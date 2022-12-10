ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Traffic Advisory for the Week of 12/12/2022 – 12/16/2022

EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of December 12 – December 16, 2022. Eastern Kern County. · Cummings Valley Left Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Road closures and updates for Dec 12.

-- This morning several road closures were due to snow and ice. The Kern County Public Works, and CHP websites said that these roads will be closed until further notice. Highline Road to Backus Road. Cameron Canyon Road to Oak Creek Road. Cuddy Valley Road to Mount Pinos. Frazier Mountain...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Ridgecrest Police Department logs for Dec. 10 and 11

Occurred at Norma Street Apartments on S Norma St. . Rp stating that she reported a car stalking her, the car is. back, rp stating that someone was in the apt next door as well in a dark house. Light Toyota Camery. . Disposition: Necessary Action Taken. 01:00 DISTURBANCE -...
RIDGECREST, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Injured rider, horse rescued in Bodfish

Firefighters hatched a plan to rescue a horse on Saturday that had bucked off a rider and then fell into the Edison Flume on Kern River Canyon Road near Miller Street in Bodfish. Crews from Lake Isabella Station 72 were called about 1:23 p.m. on reports of an emergency involving...
BODFISH, CA
KGET 17

Isolated showers remain, expect mostly sunny skies throughout the week

Some isolated showers in the Valley this morning, then partly cloudy by afternoon. The mountain areas still have a Winter Weather Advisory in place for some snow showers until later this afternoon. The Grapevine could see 2-3″ of snow, with the Tehachapi area receiving 1-2″ of snow before coming to...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Thunderbirds won’t train in AV

MOJAVE — The Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration team will not be practicing at the Mojave Air and Space Port, early next year, as previously planned, airport officials announced, this week. Despite efforts by the airport, Thunderbirds and other federal officials, the Federal Aviation Administration would not provide the...
KGET

KCSO releases video of shooting incident at mobile home park in Tehachapi

WARNING: Video provided by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office shows graphic images from the shooting. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn camera footage of a shooting that left a knife-wielding suspect dead after attacking two people at a Tehachapi trailer park in November. Kern County deputies Cody Taylor and Jeffrey […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Ridgecrest man to be tried for 2021 murder of Kathryn Pham

Last Friday, the attorneys for Daniel Gunnarsson said they will be ready for trial next month on murder charges of a Ridgecrest woman. On the morning of May 18, 2021, Gunnarsson was found with the body of Kathryn Pham, 21, in the garage of his stepfather's home on Skylark Avenue.
RIDGECREST, CA
KQED

For Rural Californians, Abortion Is Legal. But It's Not Always Accessible

The town of Bishop lies at the intersection of two highways, Route 395 and Route 6, that in their own ways serve as a reminder of how isolated this community is. Route 395 runs north to south, mirroring the mountainous skyline that separates the town from the rest of the state. Route 6 begins here in Bishop; a sign on the outskirts of town reads “Provincetown, Massachusetts: 3,198 miles.”
KGET

Ridgecrest woman admits shooting boyfriend in head: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest woman admitted shooting her boyfriend in the head at their home early Sunday, according to a probable cause declaration. Renee Molina, who turned 23 on Monday, told police she pointed a gun at her boyfriend and fired, according to the declaration filed in Superior Court. Joseph Loza, 24, died […]
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Young Ridgecrest runners medal at National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championship

Richmond Elementary School students Ryker Rivera and Uxbal Ortiz participated in the National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships on Saturday, December 10th at College Station at Bryan, Texas. The two Ridgecrest athletes ran in the 11-12 year old junior category and where among the youngest of the 405 participants in the 3k course. Rivera finished with a time of 10:51 and Ortiz finished with a time of 11:26. The team finished in third place out of 33 teams with help from the two Ridgecrest runners.
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Man acquitted of felony charges in Lake Isabella stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a man of felony charges in connection with a stabbing in Lake Isabella after his public defender argued he acted in self-defense. Robert Paul Graham was found not guilty Thursday of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and making terroristic threats, according to court records. […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Murder defendant spit on co-defendant, deputy in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When deputies brought Jahquan Davenport into court Monday, they seated him across the room from his two co-defendants. That in itself was unusual, but even more out of the ordinary was the spit mask — a mesh hood — placed over Davenport’s head. Judge Kenneth C. Twisselmann II immediately asked for […]
ROSAMOND, CA

