Santee, CA

Lawsuits are filed against the estate of pilot in Santee plane crash that killed UPS driver from Ocean Beach

By Alex Riggins
pointloma-obmonthly.com
 3 days ago
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Police investigate small explosion in restroom at Ocean Beach park

Authorities were investigating after a small explosive device known as a “cricket” bomb exploded in a restroom at Dusty Rhodes Park in Ocean Beach the morning of Dec. 11, San Diego police said. No one was injured, police said. A man who had been using the restroom called...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver Killed in Wreck on SR-78 in San Marcos

A motorist was killed Monday when a car crashed off State Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned...
SAN MARCOS, CA
Coast News

Dual accidents on freeways Monday

SAN MARCOS — North County began the week with dual accidents on area freeways. A motorist was killed Monday when a car crashed off state Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned in the wrecked vehicle and died at the scene, the CHP reported. The victim’s identity was not immediately available.
SAN MARCOS, CA
onscene.tv

Driver Goes Over 150 Yards Off of Freeway & Crashes | San Diego

12.10.2022 | 4:51 PM | SAN DIEGO – For unknown reasons, the male driver of the Toyota Tacoma went off of the southbound SR-163. As he entered the right shoulder, he went onto a dirt road and after approx 150 yards, he crashed the truck and flipped it onto its side. 1st Responders had a difficult time in finding the scene, but once they found it, the male was extricated from the wreckage. He suffered some injuries and was transported to a local hospital. DUI testing will be conducted at the Hospital by the CHP. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Man killed in shooting in Escondido flood control channel, police say

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department says a young man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening. At around 5:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to at a bike path near the intersection of North Hickory Street and East Washington Avenue following numerous 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area.
ESCONDIDO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PEDESTRIAN KILLED RUNNING ACROSS MAIN STREET IN RAMONA

December 12, 2022 (Ramona) – A 56-year-old Ramona man who ran across eastbound lanes of State Route 78 (Main Street) in downtown Ramona on Dec.6 at 6 p.m. was struck by a vehicle and later died at Palomar Hospital. The man was struck by a 2019 Toyota Camry driven...
RAMONA, CA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident On Del Dios Highway (North County, CA)

The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. The accident occurred on Del Dios Highway, near Elm Lane at 9:39 a.m. According to the officials, a black Lamborghini had lost control and veered off the highway, and crashed into a pole. The vehicle burst into flames after the accident but the driver managed to escape the wreck.
ESCONDIDO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Woman details close-up encounter with Red-tailed Hawk in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. — A Santee resident shared video with CBS 8 of a hawk perched atop a car in her community with a meal gripped in its talons. Ashley Compton was outside her home around 8 a.m. on December 11 when she noticed a bird on top of one of the vehicles – but it wasn’t just any bird; it appeared to be a Red-tailed Hawk.
SANTEE, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them

San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

