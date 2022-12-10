Lawsuits are filed against the estate of pilot in Santee plane crash that killed UPS driver from Ocean Beach

Read full article on original website
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Police investigate small explosion in restroom at Ocean Beach park
Authorities were investigating after a small explosive device known as a “cricket” bomb exploded in a restroom at Dusty Rhodes Park in Ocean Beach the morning of Dec. 11, San Diego police said. No one was injured, police said. A man who had been using the restroom called...
Investigation underway after explosion inside restroom at Ocean Beach park
San Diego Police are investigating an incident where an explosive went off inside a restroom at an Ocean Beach park Sunday.
RV ripped to shreds in Chula Vista after crash; pups and owner rescued from wreckage
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Fire Department and officers worked Saturday night to rescue two dogs and their owner from a disastrous crash near Chula Vista High School. Chula Vista first responders were dispatched around 10:38 p.m. to the 400 block of L Street following reports of a major crash, Lt. Akins with Chula Vista police told CBS 8.
Driver Killed in Wreck on SR-78 in San Marcos
A motorist was killed Monday when a car crashed off State Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned...
Ocean Beach park restroom explosion: ‘cricket bomb’ remnants found
Authorities responded to reports of an explosion inside an Ocean Beach park restroom on Sunday, said the San Diego Police Department.
Coast News
Dual accidents on freeways Monday
SAN MARCOS — North County began the week with dual accidents on area freeways. A motorist was killed Monday when a car crashed off state Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned in the wrecked vehicle and died at the scene, the CHP reported. The victim’s identity was not immediately available.
onscene.tv
Driver Goes Over 150 Yards Off of Freeway & Crashes | San Diego
12.10.2022 | 4:51 PM | SAN DIEGO – For unknown reasons, the male driver of the Toyota Tacoma went off of the southbound SR-163. As he entered the right shoulder, he went onto a dirt road and after approx 150 yards, he crashed the truck and flipped it onto its side. 1st Responders had a difficult time in finding the scene, but once they found it, the male was extricated from the wreckage. He suffered some injuries and was transported to a local hospital. DUI testing will be conducted at the Hospital by the CHP. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Doctor who recorded women in clinic bathroom pleads guilty
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista doctor has pleaded guilty to five counts of filming women inside of a Veterans Affairs Clinic bathroom for more than a year, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office. A criminal judge sentenced Dr. Vincent Tran on December 6 to...
San Diego Channel
Man killed in shooting in Escondido flood control channel, police say
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department says a young man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening. At around 5:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to at a bike path near the intersection of North Hickory Street and East Washington Avenue following numerous 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area.
Woman who left reentry program for criminal offenders apprehended
A woman who walked away from a reentry program for criminal offenders in San Diego on Sunday has been apprehended, said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
NBC Bay Area
Parents of Woman Who Died With Toddler in Petco Park Fall Sues City, Padres
The family of a woman who died along with her 2-year-old son in a fall from a third-floor concourse at Petco Park last year is suing the Padres and the city of San Diego for alleged negligence. The wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Diego Superior Court by Raquel...
Storm makes it likely more water will have to be released from Lake Hodges
While rain is usually a very welcome sight for officials who oversee the City of San Diego's drinking water supply, Monday's storm will, at least in part, not provide its usual benefits.
eastcountymagazine.org
PEDESTRIAN KILLED RUNNING ACROSS MAIN STREET IN RAMONA
December 12, 2022 (Ramona) – A 56-year-old Ramona man who ran across eastbound lanes of State Route 78 (Main Street) in downtown Ramona on Dec.6 at 6 p.m. was struck by a vehicle and later died at Palomar Hospital. The man was struck by a 2019 Toyota Camry driven...
15 pounds of counterfeit fentanyl seized in Mission Valley
Two men are in custody after an month-long investigation that resulted in a counterfeit fentanyl seizure worth around $1.5 million, said the San Diego Police Department.
Man killed in Barrio Logan stabbing, San Diego police say
A person was killed Sunday in the Barrio Logan neighborhood of San Diego, and police are investigating the stabbing as a homicide.
At-Risk Man Sought in Carmel Mountain Ranch Area
Mohammad Nyakoui was last seen near 15000 Corte Raposo in the Carmel Mountain Ranch neighborhood at around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident On Del Dios Highway (North County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. The accident occurred on Del Dios Highway, near Elm Lane at 9:39 a.m. According to the officials, a black Lamborghini had lost control and veered off the highway, and crashed into a pole. The vehicle burst into flames after the accident but the driver managed to escape the wreck.
News 8 KFMB
Woman details close-up encounter with Red-tailed Hawk in Santee
SANTEE, Calif. — A Santee resident shared video with CBS 8 of a hawk perched atop a car in her community with a meal gripped in its talons. Ashley Compton was outside her home around 8 a.m. on December 11 when she noticed a bird on top of one of the vehicles – but it wasn’t just any bird; it appeared to be a Red-tailed Hawk.
San Diego weekly Reader
Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them
San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
Man charged in shooting that left SDPD officer injured in Barrio Logan
A man suspected of shooting a San Diego Police officer during a vehicle pursuit was taken into custody hours after barricading himself inside a Mountain View home Monday morning.
