Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Biden directed offstage by child after Toys for Tots remarks
President Biden appeared confused Monday after his speech with Toys for Tots in Arlington, Virginia, and had to be led offstage by a young girl who took his hand.
WacoTrib.com
House panel OKs voting law rewrite, 60% ballot question
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Over the strenuous objections of voting rights groups, Ohio House Republicans advanced two proposals Monday that would add a host of new restrictions to voting and place an issue on next year's ballot that calls for requiring a 60% supermajority to pass future constitutional amendments.
Two potent drugs drive homeless crisis, liberal networks largely ignore 'Twitter Files' and more top headlines
HIGHLY ADDICTIVE – The two potent drugs driving America's homeless crisis
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
WacoTrib.com
Trial pushed back a day in case against Alaska lawmaker
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The trial in a case alleging that an Alaska lawmaker’s ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group disqualifies him from holding office is set to begin Tuesday after technical and logistical issues prompted a delay. The lawsuit against Republican Rep. David Eastman and the...
BLM sets up student relief fund as loan forgiveness stalls
The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation launched a new relief fund aimed at Black college students, alumni and dropouts overburdened by mounting education costs and student loan debt.
WacoTrib.com
Iowa judge blocks effort to ban most abortions in the state
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An effort to ban most abortions in Iowa was blocked Monday by a state judge who upheld a court decision made three years ago. Judge Celene Gogerty found there was no process for reversing a permanent injunction that blocked the abortion law in 2019.
WacoTrib.com
NH lawsuit targets voucher-like program used by 3K students
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The leader of one of New Hampshire’s teachers’ unions is suing to stop public dollars from being spent to fund private schools through the Education Freedom Account program. The lawsuit in Merrimack County Superior Court this week seeks an injunction to stop the...
WacoTrib.com
AP News Summary at 11:38 p.m. EST
US scientists set to announce fusion energy breakthrough. WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists Tuesday are expected to announce a major advance in the long-running quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars. For the first time, researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California were able to produce more energy in a fusion reaction than used to ignite it, something called net energy gain. That's according to one government official and one scientist. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the breakthrough ahead of the announcement. The breakthrough is significant, but producing power in the real world from fusion is still decades away.
