ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inyokern, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Ridgecrest Police Department logs for Dec. 10 and 11

Occurred at Norma Street Apartments on S Norma St. . Rp stating that she reported a car stalking her, the car is. back, rp stating that someone was in the apt next door as well in a dark house. Light Toyota Camery. . Disposition: Necessary Action Taken. 01:00 DISTURBANCE -...
RIDGECREST, CA
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Young Ridgecrest runners medal at National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championship

Richmond Elementary School students Ryker Rivera and Uxbal Ortiz participated in the National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships on Saturday, December 10th at College Station at Bryan, Texas. The two Ridgecrest athletes ran in the 11-12 year old junior category and where among the youngest of the 405 participants in the 3k course. Rivera finished with a time of 10:51 and Ortiz finished with a time of 11:26. The team finished in third place out of 33 teams with help from the two Ridgecrest runners.
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Body found in Lamont park, KCSO investigates as homicide

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office conducted a homicide investigation after finding a deceased man lying in the ground Monday morning in Lamont, according to a news release from the office. Around 8 a.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man lying on the ground of Bear […]
LAMONT, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Thunderbirds won’t train in AV

MOJAVE — The Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration team will not be practicing at the Mojave Air and Space Port, early next year, as previously planned, airport officials announced, this week. Despite efforts by the airport, Thunderbirds and other federal officials, the Federal Aviation Administration would not provide the...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Traffic Advisory for the Week of 12/12/2022 – 12/16/2022

EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of December 12 – December 16, 2022. Eastern Kern County. · Cummings Valley Left Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Isolated showers remain, expect mostly sunny skies throughout the week

Some isolated showers in the Valley this morning, then partly cloudy by afternoon. The mountain areas still have a Winter Weather Advisory in place for some snow showers until later this afternoon. The Grapevine could see 2-3″ of snow, with the Tehachapi area receiving 1-2″ of snow before coming to...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KQED

'We Need Care, Not Cages': California Criminal Justice Reformers Applaud Planned Closure of 2 State Prisons

Advocates for criminal justice reform are applauding California's recently announced plans to close two more of its state prisons. California City Correctional Facility in Kern County and Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County, which together currently house nearly 4,000 incarcerated people, are slated to be shuttered by 2024 and 2025 respectively, along with the closure of certain facilities in six other prisons, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

EXCLUSIVE: Hurtado declares victory in CASD-16 race decided by 20 votes while Shepard considers recount, ‘It’s a total joke.’

In what is now officially one of the last races in the entire country to be decided and one of the closest outcomes in state history, republican candidate for the 16th state senate district David Shepard joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters. On Thursday all 58 counties in the state certified their election results. In the 16th senate district democrat and incumbent Melissa Hurtado declaring victory with a 20-point vote lead after all ballots were counted. Shepard calling into question Kern County’s election process and calls for an investigation while considering a recount.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

One found dead in Wasco home fire

A person was found dead inside a Wasco home where a fire broke out early Sunday morning, according to the Kern County Fire Department. The department's communications center received reports there was a fire in the 800 block of Filburn Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. and that someone was trapped inside, a fire incident narrative said.
WASCO, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Ridgecrest man to be tried for 2021 murder of Kathryn Pham

Last Friday, the attorneys for Daniel Gunnarsson said they will be ready for trial next month on murder charges of a Ridgecrest woman. On the morning of May 18, 2021, Gunnarsson was found with the body of Kathryn Pham, 21, in the garage of his stepfather's home on Skylark Avenue.
RIDGECREST, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy