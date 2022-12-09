ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WTOL-TV

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud finishes third in Heisman Trophy voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams received 544 first-place votes...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL-TV

'It's important to show them that we care': Columbus group sends care cards to gun violence survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Columbus closes out 2022 with another year of more than 100 homicides, many families are preparing to spend the holidays without their loved ones. On Sunday, volunteers with Moms Demand Action Columbus held its annual holiday gathering, making care cards to ensure gun violence survivors feel supported, not just during the holidays but all year long.
COLUMBUS, OH

