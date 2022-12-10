ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

middletownathletics.com

OLIVIA ROGERS SIGNED WITH INDIANA UNIVERSITY EAST

Olivia Rogers signed with Indiana University East for soccer. Indiana University East (IU East) is a public university in Richmond, Indiana, a regional campus of Indiana University that serves the eastern Indiana and western Ohio area. The Indiana–East (IUE or IU East) athletic teams are called the Red Wolves (formerly known as the “Pioneers”). The university is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), primarily competing in the River States Conference (RSC; formerly known as the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (KIAC) until after the 2015–16 school year) since the 2007–08 academic year (when the school began its athletic program and joined the NAIA).
RICHMOND, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin earns commitment from talented 4-star safety out of Ohio

Wisconsin scored a pair of strong commitments to bolster its secondary Monday evening. Among them was 4-star defensive back/safety Braedyn Moore, a talented 4-star safety out of Hamilton, Ohio. Moore was previously committed to Cincinnati but has decided to follow former Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell to Madison.
MADISON, WI
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Fields Ertel Road in Mason, police responding

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8955 Fields Ertel Road in Mason, with injuries, emergency crews are responding.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill﻿

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Colerain Avenue at Galbraith Road in Groesbeck

GROESBECK, Ohio — Report of a crash on Colerain Avenue at Galbraith Road in Groesbeck. A police cruiser was involved, injury status unknown.
GROESBECK, OH
WKRC

Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WDTN

1 dead, 3 injured after head-on crash in Piqua

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and three are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Piqua. The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release that they were dispatched to the report of a crash around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday in Piqua.
PIQUA, OH
WLWT 5

Report of car into a porch on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Report of a car into a porch and electric box on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills. Unknown injuries, crews are responding.
CINCINNATI, OH

