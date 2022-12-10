ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Molino, Florida

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Molino, Florida. Population 1,306. It was 1,307, but I heard Miss Carolyn’s mother went on to Glory last night. You’re looking at hayfields, cowhouses, and a church every sixty feet. A night on the town would take four minutes. The sky is cloudy. The foraging grass has […]
MOLINO, FL
WKRG News 5

Endangered missing person found: ECSO

UPDATE – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the woman has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman.  ECSO said the woman was last seen on Dec. 10, 2022, on the 4200-block of West Fairfield Drive wearing a blue sweatshirt, black shorts […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Cold front to potentially bring in severe weather

The National Weather Service (NWS) Storm Prediction Center is calling for a level two out of five risk for severe weather in the Florida panhandle valid through Wednesday. The risk area is roughly along and west-northwest of a line from Panama City to Defuniak Springs. More eastward expansions are possible but are too early to determine.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman dies in Santa Rosa County Publix parking lot: SRCSO

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a woman died in a grocery store parking lot. Officials said Joanna Rogers, 71, died in a Publix parking lot in Pace, Fla. Deputies were originally called out to the Publix for a medical emergency, but when paramedics […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Tom Thumb on Summit Blvd. in Pensacola robbed at gunpoint

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Tom Thumb in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint Friday night. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at the gas station on Summit Blvd. and Spanish Trail Road. Pensacola Police say the suspect told the clerk at gunpoint to look away while they took cash and ran away.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Police looking for armed robbery suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday. Police say the robbery took place at Tom Thumb off Summit Boulevard near Spanish Trail. Officers said it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. The robber allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk and told […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Bham Now

American Airlines adds new non-stop Birmingham to New York City route

Traveling to the Big Apple from Birmingham this spring?. Air travelers now have an additional option. American Airlines (AA) has announced plans to add a new route to their lineup at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Beginning the first week of May, travelers can fly non-stop to LaGuardia (LGA) on AA.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Dec. 11-17

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa man arrested after searches allegedly uncover drugs, weapons

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – An Okaloosa County man has been arrested after searches of his home and storage unit by law enforcement officers allegedly found drugs and weapons, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has announced. According to the OCSO, an investigation by the agency’s Multi-Agency Drug Task...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
waltonso.org

MAN ARRESTED AFTER DEFRAUDING LOCAL VACATION RENTAL COMPANY OF THOUSANDS IN CREDIT CARD SCAM

A local vacation rental company is defrauded nearly $20,000 in a credit card scam after the renters use fraudulent credit card information to book vacation homes. In October of 2022, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of vacation rentals being booked using fake credit cards and thousands of dollars in damage before the guests checked out.
WALTON COUNTY, FL

