Read full article on original website
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 12/12/2022 – 12/16/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of December 12 – December 16, 2022. Eastern Kern County. · Cummings Valley Left Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202...
Bakersfield Now
Road closures and updates for Dec 12.
-- This morning several road closures were due to snow and ice. The Kern County Public Works, and CHP websites said that these roads will be closed until further notice. Highline Road to Backus Road. Cameron Canyon Road to Oak Creek Road. Cuddy Valley Road to Mount Pinos. Frazier Mountain...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department logs for Dec. 10 and 11
Occurred at Norma Street Apartments on S Norma St. . Rp stating that she reported a car stalking her, the car is. back, rp stating that someone was in the apt next door as well in a dark house. Light Toyota Camery. . Disposition: Necessary Action Taken. 01:00 DISTURBANCE -...
Bakersfield Californian
Injured rider, horse rescued in Bodfish
Firefighters hatched a plan to rescue a horse on Saturday that had bucked off a rider and then fell into the Edison Flume on Kern River Canyon Road near Miller Street in Bodfish. Crews from Lake Isabella Station 72 were called about 1:23 p.m. on reports of an emergency involving...
KGET 17
Isolated showers remain, expect mostly sunny skies throughout the week
Some isolated showers in the Valley this morning, then partly cloudy by afternoon. The mountain areas still have a Winter Weather Advisory in place for some snow showers until later this afternoon. The Grapevine could see 2-3″ of snow, with the Tehachapi area receiving 1-2″ of snow before coming to...
Review boards clear officers in shooting that left Tehachapi man dead
An incident review board has determined a recent shooting involving several law enforcement officers that left one man dead was justified.
Antelope Valley Press
Thunderbirds won’t train in AV
MOJAVE — The Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration team will not be practicing at the Mojave Air and Space Port, early next year, as previously planned, airport officials announced, this week. Despite efforts by the airport, Thunderbirds and other federal officials, the Federal Aviation Administration would not provide the...
KCSO releases video of shooting incident at mobile home park in Tehachapi
WARNING: Video provided by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office shows graphic images from the shooting. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn camera footage of a shooting that left a knife-wielding suspect dead after attacking two people at a Tehachapi trailer park in November. Kern County deputies Cody Taylor and Jeffrey […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest man to be tried for 2021 murder of Kathryn Pham
Last Friday, the attorneys for Daniel Gunnarsson said they will be ready for trial next month on murder charges of a Ridgecrest woman. On the morning of May 18, 2021, Gunnarsson was found with the body of Kathryn Pham, 21, in the garage of his stepfather's home on Skylark Avenue.
KQED
For Rural Californians, Abortion Is Legal. But It's Not Always Accessible
The town of Bishop lies at the intersection of two highways, Route 395 and Route 6, that in their own ways serve as a reminder of how isolated this community is. Route 395 runs north to south, mirroring the mountainous skyline that separates the town from the rest of the state. Route 6 begins here in Bishop; a sign on the outskirts of town reads “Provincetown, Massachusetts: 3,198 miles.”
Closure of 2 California state prisons announced
Two California state prisons will be closing down. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced the planned closure of one prison, as well as the contract ending for another.
Trial date confirmed for Ridgecrest man charged with murder, mutilation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys on Friday said they will be ready next month to begin trial in the case of a Ridgecrest man charged with killing a woman and mutilating her body. Judge Colette M. Humphrey set a trial date of Jan. 3 for Daniel Gunnarsson, who faces life in prison if convicted. On […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Location manager nabs COLA award for Top Gun video filmed in Inyokern -- with COLA photo gallery
The video for the Top Gun: Maverick theme song Hold My Hand took a top industry award for location manager Mark Zekanis at the 2022 California On Location Awards Dec. 4. Zekanis was named Location Manager of the Year for Music Videos for his work on the video shot at the Inyokern Airport and featuring Lady Gaga.
Ridgecrest woman admits shooting boyfriend in head: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest woman admitted shooting her boyfriend in the head at their home early Sunday, according to a probable cause declaration. Renee Molina, who turned 23 on Monday, told police she pointed a gun at her boyfriend and fired, according to the declaration filed in Superior Court. Joseph Loza, 24, died […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Young Ridgecrest runners medal at National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championship
Richmond Elementary School students Ryker Rivera and Uxbal Ortiz participated in the National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships on Saturday, December 10th at College Station at Bryan, Texas. The two Ridgecrest athletes ran in the 11-12 year old junior category and where among the youngest of the 405 participants in the 3k course. Rivera finished with a time of 10:51 and Ortiz finished with a time of 11:26. The team finished in third place out of 33 teams with help from the two Ridgecrest runners.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County man remains missing after visiting family for Thanksgiving
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “He gave me a hug and he left, I have yet to see him since," said Ronda Craig, mother of Nathan Jackson. It's been nearly two weeks since a local family has heard from their loved one. Nathan Jackson surprised his mom Ronda Craig...
Man acquitted of felony charges in Lake Isabella stabbing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a man of felony charges in connection with a stabbing in Lake Isabella after his public defender argued he acted in self-defense. Robert Paul Graham was found not guilty Thursday of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and making terroristic threats, according to court records. […]
Murder defendant spit on co-defendant, deputy in court
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When deputies brought Jahquan Davenport into court Monday, they seated him across the room from his two co-defendants. That in itself was unusual, but even more out of the ordinary was the spit mask — a mesh hood — placed over Davenport’s head. Judge Kenneth C. Twisselmann II immediately asked for […]
Comments / 0