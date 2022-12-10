Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller objectRoger MarshMoraine, OH
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Touchdown pass from Bryce Schondelmyer to Daylen Bradley for Springfield voted as high school play of the OHSAA state championships
Congratulations to Bryce Schondelmyer and Daylen Bradley for being voted as Ohio high school play of the state championships
middletownathletics.com
OLIVIA ROGERS SIGNED WITH INDIANA UNIVERSITY EAST
Olivia Rogers signed with Indiana University East for soccer. Indiana University East (IU East) is a public university in Richmond, Indiana, a regional campus of Indiana University that serves the eastern Indiana and western Ohio area. The Indiana–East (IUE or IU East) athletic teams are called the Red Wolves (formerly known as the “Pioneers”). The university is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), primarily competing in the River States Conference (RSC; formerly known as the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (KIAC) until after the 2015–16 school year) since the 2007–08 academic year (when the school began its athletic program and joined the NAIA).
Former Flyer named UD’s new head football coach
Andrews, 47, was a three-year letter-winner at defensive back for the university and during his four years, the Flyers were a combined 37-5 including the undefeated 1996 season.
Fox 19
Cincinnati native and WNBA star gives ‘hope & joy’ after hosting toy drive
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Athletic League teamed up with WNBA player Kelsey Mitchell to help those in need and bring smiles to children’s faces. Mitchell’s organization, Kelzhoop Foundation, collected toys at the Woodlawn Recreation Center on Sunday for its second annual toy drive. “What we decided...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin earns commitment from talented 4-star safety out of Ohio
Wisconsin scored a pair of strong commitments to bolster its secondary Monday evening. Among them was 4-star defensive back/safety Braedyn Moore, a talented 4-star safety out of Hamilton, Ohio. Moore was previously committed to Cincinnati but has decided to follow former Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell to Madison. This is...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Spring Grove Avenue in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Spring Grove Avenue in Spring Grove Village. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Look: Bearcats Legend Kenyon Martin Attends 2022 Crosstown Shootout
The game has a full crowd at Fifth Third Arena for the first time since 2018.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Fields Ertel Road in Mason, police responding
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8955 Fields Ertel Road in Mason, with injuries, emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
St. Rita's teacher on leave after accusations they threw a student to the ground
A teacher at St. Rita School for the Deaf is accused of throwing one of her students down on the ground and the incident was partially caught on camera.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a shooting on Colerain Avenue in Mt. Airy
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a shooting on Colerain Avenue in Mt. Airy. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Colerain Avenue at Galbraith Road in Groesbeck
GROESBECK, Ohio — Report of a crash on Colerain Avenue at Galbraith Road in Groesbeck. A police cruiser was involved, injury status unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
1 dead, 3 injured after head-on crash in Piqua
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and three are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Piqua. The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release that they were dispatched to the report of a crash around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday in Piqua. Authorities say the crash […]
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Dixie Highway in Fairfield, police are responding
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash at 5181 Dixie Highway in Fairfield, police are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
WLWT 5
Report of car into a porch on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Report of a car into a porch and electric box on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills. Unknown injuries, crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
2 men arrested in Dayton for allegedly ‘skimming’ gas pumps
It is alleged Garcia and Ochoa then stole credit card information via the skimmers and used that information to purchase gift cards at area stores.
WLWT 5
Emergency crews on scene on Colerain Avenue in Northside for a crash
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are on scene on Colerain Avenue near Leeper in Northside for a crash with injuries. Colerain is shut down in both directions. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
