to $11,037.54, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
CBOE Went Up By Over 9% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 9.47% for the last session’s close. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 12 December, CBOE (VIX) is $24.40. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 10.01% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $22.18 and 5.13% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.21.
via.news
Splunk Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose by a staggering 20.5% in 10 sessions from $76.48 at 2022-11-28, to $92.16 at 16:28 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.26% to $11,143.74, following the last session’s downward trend. Splunk’s...
via.news
Coupons.com And Aceto Corporation On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Coupons.com, Horizon Therapeutics, and Agenus. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Coupons.com (COUP) 78.67 26.7%...
via.news
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout...
via.news
Clean Energy Fuels Already 4% Up, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Clean Energy Fuels‘s pre-market value is already 4.55% up. Clean Energy Fuels’s last close was $5.50, 36.42% under its 52-week high of $8.65. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) falling 3.34% to...
via.news
QCR Holdings And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – QCR Holdings (QCRH), ServiceNow (NOW), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Gabelli Utility Trust And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT), ING Group (ING), Cohn & Steers (CNS) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund, Energizer Holdings, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund (PGP), Energizer Holdings (ENR), Suncor Energy (SU) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund (PGP) 6.93 0.27% 11.95% 2022-12-10 23:14:06. 2 Energizer...
via.news
Newtek Business Services Corp., Universal Corporation, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Universal Corporation (UVV), BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) 17.59 -1.68% 15.37% 2022-11-28 17:14:09. 2 Universal Corporation (UVV)...
