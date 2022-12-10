ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House panel OKs voting law rewrite, 60% ballot question

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Over the strenuous objections of voting rights groups, Ohio House Republicans advanced two proposals Monday that would add a host of new restrictions to voting and place an issue on next year's ballot that calls for requiring a 60% supermajority to pass future constitutional amendments.
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Trial pushed back a day in case against Alaska lawmaker

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The trial in a case alleging that an Alaska lawmaker’s ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group disqualifies him from holding office is set to begin Tuesday after technical and logistical issues prompted a delay. The lawsuit against Republican Rep. David Eastman and the...
Iowa judge blocks effort to ban most abortions in the state

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An effort to ban most abortions in Iowa was blocked Monday by a state judge who upheld a court decision made three years ago. Judge Celene Gogerty found there was no process for reversing a permanent injunction that blocked the abortion law in 2019.
NH lawsuit targets voucher-like program used by 3K students

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The leader of one of New Hampshire’s teachers’ unions is suing to stop public dollars from being spent to fund private schools through the Education Freedom Account program. The lawsuit in Merrimack County Superior Court this week seeks an injunction to stop the...
AP News Summary at 11:38 p.m. EST

US scientists set to announce fusion energy breakthrough. WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists Tuesday are expected to announce a major advance in the long-running quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars. For the first time, researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California were able to produce more energy in a fusion reaction than used to ignite it, something called net energy gain. That's according to one government official and one scientist. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the breakthrough ahead of the announcement. The breakthrough is significant, but producing power in the real world from fusion is still decades away.
