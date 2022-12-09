ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ng-sportingnews.com

Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler odds, predictions, best bets for 2022 boxing fight

Boxing’s bantamweight division will have the spotlight on it on December 13. Naoya Inoue and Paul Butler face off to determine the undisputed champion at bantamweight. The fight takes place inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena. Inoue defends the WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring bantamweight titles, while Butler puts the WBO title on the line.
ng-sportingnews.com

Tim Tszyu reaping the benefits of two key changes to fight preparation

Seven weeks out from the biggest fight of his career, Tim Tszyu says he’s never felt this good. Having learned from the mistakes of his last fight preparation, Tszyu is reaping the rewards from two key changes to his camp. The first: Tszyu and his team have travelled to...
ng-sportingnews.com

What time is The Match 2022? TV schedule for Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth golf match

The Match returns for a seventh addition on Saturday from Belleair, Fla., where four prolific golfers will be competing to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will team up against fellow major champions Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in what figures to be an entertaining battle under the lights. Despite Woods' mystique, Spieth and Thomas are slight favorites.
ng-sportingnews.com

Ebanie Bridges stops Shannon O'Connell after epic brawl in all-Aussie title fight

Ebanie Bridges has defended her IBF bantamweight title with an eighth-round stoppage victory over compatriot Shannon O'Connell. After a back-and-forth war which was at times more Rock'em Sock'em Robots than sweet science, Bridges forced the stoppage with a flurry late in the eighth round. The bout had been billed as...

