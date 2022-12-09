ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

mibiz.com

GR branch workers at largest Michigan credit union seek to unionize

GRAND RAPIDS — Staff at Lake Michigan Credit Union’s South Division branch in Grand Rapids are seeking a vote for union representation. A majority of employees at the branch filed a petition with federal regulators seeking an election to decide whether to form a union with representation from the Communications Workers of America, according to a statement issued today by The Committee for Better Banks.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Keystone Pipeline shut down after oil spill

A key piece of infrastructure that transports crude oil from Canada to U.S. refineries is offline right now. (Dec. 8, 2022) A key piece of infrastructure that transports crude oil from Canada to U.S. refineries is offline right now. (Dec. 8, 2022) Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers. Poll:...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mashed

The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now

If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
STURGIS, MI
MLive

Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WZZM 13

Alternative treatment for auto-immune disease and inflammation gets meaningful results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chronic inflammation and auto-immune diseases seem to be rampant these days. What’s the cause of that? And how can it effectively be treated?. Dr. Logan Morse joined us from Keystone Compounding Pharmacy to talk us through it. He said some of the causes of auto-immune disease or inflammation are diet, or the nervous system overreacting to an assault-like injury or disease and releases chemicals in the body which fuel inflammation and cause the body to attack itself.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1240 WJIM

Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
MICHIGAN STATE

