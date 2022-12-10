Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories
Virologist Dr. Peter Daszak has come under fire for posting videos of himself and his research team in a Thailand-based cave with 2.5 million bats following widespread controversy over his ties to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19 theories.RadarOnline.com has discovered his brazen postings online sparked fury after a Vanity Fair expose claimed that his charity, EcoHealth Alliance, provided funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Gain-of-function research.In the heart of the bat cave - deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It’s the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the “reactor...
US News and World Report
Russia Wants to Turn Ukraine Into 'Dependent' Like Belarus, Wife of Jailed Nobel Laureate Says
OSLO (Reuters) -Russia wants to turn Ukraine into a "dependent dictatorship" like Belarus, the wife of jailed Belarusian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski said on Saturday upon receiving the prize on his behalf, speaking his words. Byalyatski, Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties won the...
Crypto exchange Binance freezes withdrawals of stablecoin USDC as rattled investors pull $2 billion in funds
Binance is facing questions over its reserves and reports of an imminent probe by US prosecutors, raising fears about its stability after FTX's collapse.
US News and World Report
China's Rules for 'Deepfakes' to Take Effect From Jan. 10
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's new rules for content providers that alter facial and voice data will take effect from Jan. 10, its cyberspace regulator said, as it looks to more tightly scrutinize so-called "deepfake" technology and services. The regulations from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) issued late on Sunday...
US News and World Report
Australia, Vanuatu Strike Security Pact Covering Policing, Defence, Cyber
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia signed a security deal on Tuesday with the Pacific islands nation of Vanuatu, it said in a statement, amid concern over China's military ambitions for the strategically important region. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is visiting Vanuatu with a bipartisan delegation, as Australia steps up its...
The market outlook for 2023 is uncertain. Here’s why Goldman Sachs thinks you should stay invested
Goldman Sachs think the U.S. will avoid a deep recession in 2023. Here are the just-in-case strategies they recommend to protect your investments.
US News and World Report
Saudi Foreign Minister: 'All Bets Off' if Iran Gets Nuclear Weapon
DUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Sunday that Iran's Gulf Arab neighbours would act to shore up their security if Tehran were to obtain nuclear weapons. Indirect U.S.-Iranian talks to salvage a 2015 nuclear pact between global powers and Iran, which Washington exited in 2018, stalled in September. The U.N. nuclear chief has voiced concern over a recent announcement by Tehran that it was boosting enrichment capacity.
US News and World Report
Japan's Meiji Holdings Says Drug Unit Started Late-Stage Trial for COVID Vaccine
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Meiji Holdings Co said on Tuesday its drug subsidiary had started a Phase III trial of an mRNA-based vaccine for COVID-19. Meiji Seika Pharma had started the late-stage trial among 780 subjects in Japan, with the test period running from November to April 2024, Meiji said in a statement.
US News and World Report
Saudi Prince Made Personal Mediation Efforts for Griner Release, Says Foreign Minister
RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended "personal mediation efforts" to facilitate the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russia-U.S. prisoner swap, the kingdom's foreign minister said on Thursday. Washington has denied any mediation, saying the talks were between the United States and Russia,...
US News and World Report
Peru Community Blocks Key Mining Highway Amid Protests - Source
LIMA (Reuters) -Peruvian community members blocked a key mining corridor highway near the city of Cusco amid protests against the country's new president, who took office just last week, a source close to the Las Bambas mine said on Monday. The impact of the protest on production at the mine...
US News and World Report
Australia Sues Star Entertainment Ex-CEO, Chairman for Money Laundering Risk Lapses
(Reuters) -Australia's corporate regulator is suing 11 current and former directors and officials of casino operator Star Entertainment Group Ltd, including a former chief executive and chairman, for poor management of money-laundering risks. The lawsuit is the regulator's first against the casino industry since reports of poor governance emerged in...
Russia Seeks North Korean Munitions As Bakhmut Battle Drains Stockpile—U.S.
A Defense Department spokesperson said Russia was turning to Pyongyang and Iran "to try to gain additional capability."
US News and World Report
Ethiopia to Investigate Deaths of 27 Migrants in Zambia - State News Agency
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopia's government will investigate the reported deaths of 27 of its citizens found in a farming area on the outskirts of Zambia's capital Lusaka, Ethiopia's state news agency said on Monday. Ethiopia will send experts to the area to confirm the identities of the citizens reported to...
US News and World Report
Ex-U.S. Pilot Held in Australia Faces U.S. Charges Over Chinese Military Pilot Training
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Former U.S. Marine pilot Daniel Duggan, who was arrested in Australia, is accused of breaking U.S. arms control law by training Chinese military pilots to land on aircraft carriers according to an indictment unsealed by a U.S. court. The 2017 indictment said "Duggan provided military training to PRC...
US News and World Report
China Rejects Africa 'Debt Trap' Claim Ahead of U.S.-Africa Summit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China's ambassador to the United States Qin Gang on Monday rejected charges that Beijing had mired African countries in debt during a forum ahead of a U.S.-Africa summit, citing a report that African countries owe three times more debt to Western institutions. U.S. President Joe Biden is...
US News and World Report
Hundreds of Thousands More Refugees Expected From Ukraine: Norwegian Refugee Council
GENEVA (Reuters) - The head of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) expects another wave of hundreds of thousands of refugees from Ukraine in Europe over the winter because of "unliveable" conditions, he said on Monday. Russia's attacks on Ukraine's electricity infrastructure have left millions of people without heat, clean water...
US News and World Report
Horse Racing-National Doping Rules Delayed Amid Legal Uncertainty
(Reuters) - U.S. federal officials hit the brakes on Monday regarding the Jan. 1 adoption of national anti-doping rules for racehorses after a recent court ruling against the program. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) has spent seven months writing the standards, known as the Anti-Doping and Medication Control...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Regional Official Says Strike Hits Wagner Group Headquarters
(Reuters) - A senior official in eastern Ukraine said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had attacked a hotel where members of Russia's private Wagner military group were based, killing many of them. The account in a television interview by Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, could not be...
EU reels as scandal tarnishes parliament's credibility
The European Union's parliament is reeling and its credibility is at stake as a corruption and bribery scandal has toppled a senior member
