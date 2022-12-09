Read full article on original website
Second phase of 138-unit townhome development now complete in Grand Rapids suburb
WYOMING, MI — Orion Construction has completed the second phase of a 138-unit townhome development on Wilson Avenue SW a half mile north of M-6. The development, known as Reserve Flats, is owned by Granger Group, a Wyoming-based real estate investment firm. “Granger has been dedicated to adding housing...
Automation company plans $5.7M expansion, up to 50 new jobs in Walker
WALKER, MI — An automation company based in Walker is planning an expansion that includes a $5.7 million capital investment and up to 50 jobs. The expansion at Axis Automation, 3220 Northridge Dr. NW, was announced by Gov. Gretchen Whtimer’s office on Dec. 7. “This investment by Axis...
mibiz.com
GR branch workers at largest Michigan credit union seek to unionize
GRAND RAPIDS — Staff at Lake Michigan Credit Union’s South Division branch in Grand Rapids are seeking a vote for union representation. A majority of employees at the branch filed a petition with federal regulators seeking an election to decide whether to form a union with representation from the Communications Workers of America, according to a statement issued today by The Committee for Better Banks.
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in Michigan
Are you a second-hand hunter who loves a good bargain? If so, you’re in for a real treat with this massive thrift store in Kent County that has three full floors of merchandise. Keep reading to learn more.
Technology company brings energy, hope to underserved Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — For nearly 20 years, the former Dexter Lock building on Madison Avenue SE sat vacant, creating an eyesore that officials hoped would one day be redeveloped and bring energy and activity to the neighborhood. Today, that goal has become a reality. After a roughly $14...
‘Blitz Build’ aims to build the first 3 of multiple affordable homes in one week
HOLLAND, MI - Local builders in Holland are partnering with Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity and Jubilee Ministries to build three homes in just one week starting Monday, Dec. 12. Officials said the goal is to get all three frames for the homes completed by the end of the week. They...
Two Michigan Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
WOOD
Keystone Pipeline shut down after oil spill
A key piece of infrastructure that transports crude oil from Canada to U.S. refineries is offline right now. (Dec. 8, 2022) A key piece of infrastructure that transports crude oil from Canada to U.S. refineries is offline right now. (Dec. 8, 2022) Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers. Poll:...
The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now
If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
What Term was Googled More in Grand Rapids Than Anywhere Else?
Whenever we need an answer to something, the first thing most of us do it turn to Google. Everything you do on Google is tracked. It is interesting to look back and see just what people were "googling" in the last year. Google has put together their "Local Year in...
WWMTCw
Gerald R. Ford International Airport adds American Airlines flights to New York
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — American Airlines flyers can now take a trip to the Big Apple from Grand Rapids. Starting May 5, 2023, Gerald R. Ford International Airport will be increasing their connectivity to the Northeast by adding additional service to New York's LaGuardia Airport on American Airlines, according to the airport in a release Monday.
Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
WZZM 13
Alternative treatment for auto-immune disease and inflammation gets meaningful results
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chronic inflammation and auto-immune diseases seem to be rampant these days. What’s the cause of that? And how can it effectively be treated?. Dr. Logan Morse joined us from Keystone Compounding Pharmacy to talk us through it. He said some of the causes of auto-immune disease or inflammation are diet, or the nervous system overreacting to an assault-like injury or disease and releases chemicals in the body which fuel inflammation and cause the body to attack itself.
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
New I-94 dynamic message signs will alert drivers to dangerous conditions in Kalamazoo area
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Dynamic message signs installed on Interstate 94 will be activated to warn drivers about dangerous conditions and ask them to slow down. The new electronic signs are expected to be operational in early 2023, the Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. The agency has installed...
Kalamazoo schools superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri resigns, effective immediately
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri has resigned, effective immediately, the school board announced Monday, Dec. 12, at a special meeting. The school board accepted her resignation. She started as the district’s superintendent in June 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a...
Kalamazoo County manufacturing business catches fire
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Firefighters have a commercial fire under control after battling it Monday morning. A fire extended into the roof and walls of a Kalamazoo County business Monday morning. There was a fire in machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms, on Lawndale Avenue, off East Michigan Avenue, on...
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
Work begins on road through Muskegon dune to The Docks planned housing, marina
MUSKEGON, MI – After more than four years of planning, work has finally started for The Docks, a planned housing development and marina on Muskegon Lake near Lake Michigan. Construction has started on the road that will access the nearly 80-acre site from the former Bluffton School property off of Waterworks Road and Wilcox Avenue near Lakeshore Drive.
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming Soon
For Michigan residents it may seem awkward to sit down in a Cracker Barrel and order a mimosa with an Old Timers Breakfast or Grandma’s Sampler, but at select Cracker Barrels in Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee, people have been doing it since before the pandemic. Other states like Indiana and Illinois have also joined the party.
