Colorado State

Washington Examiner

Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Beast

GOP Congresswoman Cries While Begging Colleagues to Vote Down Same-Sex Marriage Bill

Missouri Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler shed actual tears as she pushed her colleagues in Congress to vote against historic protections for same-sex marriage Thursday. On the House floor, Hartzler pleaded with her colleagues to reject the bill to preserve what she perceives as “traditional” marriage. “This is yet another step toward the Democrats’ goal of dismantling the traditional family, silencing voices of faith and permanently undoing our country’s God-woven foundation,” she said. Hartzler, who has frequently attacked the gay community, helped a pro-conversion therapy group hold a forum on Capitol Hill in 2019. Despite her tears, the Respect for Marriage bill ultimately passed 258-169, with 39 Republicans joining Democrats in sending it to President Biden’s desk.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

Faith and LGBTQ+ rights clash in Supreme Court case

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case pitting gay rights against claims of free speech and religious freedom. Colorado website designer Lorie Smith told the court she doesn't want to be forced to design websites for same-sex weddings as it goes against her beliefs. Jan Crawford has the details.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Religious groups call on Senate to pass Respect for Marriage Act

Story at a glance More than a dozen religious groups are calling on the Senate to pass the Respect for Marriage Act. The Respect for Marriage Act would address a national patchwork of marriage laws by requiring states to recognize interracial and same-sex marriages as legally valid if those unions were performed in a state…
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Same-Sex Marriage Will Finally Be Written Into Law

After decades of inaction and months or back-and-forths between the House and Senate, lawmakers finally sent a bill to the president’s desk on Thursday that would, for the first time ever, codify national same-sex marriage rights into law.The House passed a final version of the same-sex marriage bill 258-169, with all Democrats and 39 House Republicans voting in favor of the legislation. One Republican, Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), also voted present.Before this summer, same-sex marriage wasn’t really on Conrgess’ radar. But after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that sent shockwaves across the nation, things changed....
Pyramid

McCaughey: Court and Congress hammer out truce on gay rights

America could finally be on its way to hammering out a truce between advocates for same-sex marriage and religious opponents who want no part of it. It’s a tall order. Congress is the architect of one part of the truce. The Senate is advancing a bill, with bipartisan support, to ensure that a same-sex couple’s marital status and benefits will be secure in all 50 states. The goal is to get it signed into law before Congress adjourns.
COLORADO STATE
WSAV News 3

House sends marriage equality bill to Biden’s desk

The House on Thursday passed a bill to safeguard marriage equality, sending the measure to President Biden’s desk and marking the first time Congress has provided federal protections for same-sex marriage. The legislation, titled the Respect for Marriage Act, passed in a 258-169-1 vote. Thirty-nine Republicans joined all Democrats in supporting the measure, and Rep. […]
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Same-sex marriage and LGBTQ protections at center of another Supreme Court case

WASHINGTON — To Lorie Smith, her lawsuit is a free speech crusade. To her opponents, it's an effort to weaken laws aimed at combating LGBTQ discrimination. A conservative evangelical Christian who opposes same-sex marriage and runs a business in Colorado designing websites, including for nuptials, Smith sued the state because she would like to accept customers planning opposite-sex weddings but reject requests made by same-sex couples wanting the same service.
COLORADO STATE

