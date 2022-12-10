ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Cup scores, highlights: Morocco stuns Portugal; France eliminates England

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
The second day of the World Cup quarterfinals got off to a roaring start Saturday with Morocco ousting Portugal from the tournament in a 1-0 win.

The difference in the game was a rising header from Youssef En-Nesyri just before halftime as Portugal simply couldn't break through the Morocco defense for an equalizer.

Morocco is Africa's first-ever World Cup semifinalist.

In the second quarterfinal of the day, France eliminated England, but not before England made things interesting in the second half. Aurélien Tchouaméni opened up the scoring in the 17th minute with a laser into the bottom left corner of the net off a pass from Antoine Griezmann. Harry Kane leveled things up less than 10 minutes into the second half with a penalty shot after Saka drew Tchouameni to him inside the box and got clipped.

Then, Olivier Giroud put France ahead with the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute when he headed the ball off Harry Maguire’s shoulder and into the back of the net. France held on for the 2-1 win and will meet Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday.

