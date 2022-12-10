TUESDAY, Dec. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Babies born prematurely who are fed formula may need iron supplementation like their breastfed counterparts, new research suggests. “Just because a baby is on iron-rich formula, we should not assume all of their iron needs are being met, since iron from the formula may not have the same absorption as iron from breast milk,” said researcher Grace Power. She is a third-year medical student at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, Canada. ...

6 MINUTES AGO