Russia Complains of Ukraine Military's 'Aggressive Behavior'
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin blamed Kyiv for failed peace talks and lamented its "totally aggressive" military conduct.
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Thanks Biden for 'Unprecedented' Help to Ukraine
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had a phone call on Sunday with U.S. President Joe Biden and thanked him for the "unprecedented" help Washington has provided to Ukraine since Russian forces invaded in February. "I thanked for the unprecedented defence and financial assistance that the USA provides...
Gen. Petraeus says Ukraine, military readiness top priorities for NDAA, vax mandate outrage ‘manufactured’
Former CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus spoke with Fox News Digital about top priorities that should be included in the National Defense Authorization Act.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Attacks Occupied Melitopol, Russian Side Says Two Killed
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine attacked occupied Melitopol in the country's southeast on Saturday evening, the Russian-installed and exiled Ukrainian authorities of the strategically located city said. The pro-Moscow authorities said a missile attack killed two people and wounded 10, while the exiled mayor said scores of "invaders" were killed. Reuters could...
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Biden's Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden Administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
President Joe Biden creates task force to combat antisemitism
President Joe Biden has formed a counter antisemitism task force to coordinate government efforts to stamp out discrimination amid a surge in related rhetoric and violence nationwide.
US News and World Report
EU Strikes Deal With Hungary Over Ukraine Aid, Tax Plan, Recovery Funds
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments on Monday struck a deal with Hungary that sorts out financial aid for Ukraine in 2023 and Budapest's approval for a global minimum corporate tax in exchange for the EU showing some flexibility about EU funds for Hungary. The complex deal, which came after...
US can't afford Pelosi-Schumer spending bomb: We demand continuing resolution until new Congress
With the government funding deadline looming, and a new House majority coming, we demand fiscal responsibility and urge our colleages to oppose the Pelosi-Schumer spending bill.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Could Provide Workers for Czech Arms Industry -Czech Official
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Highly-trained Ukrainian workers could fill thousands of job vacancies in the Czech arms industry to help meet demand triggered by the war in Ukraine, a Czech defence official said on Monday. The Czech Republic has been one of the top weapons providers to Kyiv among NATO allies...
US News and World Report
Russia Can Attend APEC Meetings, Says Host United States
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Russia will be invited to attend meetings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) bloc hosted by the United States next year, a U.S. official said on Monday. As "good stewards of APEC", the United States will invite Russia, which is a member of the 21-country bloc, Matt...
US News and World Report
China Rejects Africa 'Debt Trap' Claim Ahead of U.S.-Africa Summit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China's ambassador to the United States Qin Gang on Monday rejected charges that Beijing had mired African countries in debt during a forum ahead of a U.S.-Africa summit, citing a report that African countries owe three times more debt to Western institutions. U.S. President Joe Biden is...
US News and World Report
Burning Through Ammo, Russia Using 40-Year-Old Rounds, U.S. Official Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia is turning to decades-old ammunition with high failure rates as it burns through its stockpiles to carry out its nearly 10-month-old invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. military official said on Monday. "They have drawn from (Russia's) aging ammunition stockpile, which does indicate that they are willing...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Needs $1 Billion Quickly to Restore Infrastructure
(Reuters) - Ukraine needs rapid assistance totalling $1 billion to return its electricity grid and centralised heating system to normal operation, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday. Shmyhal, in an address to a meeting of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, said Russian air attacks in recent weeks...
US News and World Report
Russia Says U.S. Is Not Taking a Constructive Approach to Istanbul Talks
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia on Monday accused the United States of not taking a constructive approach to diplomatic talks in Istanbul, but said the Turkish city was a convenient place for such contacts to take place. A meeting between U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns and Sergei Naryshkin, head of...
US News and World Report
Some Russian Soldiers in Ukraine Unhappy With Top Brass, Nationalist Blogger Says
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Some Russian officers fighting in Ukraine are unhappy with the military top brass and President Vladimir Putin because of the poor execution of the war, an influential nationalist Russian blogger said after visiting the conflict zone. Nearly 10 months since Putin ordered troops into Ukraine, there is...
US News and World Report
EU Agrees Adding Names to Russia Sanctions List, but No Deal Yet on Sanctions Package
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers agreed in principle on Monday to add about 200 Russian people and groups to a sanctions list, even if a whole ninth package of sanctions wasn't approved yet, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. "What we have already approved is the individual...
US News and World Report
U.S. to Form Inter-Agency Group to Counter Antisemitism, Islamophobia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden is establishing an inter-agency group to coordinate efforts to counter antisemitism, Islamophobia and related forms of bias and discrimination, the White House said on Monday. "The President has tasked the inter-agency group, as its first order of business, to develop a national strategy to...
