ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Utah governor issues TikTok ban on all state-owned devices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced Monday morning his administration is banning the social media platform TikTok on all state-owned devices, effective immediately. In a statement via Twitter, Cox said the reason for the ban is due to security threats by China and China-based entities.
UTAH STATE
okcfox.com

Hominy police warn of mountain lion sightings near town

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Hominy Police Department is warning the public to stay away after a mountain lion was sighted in the area. Hominy police say it has received several reports over the past few weeks of a woman heard screaming near Skiatook Lake. After investigating, officers learned...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Tulsa's Holland Hall community mourns loss of beloved teacher

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Holland Hall community in Tulsa is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher. The school announced Sunday that Sandra Brown passed peacefully shortly after a diagnosis of multiple myeloma. Brown's two sons and several of her longtime teaching partners spoke highly of the teacher...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Pets For Christmas

Are you thinking about putting a furry friend under the tree this holiday season?. OSU County Extension Educator, Lisa Hamblin, gives us the questions we should ask before gifting a pet for Christmas. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension Service, so check out their Facebook...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Volunteers surprise grieving family with hope for the holidays

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Green Country hero gave his life in October to rescue his family. His wife and children were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs. But Saturday, a community came together to bring the family a Christmas they'll never forget. Two months ago,...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Police pull over Scout Trooper during Tulsa Christmas Parade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa police officer had some fun during a "traffic stop" at the Tulsa Christmas Parade Saturday. TPD says officer Paul was on routine patrol when he happened to pull over a Scout Trooper. With no city ordinance on how to make a Speeder Bike...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Mother Road Market holds holiday-themed drag brunch

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While Santa was in town, he swung by the Mother Road Market for Sunday's drag brunch. One of the recent graduates from Kitchen 66 was the one whipping up the meal. It's something the market does on the second Sunday of every month and it's...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Late Tonight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA (KOKH) -- Strong to severe storms are likely across the state late tonight into the early morning hours of Tuesday. A Tornado Watch is out for the western third of the state until 4:00 AM. A strong low pressure system will deepen...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy