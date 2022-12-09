ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estill County, KY

fox56news.com

Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester 'town dog'

Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey. Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester ‘town dog’. Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey. Dec. 13: Pet loss, yoga, and moving. Here are five things...
WINCHESTER, KY
wymt.com

Corbin church dedicates Christmas trees to the community

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A total of 75 Christmas trees are lined up and down a field next to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Corbin. Each one symbolizes something special to a community member. “I think it speaks directly to their heart you know,” Father Damian Anumba, Sacred Heart Catholic...
CORBIN, KY
wymt.com

Ky. funeral home to host community candlelight Christmas service

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Bowling Funeral Home in London will host a community candlelight Christmas service on Thursday. Funeral Director Barkley Bowling said the service is for anyone who struggles with the loss of a loved one during the holidays. There will be an uplifting message, music and candle lighting.
LONDON, KY
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Kentucky

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kentucky. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Grants announced for county fair upgrades in five KY counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Five Kentucky county fairs’ boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. “County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Thousands affected by phone/internet outage

EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Soda pop supports ‘Shop With a Cop’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) – Walmart and Pepsi are working with Kentucky State Police to provide a Merry Christmas to kids in the Post 9 area. The annual “Shop With a Cop” promotion raises money for area law enforcement agencies to use during their Christmas outreach events. For each two-liter of participating Pepsi products sold, $.10 is donated to the program.
PIKEVILLE, KY
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear making it his mission to build back western Kentucky following last year’s deadly tornadoes. Saturday marked one year since the storms ripped through the Tri-State. Dawson Springs and Bremen are remembering those who died in the tornado. We’re learning no one was hurt in...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Effectively engaging LGBTQ+ community with the gospel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Ricky Chelette, the executive director of Living Hope Ministries, said today’s culture of sexuality and gender confusion is having a huge impact on the church. “Whenever we are looking at compromising God’s truth for man’s inclinations you’re going to end up with problems,” he...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Governor, first lady light Kentucky state Christmas tree

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear hosted the lighting of the state’s Christmas tree Saturday evening. Kentuckians were invited to view the lighting on the South Lawn of the Capitol. The festivities were kicked off by the Frankfort Christmas Parade. Paradegoers got to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Lexington’s “Shop with a Cop” holiday event returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s every kid’s dream to fill a cart up with any toys that they want, and 227 Fayette County kids got to do just that with the help of Lexington police officers. “It is a great experience, not just for the children and of...
LEXINGTON, KY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Kentucky

Kentucky’s landscape is varied with the Appalachian Mountains on the east and the Ohio River on the north. The Mississippi River flows along the western border and the massive Kentucky Lake is on the southern border crossing into Tennessee. Other pristine lakes, both good sized and smaller, dot the bluegrass state creating habitats for wildlife and recreation areas for people. When it comes to the deepest lakes, the biggest lakes are often the deepest but not always. Kentucky Lake, Lake Cumberland and Lake Barkley are the three biggest lakes in Kentucky but are they the deepest? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Kentucky!
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr

Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr. Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are five things to know before...
KENTUCKY STATE

