New York City, NY

newschoolfreepress.com

Part-time faculty strike ends as The New School and union leaders reach tentative agreement; Students continue occupation of University Center

Part-time faculty union leaders and New School administrators reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement yesterday, ending the strike after 25 days. The ACT-UAW Local 7902 union, which represents part-time faculty, first announced the news in an Instagram post last night. “An agreement having been reached, the part-time faculty have agreed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nyfoundling.org

After 15 Years of Wishing, Anthony’s Dreams of Independence Came True

Remember the excitement of moving out on your own? Many New Yorkers may never get the opportunity – but they will now thanks to you and thanks to The Foundling. While those growing up without support systems or with developmental disabilities may dream of having their own home, they often struggle to find clear pathways to achieve that goal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages

At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

New York City Honors ‘Central Park Five’ by Renaming Park Entrance

New York City has decided to rename a corner of its most iconic park to honor the Central Park Five, who were wrongfully convicted for a brutal attack and rape of a twilight jogger in 1989. The northeast corner of Central Park will now be known as the “Gate of the Exonerated,” with its new name adorned on a large sandstone wall at the spot that the five Black and Latino youths entered the park that evening. The symbolic act adds to a growing list of reparations offered to the group of men, who previously received a $41 million settlement with the city, and were the subjects of numerous award-winning documentaries and a Pulitzer-prize winning opera. The group, who were given sentences ranging from six to 12 years over the false charges, were exonerated in 2002 after serial rapist and murderer Matias Reyes admitted to the crime. “Every time people go by the gate and remember what happened here, even after we are gone, our story will enlighten people,” said one of the Five, Yusef Salaam, according to The New York Times.Read it at The New York Times
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrkf.org

After workers allege racism, the Commissioner of NYC's child welfare system addresses priorities

Black and Brown families have long believed that New York’s child welfare system is racist. Now, a new survey shows some caseworkers on the inside agree. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jess Dannhauser, commissioner for New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services, and Joyce McMillian, the director of the nonprofit JMac for Families.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Abdul Ghani

A civil rights law firm files a motion opposing the NYC order on uncompensated hospitalization

On Monday, the city's plan to admit those who seem to have mental illnesses will face its first court challenge. NYC Hospitalization Law.Photo byMatt Green From Flickr. Mayor of New York City Eric Adams unveiled the contentious plan as a part of a bigger effort to treat the city's mental health. It is a component of the mayor's long-term plan to deal with "individuals with severe mental diseases," which includes "an instant transformation in how we view our commitment to those in need."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

