okcfox.com
Utah governor issues TikTok ban on all state-owned devices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced Monday morning his administration is banning the social media platform TikTok on all state-owned devices, effective immediately. In a statement via Twitter, Cox said the reason for the ban is due to security threats by China and China-based entities.
okcfox.com
'Committed to safety': OHP set to finish 'Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools' by end of year
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) announced they are on track to meet the mandate in Gov. Kevin Stitt's Executive Order, "Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools." Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools requires every trooper in Oklahoma be trained in the LASER (Law Enforcement Active Shooter Emergency Response) program...
okcfox.com
Advocates weigh-in on proposed bill banning gender identity education in K-3rd grade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's a subject that's drawn attention in the most recent election: conversations on gender and sexual orientation in the classroom. The topic has divided many, and a new proposed bill is following suit. The language of the bill hasn't even been written yet, but Sen....
okcfox.com
OHP trooper gives couple ride to Tulsa after their truck is totaled in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma couple was on their way to a company Christmas dinner party in Tulsa when they were involved in a serious wreck in Vinita. Rich Carlton said his truck was totaled on Highway 44 around 3 p.m. Friday. After responding to the scene of...
okcfox.com
Hominy police warn of mountain lion sightings near town
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Hominy Police Department is warning the public to stay away after a mountain lion was sighted in the area. Hominy police say it has received several reports over the past few weeks of a woman heard screaming near Skiatook Lake. After investigating, officers learned...
okcfox.com
Tulsa's Holland Hall community mourns loss of beloved teacher
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Holland Hall community in Tulsa is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher. The school announced Sunday that Sandra Brown passed peacefully shortly after a diagnosis of multiple myeloma. Brown's two sons and several of her longtime teaching partners spoke highly of the teacher...
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Pets For Christmas
Are you thinking about putting a furry friend under the tree this holiday season?. OSU County Extension Educator, Lisa Hamblin, gives us the questions we should ask before gifting a pet for Christmas. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension Service, so check out their Facebook...
okcfox.com
Volunteers surprise grieving family with hope for the holidays
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Green Country hero gave his life in October to rescue his family. His wife and children were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs. But Saturday, a community came together to bring the family a Christmas they'll never forget. Two months ago,...
okcfox.com
Police pull over Scout Trooper during Tulsa Christmas Parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa police officer had some fun during a "traffic stop" at the Tulsa Christmas Parade Saturday. TPD says officer Paul was on routine patrol when he happened to pull over a Scout Trooper. With no city ordinance on how to make a Speeder Bike...
okcfox.com
Mother Road Market holds holiday-themed drag brunch
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While Santa was in town, he swung by the Mother Road Market for Sunday's drag brunch. One of the recent graduates from Kitchen 66 was the one whipping up the meal. It's something the market does on the second Sunday of every month and it's...
okcfox.com
Strong to Severe Storms Possible Late Tonight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA (KOKH) -- Strong to severe storms are likely across the state late tonight into the early morning hours of Tuesday. A Tornado Watch is out for the western third of the state until 4:00 AM. A strong low pressure system will deepen...
okcfox.com
Police: Man arrested in gas station shooting had dead, pregnant woman in his apartment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a Shell gas station employee in White Oak, Maryland. Police have also revealed another shocking revelation in their investigation. During a news conference on Friday, Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones said officers...
