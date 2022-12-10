Read full article on original website
GOP Rep. Who Attended Gay Son's Wedding Opposes Same-Sex Marriage Bill — Again
Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.) wasn’t won over by religious liberty changes by Senate Republicans.
The Supreme Court Is Inclined To Support The Freedom Of A Christian Website Designer To Refuse Bookings For Gay Weddings
The conservative majority of the Supreme Court appeared ready to rule on Monday that a Christian website designer has the right to exercise his or her free speech and refuse to deal with same-sex couples who want to get married.
House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage in landmark vote sending it to Biden
The House voted to pass legislation on Thursday to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, the last step before the measure goes to President Joe Biden for his signature and becomes law.
The US supreme court is poised to strike another blow against gay rights
It’s not clear what, exactly, Lorie Smith’s problem is. The Colorado woman aspires to be a web designer; apparently, she’s also upset that gay people can get married. Smith is an evangelical Christian who says that her faith makes her object to same-sex marriage. This wouldn’t be...
GOP Congresswoman Cries While Begging Colleagues to Vote Down Same-Sex Marriage Bill
Missouri Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler shed actual tears as she pushed her colleagues in Congress to vote against historic protections for same-sex marriage Thursday. On the House floor, Hartzler pleaded with her colleagues to reject the bill to preserve what she perceives as “traditional” marriage. “This is yet another step toward the Democrats’ goal of dismantling the traditional family, silencing voices of faith and permanently undoing our country’s God-woven foundation,” she said. Hartzler, who has frequently attacked the gay community, helped a pro-conversion therapy group hold a forum on Capitol Hill in 2019. Despite her tears, the Respect for Marriage bill ultimately passed 258-169, with 39 Republicans joining Democrats in sending it to President Biden’s desk.
Full List of Republicans Who Voted in Support of Same-Sex Marriage
The Respect for Marriage Act passed a final vote in the House with bipartisan support. It will now be sent to President Bien to be signed into law.
Faith and LGBTQ+ rights clash in Supreme Court case
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case pitting gay rights against claims of free speech and religious freedom. Colorado website designer Lorie Smith told the court she doesn't want to be forced to design websites for same-sex weddings as it goes against her beliefs. Jan Crawford has the details.
US bishops concerned gay marriage bill will punish 'reasonable and sincere' religious objectors
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has voiced concern about the likely passage of the President Biden administration's Respect for Marriage Act.
Neil Gorsuch Remarks During Supreme Court Gay Rights Case Spark Concern
The Trump-nominated conservative justice accused the state of Colorado of having subjected baker Jack Phillips to a "re-education program."
Religious groups call on Senate to pass Respect for Marriage Act
Story at a glance More than a dozen religious groups are calling on the Senate to pass the Respect for Marriage Act. The Respect for Marriage Act would address a national patchwork of marriage laws by requiring states to recognize interracial and same-sex marriages as legally valid if those unions were performed in a state…
Same-Sex Marriage Will Finally Be Written Into Law
After decades of inaction and months or back-and-forths between the House and Senate, lawmakers finally sent a bill to the president’s desk on Thursday that would, for the first time ever, codify national same-sex marriage rights into law.The House passed a final version of the same-sex marriage bill 258-169, with all Democrats and 39 House Republicans voting in favor of the legislation. One Republican, Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), also voted present.Before this summer, same-sex marriage wasn’t really on Conrgess’ radar. But after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that sent shockwaves across the nation, things changed....
McCaughey: Court and Congress hammer out truce on gay rights
America could finally be on its way to hammering out a truce between advocates for same-sex marriage and religious opponents who want no part of it. It’s a tall order. Congress is the architect of one part of the truce. The Senate is advancing a bill, with bipartisan support, to ensure that a same-sex couple’s marital status and benefits will be secure in all 50 states. The goal is to get it signed into law before Congress adjourns.
Americans must rely on Supreme Court to save traditional views on marriage
Americans must rely on the Supreme Court to save traditional views on marriage. Congress’s new Respect for Marriage Act doesn’t respect people of faith.
House sends marriage equality bill to Biden’s desk
The House on Thursday passed a bill to safeguard marriage equality, sending the measure to President Biden’s desk and marking the first time Congress has provided federal protections for same-sex marriage. The legislation, titled the Respect for Marriage Act, passed in a 258-169-1 vote. Thirty-nine Republicans joined all Democrats in supporting the measure, and Rep. […]
Same-sex marriage and LGBTQ protections at center of another Supreme Court case
WASHINGTON — To Lorie Smith, her lawsuit is a free speech crusade. To her opponents, it's an effort to weaken laws aimed at combating LGBTQ discrimination. A conservative evangelical Christian who opposes same-sex marriage and runs a business in Colorado designing websites, including for nuptials, Smith sued the state because she would like to accept customers planning opposite-sex weddings but reject requests made by same-sex couples wanting the same service.
US Supreme Court hears arguments in clash between religion and gay rights law
The US Supreme Court's conservative majority on Monday appeared ready to rule that a Christian web designer has a right to refuse to provide services for same-sex marriages in a case the liberal justices said could empower certain businesses to discriminate based on constitutional free speech protections. The justices heard...
Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court 's conservative majority sounded sympathetic Monday to a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, the latest collision of religion and gay rights to land at the high court. The designer and her supporters say that ruling against...
