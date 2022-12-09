Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester 'town dog'
Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey. Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester ‘town dog’. Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey. Dec. 13: Pet loss, yoga, and moving. Here are five things...
wymt.com
Corbin church dedicates Christmas trees to the community
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A total of 75 Christmas trees are lined up and down a field next to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Corbin. Each one symbolizes something special to a community member. “I think it speaks directly to their heart you know,” Father Damian Anumba, Sacred Heart Catholic...
wymt.com
Ky. funeral home to host community candlelight Christmas service
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Bowling Funeral Home in London will host a community candlelight Christmas service on Thursday. Funeral Director Barkley Bowling said the service is for anyone who struggles with the loss of a loved one during the holidays. There will be an uplifting message, music and candle lighting.
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Kentucky
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kentucky. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
WBKO
Grants announced for county fair upgrades in five KY counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Five Kentucky county fairs’ boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. “County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of...
WSAZ
Thousands affected by phone/internet outage
EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
lakercountry.com
Campbellsville University, University of Somerset to hold joint announcement this week
Campbellsville University released a notice on Friday that said the university, located in nearby Taylor County, and the University of Somerset in neighboring Pulaski County will have a “special announcement” on Tuesday. A possible partnership between the two has been mentioned during several previous meetings of the Somerset...
wymt.com
Soda pop supports ‘Shop With a Cop’
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) – Walmart and Pepsi are working with Kentucky State Police to provide a Merry Christmas to kids in the Post 9 area. The annual “Shop With a Cop” promotion raises money for area law enforcement agencies to use during their Christmas outreach events. For each two-liter of participating Pepsi products sold, $.10 is donated to the program.
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear making it his mission to build back western Kentucky following last year’s deadly tornadoes. Saturday marked one year since the storms ripped through the Tri-State. Dawson Springs and Bremen are remembering those who died in the tornado. We’re learning no one was hurt in...
thelevisalazer.com
LOCAL METHODISTS SPLITTING WITH DENOMINATION AMID HOMOSEXUAL AND THEOLOGICAL DEBATES
LOUISA, KY. — Amid what has become a state and national uproar in the United Methodist denomination, at least two Lawrence County churches are listed as voting to withdraw from the state conference mostly over homosexuality in the pulpit. Professor Sonny Branham, a Louisa native who is a professor...
kentuckytoday.com
Effectively engaging LGBTQ+ community with the gospel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Ricky Chelette, the executive director of Living Hope Ministries, said today’s culture of sexuality and gender confusion is having a huge impact on the church. “Whenever we are looking at compromising God’s truth for man’s inclinations you’re going to end up with problems,” he...
WLKY.com
Governor, first lady light Kentucky state Christmas tree
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear hosted the lighting of the state’s Christmas tree Saturday evening. Kentuckians were invited to view the lighting on the South Lawn of the Capitol. The festivities were kicked off by the Frankfort Christmas Parade. Paradegoers got to...
wymt.com
‘It means everything:’ Several organizations host Christmas event for displaced families at Jenny Wiley State Park
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In July, flooding rocked much of the region and caused several families to be without homes. Now, four months later, many families are still staying at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park. Floyd County Public Health Director Martha Ellis saw a need to spread a little...
Lexington coffee shop turns tragedy into community tradition
Nine years ago, on December 9, someone broke into the shop. The business had only been open for about six months. Once that happened, December 9 has always been "Break-In Day."
WKYT 27
Lexington’s “Shop with a Cop” holiday event returns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s every kid’s dream to fill a cart up with any toys that they want, and 227 Fayette County kids got to do just that with the help of Lexington police officers. “It is a great experience, not just for the children and of...
More Schools Have Closed in Kentucky This Year Than Rest of U.S. Combined. Why?
This school year, one state has shuttered classrooms due to illness three times as often as the rest of the country combined, new data show. In Kentucky, infection has prompted at least 385 schools across 44 districts to cancel in-person classes for a day or more, accounting for three-quarters of all such disruptions across the […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kentucky
Kentucky’s landscape is varied with the Appalachian Mountains on the east and the Ohio River on the north. The Mississippi River flows along the western border and the massive Kentucky Lake is on the southern border crossing into Tennessee. Other pristine lakes, both good sized and smaller, dot the bluegrass state creating habitats for wildlife and recreation areas for people. When it comes to the deepest lakes, the biggest lakes are often the deepest but not always. Kentucky Lake, Lake Cumberland and Lake Barkley are the three biggest lakes in Kentucky but are they the deepest? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Kentucky!
WLWT 5
Kentucky's First Lady continues toy drive to help EKY kids this Christmas
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Catastrophic flooding wiped out entire towns and destroyed homes in Eastern Kentucky this summer. Now, the first lady of the Commonwealth is once again helping make difference in the lives of the families impacted by devastation in her state. Britainy Beshear is organizing a holiday toy...
fox56news.com
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr
Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Floyd Garr. Can you tell Bluegrass Crime Stoppers where to find 41-year-old Floyd Garr?. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are five things to know before...
