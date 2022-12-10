Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White Plains Holiday Market December 9th to 18thBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
DWI in NJ For Not DrivingBridget MulroyWayne, NJ
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Related
Sean of the South: Molino, Florida
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Molino, Florida. Population 1,306. It was 1,307, but I heard Miss Carolyn’s mother went on to Glory last night. You’re looking at hayfields, cowhouses, and a church every sixty feet. A night on the town would take four minutes. The sky is cloudy. The foraging grass has […]
WEAR
Pensacola Christian College student killed in Mississippi officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Fla. -- A 21-year-old killed in a shooting in Mississippi Saturday has been identified as a student at Pensacola Christian College, the college confirmed with WEAR News Monday. According to a release, 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley was shot and killed by a Hancock County deputy after they say he...
Endangered missing person found: ECSO
UPDATE – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the woman has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman. ECSO said the woman was last seen on Dec. 10, 2022, on the 4200-block of West Fairfield Drive wearing a blue sweatshirt, black shorts […]
washingtoncounty.news
Cold front to potentially bring in severe weather
The National Weather Service (NWS) Storm Prediction Center is calling for a level two out of five risk for severe weather in the Florida panhandle valid through Wednesday. The risk area is roughly along and west-northwest of a line from Panama City to Defuniak Springs. More eastward expansions are possible but are too early to determine.
$5k hidden in ‘Golden Tickets’ at Crestview Christmas Parade
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — If you attended the Sweet Treats of Christmas Parade in Crestview on Dec. 3, be sure to check all of your candy bags. Property Group 850 gave out $5,000 disguised as golden ticket chocolate bars during the annual event. “We decided to do our float Willy Wonka themed and if you’ve […]
Pensacola teen sentenced to prison for killing Alabama man
A Pensacola teenager is going to prison for killing an Alabama man almost two years ago.
3 Pensacola men arrested for trafficking cocaine after leading FHP on chase
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three Pensacola men have been charged with trafficking more than 100 grams of cocaine after leading the Florida Highway Patrol on a chase on Friday. Quantez Quashawn Jackson, 26, Jonathan James Harris, 32, and Freddie Dayshen Fountain, 33, were all charged with Reckless driving, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Operating […]
Woman dies in Santa Rosa County Publix parking lot: SRCSO
PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a woman died in a grocery store parking lot. Officials said Joanna Rogers, 71, died in a Publix parking lot in Pace, Fla. Deputies were originally called out to the Publix for a medical emergency, but when paramedics […]
WEAR
Tom Thumb on Summit Blvd. in Pensacola robbed at gunpoint
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Tom Thumb in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint Friday night. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at the gas station on Summit Blvd. and Spanish Trail Road. Pensacola Police say the suspect told the clerk at gunpoint to look away while they took cash and ran away.
Pensacola Police looking for armed robbery suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday. Police say the robbery took place at Tom Thumb off Summit Boulevard near Spanish Trail. Officers said it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. The robber allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk and told […]
WEAR
Police investigating after 30-year-old man shot in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday in Fort Walton Beach. The incident happened around 1:41 a.m. at 315 Miracle Strip Parkway. Police were called to the area for a shots fired complaint. "As the responding officers drove to the incident location, they...
Bham Now
American Airlines adds new non-stop Birmingham to New York City route
Traveling to the Big Apple from Birmingham this spring?. Air travelers now have an additional option. American Airlines (AA) has announced plans to add a new route to their lineup at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Beginning the first week of May, travelers can fly non-stop to LaGuardia (LGA) on AA.
Deputies seize guns, drugs and cash from Escambia Co. home, 1 arrested, 1 wanted
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was arrested after deputies conducted a search on an Escambia County home in November and finding drugs, guns and cash, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Jacarla Purifoy, 25, was charged with keeping public nuisance structure for drug activity. On Nov. 10, members of the Escambia […]
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Dec. 11-17
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
niceville.com
Okaloosa man arrested after searches allegedly uncover drugs, weapons
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – An Okaloosa County man has been arrested after searches of his home and storage unit by law enforcement officers allegedly found drugs and weapons, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has announced. According to the OCSO, an investigation by the agency’s Multi-Agency Drug Task...
waltonso.org
MAN ARRESTED AFTER DEFRAUDING LOCAL VACATION RENTAL COMPANY OF THOUSANDS IN CREDIT CARD SCAM
A local vacation rental company is defrauded nearly $20,000 in a credit card scam after the renters use fraudulent credit card information to book vacation homes. In October of 2022, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of vacation rentals being booked using fake credit cards and thousands of dollars in damage before the guests checked out.
Comments / 0