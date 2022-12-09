ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

Washington businesses prepare for minimum wage hikes

SEATTLE — Soon, the state of Washington's minimum wage will increase by nearly 9%, making it the highest minimum wage of any state in the country. Husky Deli in West Seattle, for example, will soon have to pay their entry-level employees more, owner Jack Miller told KING 5. Miller's...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

With 73% of the population behind on COVID-19 vaccination, Seattle-King County health officials recommend indoor masking

KING COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Could WA follow NYC’s footsteps and force people into mental health treatment?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a controversial policy last month to force people with severe mental illnesses off city streets and into hospitals. Already the Bazelon Center for Mental Health and other patients’ rights advocates are pushing back, worried the policy focuses more on reducing visible homelessness than helping people access mental health care.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios Seattle

9 of the most powerful people in Seattle in 2022

Our picks for the most powerful Seattleites of 2022 include a top disinformation researcher, the Kraken king and two couples who have left a deep imprint on the city's culture.How it works: We skipped some of the obvious choices — like the mayor, the governor and county executive — to highlight people who are shaping the city in more subtle but powerful ways.A note on methodology: Axios Local's power players are influential people who've made an impact in their community in 2022. Our reporters made selections based on their own expertise and through a reader poll and interviews with influential...
SEATTLE, WA
koze.com

Mental Healthcare Improvements On Tap For WA Legislative Session (Listen/Watch)

SEATTLE, WA – Washington State Governor Jay Inslee and officials with the University of Washington Medical Center Northwest in Seattle held a press conference on Friday to talk about the future of the State’s mental healthcare system. The facility will become the home of the first behavioral health teaching hospital in the history of the U.S., with a tentative opening date of June 2024. The facility is the result of a bill passed by the Washington State Legislature in April 2021 to improve access to mental healthcare.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

18 people injured in multi-bus accident on I-5 in Seattle

Officials are investigating an accident Monday morning that injured 18 people on two buses on southbound Interstate 5 near Mercer Street in Seattle. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says the buses were carrying U.S. Navy personnel, with at least 18 people injured in the crash. All of the injured people were treated at the scene by Seattle Fire and taken to local hospitals in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Car crashes through main entrance of Bonney Lake middle school

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - A car crashed through the front entrance of Mountain View Middle School in Bonney Lake, according to school officials. Principal Amy Montgomery said the car crashed through the main entrance and into the 200 wing Saturday evening. The main entry is "extensively damaged" and carpet, doors and frames were trashed in the crash.
BONNEY LAKE, WA
KUOW

Captains of big ships eased up on the throttle during trial slowdown to help endangered orcas

The majority of captains of big commercial ships entering and leaving Puget Sound are cooperating with a request to slow down temporarily to reduce underwater noise impacts to the Pacific Northwest's critically endangered killer whales. The duration of the experimental slowdown – modeled on a similar project in British Columbia – will be extended into the new year, organizers announced after a status report and celebration on the Seattle waterfront Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Minor coastal flooding possible this morning (Saturday)

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office issued a coastal flood advisory today, Saturday, December 10th, due to the potential for minor tidal flooding. The advisory area extends from Hood Canal through Puget Sound inland waters, including Whatcom County coastal areas. According to the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Family of man who died waiting for medics to enter home files $10M lawsuit against Seattle

SEATTLE - The family of a man who died of a heart attack last year has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the City of Seattle. The lawsuit argues William Yurek may still be alive today if medics had been allowed to enter his home sooner. When they were called to his house Nov. 21, 2021, they noticed his Seattle address had been on an outdated "blacklist" of places where EMTs could not enter without a police escort. The lawsuit says 13 minutes passed between the time medics arrived, and when they finally entered the home to begin aid.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker

A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
WASHINGTON STATE

