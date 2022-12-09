ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price

Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
Parade

Fans Have Strong Reaction After Patrick Dempsey Undergoes Hair Transformation

What's all the buzz about Patrick Dempsey, you ask? The star literally just gave himself a dramatic haircut, and fans don't know how to react. In a new video posted to social media, the actor took an electric shaver to his full head of hair and effortlessly buzzed away any new growth. And if we didn't know any better, we would assume that this probably wasn't the actor's first go at giving himself a fresh trim. But it just so happens that his wife, Jillian, is a well-known celebrity hairstylist, so he probably picked up a thing or two from her handbook—after all, she did post the video!

