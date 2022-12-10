Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFYR-TV
Bison football in FCS semifinals this Friday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Incarnate Word did North Dakota State a huge favor over the weekend. “The Word” beat second-seeded Sacramento State 66-63 in the highest-scoring playoff game in F.C.S. history. The Bison are the three-seed, so the Fargodome will be the site of the national semifinals on Friday.
NDSU Bison Athletics
No. 3 NDSU Hosts No. 7 UIW in Friday Night NCAA Semifinal
THIS WEEK: No. 3 seed North Dakota State (11-2) hosts No. 7 seed Incarnate Word (12-1) in the semifinals of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome (18,700). The winner advances to face either No. 1 seed South Dakota State or No. 4 seed Montana State in the national championship game Sunday, Jan. 8, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
River Falls Journal
RF grad Stoffel helps NDSU reach FCS semifinals
Joe Stoffel, a 2020 graduate of River Falls High School and a junior on the North Dakota State University football team, scored his first collegiate touchdown in the Bison’s 27-9 victory over Samford University in a NCAA Division I Football Championship Series (FCS) quarterfinal game last Friday night in Fargo.
NDSU Bison Athletics
Bison Wrap Non-Conference Play with 99-54 Victory
FARGO, N.D. – Six Bison scored in double figures as the North Dakota State men's basketball team rolled to a 99-54 victory over Waldorf on Sunday evening at the Scheels Center. Junior Boden Skunberg led the scoring for the Bison, finishing with 19 points. Freshman guard Lance Waddles scored...
herosports.com
2022 FCS Playoffs: NDSU vs. UIW Tale of the Tape
No. 3 seed North Dakota State hosts No. 7 Incarnate Word on Friday in one of the FCS semifinal games. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2. Here’s a tale of the tape breakdown of the teams statistically. NDSUStatsUIW. 11-2Record12-1 17thSOS29th. 0.542 (2nd)3rd down...
NDSU Bison Athletics
Kish Collects Win 100 As Bison Wrestling Defeats Buffalo 30-6
FARGO, N.D. – The No. 15 North Dakota State Wrestling team picked up a convincing 30-6 victory over Buffalo Sunday afternoon at the Scheels Center, giving head coach Roger Kish his 100th career dual victory. The Bison won the first seven matches of the dual to lock up the...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Basketball Stumbles at Green Bay, 70-52
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The North Dakota State women's basketball team fell short at Green Bay, 70-52, on Saturday afternoon at Kress Center. After NDSU (6-4) trailed by only four points at the half, the Phoenix (4-4, 1-1 Horizon) outscored the Bison, 18-8, in the third to open up a 50-36 advantage after three. Green Bay continued to pull away into the fourth quarter building its largest lead of the game, 70-49, with 32 seconds to play. The Phoenix went on to pick up the 70-52 win.
NDSU Bison Athletics
Montana Shoots Past Bison, 82-75
FARGO, N.D. – Montana shot 67 percent in the second half to pull away from the North Dakota State men's basketball team, with the Grizzlies winning 82-75 on Saturday night inside the Scheels Center. Montana shot 57 percent for the game and made 18-of-27 shots in the second half....
newsdakota.com
Maple River Wins Barnes County Tournament Title
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Maple River Raiders girls basketball team added the Barnes County Tournament title to their hot start to the season. The Raiders claimed the title with a 69-31 win over Richland Friday at the W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse in Valley City. The Raiders claimed the six-team tournament championship after being seeded second to LaMoure-L-M. The Loboes stumbled in the semi-finals dropping a 48-46 loss to Enderlin on day two of pool play. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood-Hankinson finished third, handing the Loboes a 54-42 loss Friday.
kvrr.com
Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is riding into West Fargo this week
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re a fan of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, this week can be your chance to see it in person. The traveling hotdog will be at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo on Monday and Tuesday. Both days from 4 p.m....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Moorhead man identified after Fargo crash
(Fargo, ND) -- The Moorhead man who crashed into a pair of concrete pillars near the Red River walking bridge in Fargo Friday night has been identified. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 51-year-old Robby Njos suffered serious injuries after the crash near the University exit of I-94 around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Winter Storm Warning: Now Through Wednesday Morning
A winter storm warning has been issued through most of North Dakota into Minnesota tonight until noon on Wednesday. Additional advisories may be warranted Thursday into Friday with a potential second burst of snow and increasing wind into Friday afternoon. Through tonight areas of a freezing drizzle and wintery mix...
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead man suffers serious injuries after Fargo crash
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo after a crash Friday evening on I-94. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that the 51-year-old was headed eastbound around 6:30 p.m. when he left the highway just before the University exit and smashed into both concrete pillars that support the south side of the Red River walk over bridge.
voiceofalexandria.com
“ASK a TROOPER” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol has another segment of "Ask a Trooper." Question: Last week, I noticed a truck with a snow plow blade on it, it took up the whole traffic lane, it was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?
valleynewslive.com
Tow and snow: preparations for winter storm in the valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It only takes a winter storm or two in the midwest to realize one of the most imortant things you can do is prepare. And while some are preparing by stocking up on groceries or show shovels, others are preparing to ensure that we’re able to get there. And Fargo Public Works says that their staffing is the best it’s been for some time, and that they will be able to work around the clock.
Times-Online
newsdakota.com
Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94
WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – Emergency crews responded to a semi fire at around 5:20 am on Friday morning on I-94 west near West Fargo. The semi was westbound on I-94 when the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver tried putting out the fire but was unable to.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Six Fargo Public School District teachers set to resign, retire
(Fargo, ND) -- Some turnover is coming to the Fargo Public School District by the way of resignations and retirements. The district is reporting that three teachers have filed to resign from their positions, while three more are set to retire at the end of the school year. Of the...
740thefan.com
Underpass project, lack of city assistance lead Moorhead businesses to relocate to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – More than a dozen Moorhead businesses are being displaced by MnDOT’s 11th Street Underpass project, which is scheduled to break ground next year. The new underpass will run under two busy railroad tracks with the goal of improving safety and mobility in Moorhead. Mayor...
fergusnow.com
LB Homes Announces That It Will Close Alcott Manor in February
LB Homes in Fergus Falls announced this week that they will be closing Alcott Manor Assisted Living effective February 3rd, 2023. They cited the ongoing economic and staffing realities facing healthcare and senior living options and the need for healthcare and senior living providers to operate as efficiently and sustainably is possible.
Comments / 0