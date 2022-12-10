Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
New Photos of Subway Slasher SuspectBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
When is winter break for NYC students? Here are key dates from public and Catholic school calendars.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students in public and Catholic schools will soon get a break from school later this month. Students will be able to enjoy time off during a week-long winter break — which gives time off for Christmas Eve, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
newschoolfreepress.com
Part-time faculty strike ends as The New School and union leaders reach tentative agreement; Students continue occupation of University Center
Part-time faculty union leaders and New School administrators reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement yesterday, ending the strike after 25 days. The ACT-UAW Local 7902 union, which represents part-time faculty, first announced the news in an Instagram post last night. “An agreement having been reached, the part-time faculty have agreed...
CBS News
Local historian wants to landmark NYC school for Black children
A local historian has made it his mission to landmark one of New York City's last standing schools for Black children in the 1800s. CBS2's Jessi Mitchell explains how the plan to save the vacant building in Chelsea may finally be moving forward after years of waiting.
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
NJ’s Freed Slave House is up for sale, raising fears it’s history won’t be honored
This home on Claremont Avenue in Montclair was formerly owned by James Howe. It was bequeathed to Howe by his former enslaver, Maj. Nathaniel Crane The home was bequeathed to James Howe by Maj. Nathanial Crane, his former enslaver and a member of Montclair, N.J.'s founding family. [ more › ]
talkofthesound.com
Nation of Islam Front and Center at Summit on Black-on-Black Gun Violence at New Rochelle Public Library
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 11, 2022) — A “summit” held to discuss black-on-black gun violence in the wake of the murder of James Caldwell, Jr., who performed under the name Boogie Nation, turned into a recruiting platform for the Nation of Islam. The first speakers were Caldwell’s...
With 2 buildings slated for demolition, Felician Sisters pave a path for the future | Faith Matters
A persistent Christian Advent theme is “prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths.” In that spirit, the Felician Sisters in Lodi will literally demolish the two oldest buildings on their 30-acre campus early next year and create a green space that they say will “de-densify the campus.”
Homeless New Yorkers tell why they avoid shelters: The 'drama' is part of it
A homeless encampment in Lower Manhattan sits empty. As Mayor Eric Adams ramps up his plans to address rising homelessness, homeless New Yorkers explain why they’d rather live on streets instead of city shelters. [ more › ]
nyfoundling.org
After 15 Years of Wishing, Anthony’s Dreams of Independence Came True
Remember the excitement of moving out on your own? Many New Yorkers may never get the opportunity – but they will now thanks to you and thanks to The Foundling. While those growing up without support systems or with developmental disabilities may dream of having their own home, they often struggle to find clear pathways to achieve that goal.
NYC civil service exams open for December: Here are the salaries for each job
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for December, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Dec. 1. Exam applications currently open include: associate correctional counselor (NYC H+H); carpenter; carpenter (NYC H+H); child protective specialist;...
NYC issues health advisory urging masks indoors, in crowds outdoors
The advisory issued by the city’s health commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, comes as city and state officials have been increasingly sounding the alarm about a viral “tripledemic” this winter of COVID-19, the flu and RSV.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages
At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
New York City Honors ‘Central Park Five’ by Renaming Park Entrance
New York City has decided to rename a corner of its most iconic park to honor the Central Park Five, who were wrongfully convicted for a brutal attack and rape of a twilight jogger in 1989. The northeast corner of Central Park will now be known as the “Gate of the Exonerated,” with its new name adorned on a large sandstone wall at the spot that the five Black and Latino youths entered the park that evening. The symbolic act adds to a growing list of reparations offered to the group of men, who previously received a $41 million settlement with the city, and were the subjects of numerous award-winning documentaries and a Pulitzer-prize winning opera. The group, who were given sentences ranging from six to 12 years over the false charges, were exonerated in 2002 after serial rapist and murderer Matias Reyes admitted to the crime. “Every time people go by the gate and remember what happened here, even after we are gone, our story will enlighten people,” said one of the Five, Yusef Salaam, according to The New York Times.Read it at The New York Times
New York Regents exam results: Here’s how Staten Island did compared to rest of the state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State released the results of Regents exams across every district and school, which showed the level of proficiency among high school students. To receive a high school diploma, most students are required to take at least five Regents exams, which measure student achievement...
What to do if your child swallows lithium button batteries
A doctor in New York is warning parents about the dangers of tiny batteries getting into the hands of young children during the holiday season.
wrkf.org
After workers allege racism, the Commissioner of NYC's child welfare system addresses priorities
Black and Brown families have long believed that New York’s child welfare system is racist. Now, a new survey shows some caseworkers on the inside agree. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jess Dannhauser, commissioner for New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services, and Joyce McMillian, the director of the nonprofit JMac for Families.
NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
Comptroller Report: Nearly 14% of New Yorkers Live In Poverty And Almost 24% of People In Bronx Are In Extreme Poverty
According to a recent report from state comptroller Tom DiNapoli, The Bronx has the worst rate of poverty in the state, and minorities are twice as likely to experience financial hardship than white New Yorkers.
A civil rights law firm files a motion opposing the NYC order on uncompensated hospitalization
On Monday, the city's plan to admit those who seem to have mental illnesses will face its first court challenge. NYC Hospitalization Law.Photo byMatt Green From Flickr. Mayor of New York City Eric Adams unveiled the contentious plan as a part of a bigger effort to treat the city's mental health. It is a component of the mayor's long-term plan to deal with "individuals with severe mental diseases," which includes "an instant transformation in how we view our commitment to those in need."
Lauren Pazienza set to undergo mental health evaluation in fatal shove of NYC voice coach
Lauren Pazienza, the Long Island woman accused of fatally shoving an 87-year-old voice teacher in Manhattan, is set to undergo a psychological assessment to determine her mental state during the alleged attack.
