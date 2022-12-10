In what is now officially one of the last races in the entire country to be decided and one of the closest outcomes in state history, republican candidate for the 16th state senate district David Shepard joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters. On Thursday all 58 counties in the state certified their election results. In the 16th senate district democrat and incumbent Melissa Hurtado declaring victory with a 20-point vote lead after all ballots were counted. Shepard calling into question Kern County’s election process and calls for an investigation while considering a recount.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO