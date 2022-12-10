ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 1

Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska sees another fiscal year of no fisherman deaths

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wicked waters with bone-chilling winds and freezing temperatures often greet fisherman when they are on the frisky Alaskan seas. Their conditions, according to the CDC, makes from them to be a hazardous working environment. And when error occurs, it can be more trickier. “Everything is magnified...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska’s elections head reflects on significant career, acknowledges issues with rural votes

On her last day as director of the Alaska Division of Ds on Friday, Gail Fenumiai walked into her office in downtown Juneau and found about a hundred balloons everywhere – covering the floor, all the surfaces and chairs. Her whiteboard said, “It’s the final countdown” with the no. 1 underneath. “I’m feeling a sense […] The post Alaska’s elections head reflects on significant career, acknowledges issues with rural votes appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

School Board Work Session

New activity book for kids helps to keep Alutiiq culture alive. Alaska saw no fisherman deaths both in the 2015 fiscal year and the 2022 fiscal year. Anchorage School District says it knows four snow days in a row is tough for some families. Updated: 12 hours ago. The district...
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

Midday Report December 12, 2022

On today’s Midday report with host Terry Haines: “The birthplace of the winds” is considering building wind farms. In Alaska the state routinely under-funds wildfire costs up front, only to pay them off later. And Sitka is exploring the use of public land for housing development.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Sat 12-10-22 Eve Update Heavy Snow SC

New activity book for kids helps to keep Alutiiq culture alive. Alaska saw no fisherman deaths both in the 2015 fiscal year and the 2022 fiscal year. Anchorage School District says it knows four snow days in a row is tough for some families. Updated: 8 hours ago. The district...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Survey of Alaska Native Corporations on adapting to climate change shows urgent work is needed

In 2021, I was awarded research funding to complete my undergraduate thesis for a Bachelor of Arts in rural development at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The funding was sourced by the UAF Institute of Arctic Biology through the National Science Foundation. My research idea was to survey shareholders, staff and board directors of Alaska […] The post Survey of Alaska Native Corporations on adapting to climate change shows urgent work is needed appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

New air traffic control tower to be tallest building in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new project is ramping up that will put a new name at the top of the list of tallest buildings in the state. A new traffic control tower is scheduled to be built at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, replacing the old one that has been in operation since it was constructed in 1977.
ANCHORAGE, AK
travelawaits.com

6 Alaska Towns That Make The Last Frontier First In Holiday Cheer

When planning your holiday vacation, the Last Frontier may be the last place you’d think to go for balmy breezes and sandy strolls — and you’d be right. But that’s what summer is for! The holidays are your chance to cuddle up in cozy sweaters by crackling fires sipping hot cocoa after engaging your outdoor adventurer spirit with dog sledding, skiing, snowshoeing, and sleigh rides, all while marveling at Mother Nature’s most spectacular performance — the northern lights.
ALASKA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess' dies at 96

HONOLULU — (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday...
HONOLULU, HI
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Files Lawsuit Loaded with Evidence Contesting Election Results

Two weeks after filing a complaint requesting data from the 2022 midterm election in Maricopa County, gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed another lawsuit against election officials contesting the election results, alleging voter disenfranchisement and suppression. Lake called for a forensic audit of the printer-tabulator problems, an inspection of ballots and voter registration records, including signatures, disqualification of illegal votes, and redoing the election as well as other relief.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
alaskasnewssource.com

Winter storm warnings for nearly all of Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The well advertised next winter storm is on track to bring a widespread heavy snowfall to Southcentral Alaska Sunday through Monday. Road and travel conditions will quickly deteriorate shortly after the snow begins falling, becoming extremely difficult through the night, throughout the day on Monday, and possibly into Tuesday. If you must travel, please do so with extreme caution, allowing for plenty of time to brake/stop when necessary as well as to safely reach your intended destination.
ALASKA STATE
R.A. Heim

Hawaii residents likely to receive payment up to $1,200 before Christmas

holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would you like a cash boost before Christmas? If so, here's some good news if you're a resident of Hawaii. The state of Hawaii is sending tax refunds back to individuals who live in the state. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Those who earned less than $100,000 in taxable income will get $300, while residents making more than $100,000 will receive $100. So, if you have a family of four that qualifies to receive this refund, you could get the maximum refund amount of $1,200. According to Governor Ige, Hawaiians should start seeing direct deposits of a one-time tax refund. Close to $300 million is being returned to taxpayers. (source)
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy