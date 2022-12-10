ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sac County, IA

More avian influenza confirmed in Missouri

The outbreak happened in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, Missouri. More than 19,700 birds were depopulated and the affected premises has been placed under quarantine. Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk and poultry and eggs are safe to eat. Employees from the Missouri Department of Agriculture Animal Health Division are working with federal partners on additional surveillance and testing in the areas around the affected flock. This is the 16th outbreak of HPAI in Missouri this year.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
Kansas Pharmacies Running Short of Tamiflu, Antibiotics

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – A shortage of drugs, especially those that treat childhood illnesses, is straining Kansas pharmacies. The Kansas News Service reports the shortage is coming just as the flu, RSV and COVID-19 continue to spread across the state. Tamiflu, which treats the flu, is in short supply nationally and in Kansas. So is Amoxicillin, a common antibiotic and one often prescribed to kids with chest infections.
KANSAS STATE
Fuel expected to remain volatile in 2023

Rising input costs are expected to challenge farmers in 2023. Glenn Cope, a southwest Missouri farmer and chairman of the MFA Oil board, tells Brownfield fuel remains one of the most expensive inputs. “These input costs are a real struggle for farmers in our territory. We’re going to do our...
MISSOURI STATE
State Tournament for “National Archery in the Schools Program” to Remain in Hutchinson

PRATT, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the Kansas State Fairgrounds and Visit Hutch are proud to announce that the Kansas “National Archery in the Schools Program” (NASP) State Tournament will remain in Hutchinson for a minimum of five years. Previously, the Kansas NASP State Tournament moved locations. However, following positive feedback from the Tournament being held in Hutchinson in 2021, the three coordinating entities quickly began discussions about a long-term agreement that would ensure continued success of the Tournament. As a result, the next State Tournament will be held March 24-25, 2023, at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, with at least four more annual Tournaments to follow.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KFBCA Announces All-State Teams

The Kansas Football Coaches Association has announced its All-State football teams for the 2022 season for each of the 11-player divisions as well as its Top 11. Actually, it’s a Top 13 this season with a tie in the voting process resulting in two extra selections for the Top 11.
KANSAS STATE

