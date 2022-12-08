Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Prayer held for missing St. John Fisher student
Kenny's last known whereabouts was in the City of Montélimar in France on December 3.
gvhealthnews.com
Red Cross appoints new leader for Rochester chapter
The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as executive director of the greater Rochester chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in nonprofit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for...
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
Smoking Marijuana recreationally is legal in New York State. Just don’t do it when people are depending on you to save their lives. 2 Rochester firefighters have been suspended for allegedly smoking pot while on duty. According to the national safety council, THC in marijuana affects depth perception, reaction time, coordination and other motor skills, and it creates sensory distortion. For someone operating machinery, driving a forklift or a vehicle like a large fire engine, these effects can be deadly. According to a study reported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, employees who tested positive for marijuana had 55% more industrial accidents and 85% more injuries. While laws are still being crafted on how to view legal marijuana use in the workplace, many employers are leaning toward treating it the same as drunkenness.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Woodworking Sale
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the annual Woodworking Sale this Saturday at Hope Hall. The once a year event features handcrafted items, such as toy, doll furniture, and holiday décor. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Woodworking Program at the school - which helps...
westsidenewsny.com
Bicycle Outfitters closing after 25 years in Brockport
After 25 years of meeting Brockport’s needs for two wheels, Russell S. Church III is closing Bicycle Outfitters on December 31. Russell and Bicycle Outfitters have been fixtures on Main Street for a quarter of a century. As a Brockport native, Russell attended school in Brockport and rode BMX bikes on area tracks as well as nationally. He developed his other lifelong sport, hockey, playing in local youth leagues and on Brockport’s varsity team through to graduation. He continued to support hockey and played in the Sunday Brockport Zamboni League until Covid hit.
Nine Spot Brewing open on Monroe Ave. in Rochester
The brewery is open every day, except Tuesdays.
What Upstate NY airports are among those with most delays in the nation?
Two airports in Upstate New York are among the 30 airports with the most delays in the U.S., according to a recent list from Stacker. Albany International Airport ranked No. 29 for delays and Buffalo Niagara International Airport ranked No. 27. The list includes a total of 100 airports. Stacker...
13 WHAM
13WHAM's 'Hire me Rochester' special event
Rochester, N.Y. — In anticipation of a New Year, people often resolve to pursue a career change, fortunately the job market remains robust and many local employers are now offering jobs with tremendois growth potential. Tune in Friday night for our special: 'Hire me Rochester'. We introduce you to...
Photos: Sea Breeze holds annual “Holiday Parade of Lights”
Organizers said it's been great to have everyone back enjoying each other again.
Secondhand store owners see progress for Rochester as shoppers come out
Those we ran into out doing their holiday shopping preferred searching through these unique items for gifts.
iheart.com
Child Hospitalized After Rochester Fire
Rochester firefighters say a child was overcome by smoke during a house fire early this morning. It broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Stutson Street. Two adults and eight children were home at the time. One child was taken to the hospital. The family is getting help from the Red...
2 Rochester firefighters suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana on duty
The Rochester Police Department has no comment on the situation at this time.
wdkx.com
MIB Presents: School to Prison Pipeline Play
Rochester’s Mentors Inspiring Boys & Girls non-profit organization presents the School to Prison Pipeline stage play Saturday December 10th 7pm at East High School 1801 E Main St, Rochester, NY. On Wednesday Jazzy T was joined in studio by MIB Associate Director Tanisha Allen and student performers Sienna and...
Eater
Brooklyn’s Home for Rochester Garbage Plates Is Closing After Less Than a Year
Brooklyn Hots, a restaurant in Clinton Hill with versions of the Rochester delicacy known as a garbage plate, is shuttering on December 30, after around nine months in operation. Owner Brian Heiss, a Rochester native, opened the restaurant in March 2022. The idea for the spot, located at 291 Greene...
Heavy police presence off of Portland Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Multiple police agencies including U.S. marshals are investigating in the area of Portland Avenue near Draper Street in Rochester. Details are limited at this time. News 8 has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated when further information is made available.
hppr.org
Christmas on Henry Street: Friday, Dec 16 at 2 pm CT
Lillian Wald grew up in Rochester, New York, and graduated from the nursing program at New York Hospital Training School in 1891. She coined the term “public health nurse,” and Christmas on Henry Street was written by Bonnie Silva and produced by Sagacity Productions with funding from the Betty R. and Ralph Sheffer Foundation. Sagacity Productions is committed to the production of brave, emotional, socially relevant historical fiction and factual content featuring a diverse range of talent for audiences around the globe. WXXI Public Media is a nationally recognized creator of quality radio and television programming including With Heart and Voice, a weekly radio program of sacred classical music, and Second Opinion, a weekly television series that offers viewers a better understanding of complex health issues. Helped to bring health care to the residents of New York’s Lower East Side when she founded the Henry Street Settlement. In 1902, Christmas Eve and the first night of Chanukah both fell on December 24. Christmas on Henry Street recounts how Lillian Wald planned a Christmas Eve party at the settlement, but Jacob Schiff forbid a tree to be on display at the House. However, housekeeper Aileen McRae refused to stand by and let Christmas be ruined for the Henry Street residents.
wdkx.com
RPO & Strong Museum Team Up For Let’s Play: A Winter Celebration
Yesterday, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and the Strong National Museum of Play teamed up for the first time to present Let’s Play: A Winter Celebration. The event invited the community to listen to musical performances throughout the museum featuring RPO musicians, as well as student groups, an instrument petting zoo, musical story time, and other music-related arts and crafts.
rochesterfirst.com
Friend for Life: Meet Oscar!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Everyone welcome the mighty mouse himself — Oscar!. Oscar is a little orange-and-white mouse and he is on the lookout for his forever home! It seems as though Oscar enjoys tea parties as well. Not to mention, Lollypop Farms is introducing a new holiday...
WHEC TV-10
NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
These 4 New York Cities Are Ranked ‘Most Fun In America’
The results are in and, according to Wallet Hub, New York State has 4 of the 'Most Fun Cities in America'! With 182 total cities on the list you might think the Empire State would have more than 4. Florida has 10, Texas has 14 and California has 29 cities considered to be among the most fun.
Comments / 1