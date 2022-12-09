Read full article on original website
Jeff Balster, 63, formerly of Sheldon
BELLA VISTA, AR—Jeffrey (Jeff) Balster, 63, of Bella Vista, AR, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of...
Shed roof blown onto Sioux County road
SIOUX CENTER–High winds destroyed a machine shed in rural Sioux County on Tuesday afternoon, with the torn roof flipped onto Fig Avenue, temporarily blocking it off. No one was injured from the incident, according to Sioux County sheriff Jamie Van Voorst. The machine shed was on a farm owned...
Letter: Carbon capture needed for market
Agriculture is Iowa’s most profitable industry and has led to wealth and prosperity for many, especially in rural communities. In recent weeks, we have seen high quality Plymouth County farm land exceed $26,000 an acre and Sioux County farm land sell for $30,000 an acre. In the last 20...
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
CHAPTER 25 - Paul Gruchow. A few months after Iowa Information bought The Sheldon Mail-Sun, Jeff and I found in Paul Gruchow in Worthington, MN, the perfect candidate to join our group as the eighth investor. Paul had been managing editor and editor at The Daily Globe in Worthington and...
75 years of 'give and take'
SIOUX CENTER—Dorene Boeve and Arnold Hulshof met when they were 16 and 17 years old, respectively. It was the mid-1940s and Dorene was just leaving the Sunday evening youth group gathering at Carmel Reformed Church. Arnold was driving by with a group of friends after they had attended their own Sunday gathering at First Reformed Church in Hull.
Couple injured in rollover by Larchwood
LARCHWOOD—A Rock Valley couple received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 8:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on Highway 9 near Birch Avenue about two miles west of Larchwood. Eighty-four-year-old Marjorie Anne Bergsma of Rock Valley was driving west when her 2014 Chrysler Town & County van hit a...
Sioux Falls man in ditch jailed for OWI
LARCHWOOD—A 38-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Chance Weston Woolley stemmed from a report of a 1999 Ford Expedition in the north ditch of Highway 9 near the Cleveland Avenue intersection about two miles southeast of Larchwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux Center man arrested for assault
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old rural Sioux Center man was arrested about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on a charge of assault. The arrest of Gert Gerhardus Mare stemmed from a report of an assault at Mare’s residence at 4171 Harrison Ave. southeast of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Orange City moves forward on roundabout
ORANGE CITY—The Iowa Department of Transportation is making progress on its plans to add a roundabout at Orange City’s intersection at Highway 10 and Jay Avenue/St. Paul Avenue Southeast. Estimated to cost $1.5 million, the DOT is covering the cost of the project, which will serve a quickly...
Village named one of state's best workplaces
SHELDON—Village Northwest Unlimited in Sheldon already knows what it will do when it receives its portion of the Sheldon United Fund. The funds will be used to provide a variety of therapy equipment to be utilized by the Village’s residents. The Village provides opportunities to about 180 individuals...
Sheldon teacher finalist for state award
SHELDON—Multiple variables added up to equal Sheldon High School math teacher Levi Letsche being named a finalist for the Iowa Teacher of the Year. Letsche was one of the six top qualifiers for the statewide award. He did not win, but he said that does not subtract from the dividends already making a positive difference at his school.
Sheldon's economic growth continues in 2022
SHELDON—The biggest city in O’Brien County is still riding the wave of the impressive 2020 U.S. Census numbers. Sheldon grew by 324 people — a 6.2 percent increase — to give the community a population of 5,512. It was the only city in O’Brien County to see a population increase from 2010 to 2020. Sheldon’s population also makes it the 72nd largest city in Iowa.
Sibley-Ocheyedan students named to honor ensembles
SIBLEY—Sibley-Ocheyedan Middle School students earned the chance to participate in two different events open to N’West Iowa musicians. The Northwest Iowa Choral Director’s Association Seventh- and Eighth-Grade Treble and Bass Clef Honor Choir Festival took place on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Storm Lake High School. Sixteen students...
Five injured in collision east of Alton
ALTON—Five people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on Highway 10, three miles east of Alton. Twenty-five-year-old Cristian Natanael Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson was driving east when he lost control of his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and it struck a westbound 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by 61-year-old Dean Michael Bunkers of Granville, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Adelina Sanchez, 48, Hawarden
HAWARDEN—Adelina Cecilia Priscilla Sanchez, 48, Hawarden, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Hospers. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Christ Community Evangelical Free Church in Sioux Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center.
Rock Valley man in crash charged for OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 21-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his motor vehicle. The arrest of Omar Alejandro Gonzalez-Torres stemmed from him crashing a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe on the...
One injured in collision by Orange City
ORANGE CITY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 12:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on Jackson Avenue, three miles south of Orange City. Forty-five-year-old Travis Lee Te Grotenhuis of Hospers was driving south when he lost control of his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup, which struck a concrete bridge guard, bounced off the guard and struck a northbound 2005 Buick Rendezvous driven by 20-year-old Jenna Joyce Kock of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheldon woman hurt in crash near Sheldon
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 5:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on the Highway 60 expressway, one mile south of Sheldon. Sarah Angelina Lerma was driving south when she lost control of her 2020 Ford Explorer, which entered the median and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Rock Rapids kicks off Christmastime
ROCK RAPIDS—Rock Rapids got into the holiday spirit at the start of the month with a celebration that resembled Christmas past. Hundreds jingled through the festivities at Forster Community Center and even more watched the Parade of Lights once it was dark out Thursday, Dec. 1. The Rock Rapids...
George teen arrested for OWI and eluding
GEORGE—A 19-year-old George resident was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, eluding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Vinny Lewi stemmed from...
