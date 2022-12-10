Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department logs for Dec. 10 and 11
Occurred at Norma Street Apartments on S Norma St. . Rp stating that she reported a car stalking her, the car is. back, rp stating that someone was in the apt next door as well in a dark house. Light Toyota Camery. . Disposition: Necessary Action Taken. 01:00 DISTURBANCE -...
goldrushcam.com
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Young Ridgecrest runners medal at National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championship
Richmond Elementary School students Ryker Rivera and Uxbal Ortiz participated in the National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships on Saturday, December 10th at College Station at Bryan, Texas. The two Ridgecrest athletes ran in the 11-12 year old junior category and where among the youngest of the 405 participants in the 3k course. Rivera finished with a time of 10:51 and Ortiz finished with a time of 11:26. The team finished in third place out of 33 teams with help from the two Ridgecrest runners.
Liberty and Shafter reach for history, 1 returns home with the ultimate prize
After making it to the high school football’s greatest stage, two Golden Empire high schools traveled a combined 540 miles in search of history. But it was a night a mixed emotions for Kern County: Kern’s Goliath — Liberty High School — finally claimed a CIF State Championship while this year’s Cinderella — Shafter High […]
Body found in Lamont park, KCSO investigates as homicide
LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office conducted a homicide investigation after finding a deceased man lying in the ground Monday morning in Lamont, according to a news release from the office. Around 8 a.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man lying on the ground of Bear […]
Antelope Valley Press
Thunderbirds won’t train in AV
MOJAVE — The Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration team will not be practicing at the Mojave Air and Space Port, early next year, as previously planned, airport officials announced, this week. Despite efforts by the airport, Thunderbirds and other federal officials, the Federal Aviation Administration would not provide the...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 12/12/2022 – 12/16/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of December 12 – December 16, 2022. Eastern Kern County. · Cummings Valley Left Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202...
thesungazette.com
Hurtado declares victory in tightest CA State Senate race in a century
KERN COUNTY – In one of the tightest state senate races in California history, Melissa Hurtado is declaring victory and a return to the California State Senate. But it may not be over just yet. Late yesterday, the Kern County Elections Office completed its count of all of the...
KGET 17
Isolated showers remain, expect mostly sunny skies throughout the week
Some isolated showers in the Valley this morning, then partly cloudy by afternoon. The mountain areas still have a Winter Weather Advisory in place for some snow showers until later this afternoon. The Grapevine could see 2-3″ of snow, with the Tehachapi area receiving 1-2″ of snow before coming to...
KQED
'We Need Care, Not Cages': California Criminal Justice Reformers Applaud Planned Closure of 2 State Prisons
Advocates for criminal justice reform are applauding California's recently announced plans to close two more of its state prisons. California City Correctional Facility in Kern County and Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County, which together currently house nearly 4,000 incarcerated people, are slated to be shuttered by 2024 and 2025 respectively, along with the closure of certain facilities in six other prisons, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.
yourcentralvalley.com
EXCLUSIVE: Hurtado declares victory in CASD-16 race decided by 20 votes while Shepard considers recount, ‘It’s a total joke.’
In what is now officially one of the last races in the entire country to be decided and one of the closest outcomes in state history, republican candidate for the 16th state senate district David Shepard joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters. On Thursday all 58 counties in the state certified their election results. In the 16th senate district democrat and incumbent Melissa Hurtado declaring victory with a 20-point vote lead after all ballots were counted. Shepard calling into question Kern County’s election process and calls for an investigation while considering a recount.
Bakersfield Channel
Get ready for a strong storm that could bring one inch of rain to Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for some wet weather this weekend. A strong system touches down tomorrow morning sticking around well into next week. This area of Low Pressure dropping in from The Gulf of Alaska will be packed with a lot of moisture and cold air.
Bakersfield Californian
Experts: Snowstorm a good start, but much more needed to make a serious impact on drought
Drought watchers were happy to see a healthy snowfall in the Kern County mountains over the weekend — and more importantly, deeper snowfalls in the higher elevations of the Kern River watershed. Is it reason to hope, or even rejoice? Sure it is.
Bakersfield Californian
One found dead in Wasco home fire
A person was found dead inside a Wasco home where a fire broke out early Sunday morning, according to the Kern County Fire Department. The department's communications center received reports there was a fire in the 800 block of Filburn Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. and that someone was trapped inside, a fire incident narrative said.
KCSO investigates suspicious death discovered by Kern County Fire Department
The Kern County Fire Department found a man dead in a home near Montello Street and College Avenue in East Bakersfield on Sunday, December 11th.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest man to be tried for 2021 murder of Kathryn Pham
Last Friday, the attorneys for Daniel Gunnarsson said they will be ready for trial next month on murder charges of a Ridgecrest woman. On the morning of May 18, 2021, Gunnarsson was found with the body of Kathryn Pham, 21, in the garage of his stepfather's home on Skylark Avenue.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County man remains missing after visiting family for Thanksgiving
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “He gave me a hug and he left, I have yet to see him since," said Ronda Craig, mother of Nathan Jackson. It's been nearly two weeks since a local family has heard from their loved one. Nathan Jackson surprised his mom Ronda Craig...
Review boards clear officers in shooting that left Tehachapi man dead
An incident review board has determined a recent shooting involving several law enforcement officers that left one man dead was justified.
