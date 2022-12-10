Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Fuel expected to remain volatile in 2023
Rising input costs are expected to challenge farmers in 2023. Glenn Cope, a southwest Missouri farmer and chairman of the MFA Oil board, tells Brownfield fuel remains one of the most expensive inputs. “These input costs are a real struggle for farmers in our territory. We’re going to do our...
adastraradio.com
Additional HPAI cases confirmed in Iowa
Two new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been confirmed in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the virus was found in commercial turkey flocks in Cherokee and Buena Vista counties. Six commercial turkey sites in the state have had positive cases this month. State...
adastraradio.com
More avian influenza confirmed in Missouri
The outbreak happened in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, Missouri. More than 19,700 birds were depopulated and the affected premises has been placed under quarantine. Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk and poultry and eggs are safe to eat. Employees from the Missouri Department of Agriculture Animal Health Division are working with federal partners on additional surveillance and testing in the areas around the affected flock. This is the 16th outbreak of HPAI in Missouri this year.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Pharmacies Running Short of Tamiflu, Antibiotics
WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – A shortage of drugs, especially those that treat childhood illnesses, is straining Kansas pharmacies. The Kansas News Service reports the shortage is coming just as the flu, RSV and COVID-19 continue to spread across the state. Tamiflu, which treats the flu, is in short supply nationally and in Kansas. So is Amoxicillin, a common antibiotic and one often prescribed to kids with chest infections.
adastraradio.com
KFBCA Announces All-State Teams
The Kansas Football Coaches Association has announced its All-State football teams for the 2022 season for each of the 11-player divisions as well as its Top 11. Actually, it’s a Top 13 this season with a tie in the voting process resulting in two extra selections for the Top 11.
Comments / 0