Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Related
Record Number Of Seattle Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
Washington businesses prepare for minimum wage hikes
SEATTLE — Soon, the state of Washington's minimum wage will increase by nearly 9%, making it the highest minimum wage of any state in the country. Husky Deli in West Seattle, for example, will soon have to pay their entry-level employees more, owner Jack Miller told KING 5. Miller's...
capitolhillseattle.com
With 73% of the population behind on COVID-19 vaccination, Seattle-King County health officials recommend indoor masking
IT'S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR... TO SUBSCRIBE AND KEEP CHS PAYWALL-FREE -- $1/$5/$10. Happy holidays from CHS. We love providing community news at NO COST to thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you enjoy CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep the site available to all. Become a subscriber today at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
capitolhillseattle.com
This week in CHS history | Hillary Clinton on Capitol Hill, Seattle eliminates (the phrase) single family zoning, Post Pike Bar and Cafe born
Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. After Capitol Hill Block Party 2019, city to ‘assess the viability of this event in this neighborhood’. IT'S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR... TO SUBSCRIBE AND KEEP CHS PAYWALL-FREE -- $1/$5/$10. Happy holidays from CHS. We...
Tri-City Herald
WA is home to 4 of America’s most expensive zip codes. Think you can afford these houses?
With mortgage rates hitting a 20-year high and an economy beginning to falter at the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic, housing market sales are beginning to stall, and price growth is grinding. But not at the top end of the market, where the top 100 most expensive zip codes...
Yakima Herald Republic
Could WA follow NYC’s footsteps and force people into mental health treatment?
New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a controversial policy last month to force people with severe mental illnesses off city streets and into hospitals. Already the Bazelon Center for Mental Health and other patients’ rights advocates are pushing back, worried the policy focuses more on reducing visible homelessness than helping people access mental health care.
9 of the most powerful people in Seattle in 2022
Our picks for the most powerful Seattleites of 2022 include a top disinformation researcher, the Kraken king and two couples who have left a deep imprint on the city's culture.How it works: We skipped some of the obvious choices — like the mayor, the governor and county executive — to highlight people who are shaping the city in more subtle but powerful ways.A note on methodology: Axios Local's power players are influential people who've made an impact in their community in 2022. Our reporters made selections based on their own expertise and through a reader poll and interviews with influential...
Rat infestation at low-income apartment complex in Everett leaves tenants feeling 'lower than dirt'
EVERETT, Wash. — Ratholes pock the ground and flies cover the outside John-Wessley Biggs' apartment building. "It's horrible," he says. "I feel lower than dirt." Biggs and his family were homeless before moving to the Family Tree low-income apartments 18 months ago. The problems started in May when an...
koze.com
Mental Healthcare Improvements On Tap For WA Legislative Session (Listen/Watch)
SEATTLE, WA – Washington State Governor Jay Inslee and officials with the University of Washington Medical Center Northwest in Seattle held a press conference on Friday to talk about the future of the State’s mental healthcare system. The facility will become the home of the first behavioral health teaching hospital in the history of the U.S., with a tentative opening date of June 2024. The facility is the result of a bill passed by the Washington State Legislature in April 2021 to improve access to mental healthcare.
Massive fire destroys commercial building in downtown Kent
KENT, Wash. — Crews battled a fire at a large commercial building in downtown Kent early Friday. The empty building on First Avenue North and Smith Street is right next to the Kent Station. The massive response from fire crews caused some train and bus routes to be canceled or delayed.
MyNorthwest.com
18 people injured in multi-bus accident on I-5 in Seattle
Officials are investigating an accident Monday morning that injured 18 people on two buses on southbound Interstate 5 near Mercer Street in Seattle. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says the buses were carrying U.S. Navy personnel, with at least 18 people injured in the crash. All of the injured people were treated at the scene by Seattle Fire and taken to local hospitals in stable condition.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Uninsured State Residents Will Have Access to Health Plans in 2024, Seattle City Council Member Lisa Herbold Will Not Seek Re-election, and Wear a Mask!
Don’t lose hope: It might be dreary outside today… and tomorrow… and Sunday. But hey! Next week, the sun will return. Kind of. Like, behind the clouds. But next Friday? That’s our day, people! A cold, cold, sunny day. Just hold on. Happy weekend: Last night...
KOMO News
Inslee and whale advocates celebrate progress made in protecting orcas in Puget Sound
SEATTLE, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee and the Quiet Sound program celebrated the progress made in protecting orcas in Puget Sound on Friday at the Seattle Aquarium. The Quiet Sound has been advocating for increased funding for salmon habitat restoration efforts, eliminating toxic pollution, and reducing underwater noise and disturbances.
q13fox.com
Car crashes through main entrance of Bonney Lake middle school
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - A car crashed through the front entrance of Mountain View Middle School in Bonney Lake, according to school officials. Principal Amy Montgomery said the car crashed through the main entrance and into the 200 wing Saturday evening. The main entry is "extensively damaged" and carpet, doors and frames were trashed in the crash.
King, Pierce, Snohomish counties now all recommending masks indoors amid concerns over ‘tripledemic’
SEATTLE — Health authorities in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are recommending that people wear masks in indoor public spaces as viral respiratory illnesses are circulating across the state and country. The respiratory illnesses of concern include the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Public Health - Seattle & King County,...
KUOW
Captains of big ships eased up on the throttle during trial slowdown to help endangered orcas
The majority of captains of big commercial ships entering and leaving Puget Sound are cooperating with a request to slow down temporarily to reduce underwater noise impacts to the Pacific Northwest's critically endangered killer whales. The duration of the experimental slowdown – modeled on a similar project in British Columbia – will be extended into the new year, organizers announced after a status report and celebration on the Seattle waterfront Friday.
whatcom-news.com
Minor coastal flooding possible this morning (Saturday)
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office issued a coastal flood advisory today, Saturday, December 10th, due to the potential for minor tidal flooding. The advisory area extends from Hood Canal through Puget Sound inland waters, including Whatcom County coastal areas. According to the...
South Sound couple’s car stolen from hospital parking garage
A Yelm couple, already reeling over the premature birth of their twin daughters, is now stuck without a working vehicle. Their vehicle was stolen Saturday night out of the parking garage at Tacoma General Hospital. It was recovered a couple of hours later. But nearly everything in it, including their...
q13fox.com
Family of man who died waiting for medics to enter home files $10M lawsuit against Seattle
SEATTLE - The family of a man who died of a heart attack last year has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the City of Seattle. The lawsuit argues William Yurek may still be alive today if medics had been allowed to enter his home sooner. When they were called to his house Nov. 21, 2021, they noticed his Seattle address had been on an outdated "blacklist" of places where EMTs could not enter without a police escort. The lawsuit says 13 minutes passed between the time medics arrived, and when they finally entered the home to begin aid.
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker
A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
Comments / 0