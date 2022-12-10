Richmond Elementary School students Ryker Rivera and Uxbal Ortiz participated in the National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships on Saturday, December 10th at College Station at Bryan, Texas. The two Ridgecrest athletes ran in the 11-12 year old junior category and where among the youngest of the 405 participants in the 3k course. Rivera finished with a time of 10:51 and Ortiz finished with a time of 11:26. The team finished in third place out of 33 teams with help from the two Ridgecrest runners.

