PRATT, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the Kansas State Fairgrounds and Visit Hutch are proud to announce that the Kansas “National Archery in the Schools Program” (NASP) State Tournament will remain in Hutchinson for a minimum of five years. Previously, the Kansas NASP State Tournament moved locations. However, following positive feedback from the Tournament being held in Hutchinson in 2021, the three coordinating entities quickly began discussions about a long-term agreement that would ensure continued success of the Tournament. As a result, the next State Tournament will be held March 24-25, 2023, at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, with at least four more annual Tournaments to follow.

