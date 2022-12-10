Read full article on original website
Newsweek
The Ugly Truth Behind Biden's Latest Student Loan Payment Pause | Opinion
The student debt payment pause disproportionately benefits wealthier people, many of whom have government jobs.
The Hill
Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
A federal court approved a settlement between the Department of Education and around 200,000 student loan borrowers on Wednesday for $6 billion in loan relief, as the borrowers argued the department was taking too long to process applications claiming the borrowers were defrauded by their colleges. Federal Judge William Alsup...
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update
(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
CNBC
Biden administration warns of 'historically large increase' in student loan defaults without debt forgiveness
Student loan default rates may spike if the Biden administration's loan forgiveness plan is blocked, a top official at the U.S. Department of Education warns. The department anticipates there "could be an historically large increase in the amount of federal student loan delinquency and defaults as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Undersecretary James Kvaal said in the filing.
Fortune
What happens to student loan debt when you die?
In many cases, student loan debt is discharged when you die, but that’s not always what happens. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (4) It’s hardly any secret that student loan debt is a major burden for individuals and families across the country. According to the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the United States totaled $1.745 trillion as of the third quarter of 2022. About 92.7% of all debt is federal student loans.
Student Loans: 9 Million Borrowers Mistakenly ‘Approved’ for Forgiveness — What Happens Now?
In a mistake that will make a complicated situation even more confusing, about 9 million Americans received erroneous emails in November saying that their application for the Biden administration's...
200,000 student-loan borrowers were just granted $6 billion in debt relief after a federal judge approved a settlement with Biden's Education Department
A federal judge granted final approval of a settlement involving defrauded student-loan borrowers. 200,000 borrowers are expected to get $6 billion in debt relief, and the department will review other pending claims. The 2019 lawsuit was filed in response to a backlog of borrower defense claims that hadn't been processed.
9 million student-loan borrowers got an email in November with the wrong subject line informing them their debt relief has been approved. Corrections are coming.
An Education Dept. contractor told Insider an email mistakenly telling borrowers their student-debt relief is approved was a result of "human error."
I took out $200,000 in loans for law school but never passed the bar. Now I'm stuck with all of the debt and none of the prestige
Rafael Regales failed the bar twice because of mental-health issues and owes more than $332,000. "It's demoralizing to be in this much debt," he said.
Report: Millions told student loans were forgiven, but they were not
CBS reports 9 million people got an incorrect email. This is separate from the 16 million debt relief applications.
A Florida teacher thought she'd settled her student loan debt 20 years ago. Then she got a bill for $1 million.
For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone's wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
America’s student loan balance experienced its biggest drop in 20 years due to Biden’s student debt relief efforts
Total student loan debt in the U.S. fell to $1.57 trillion in the third quarter of 2022 from $1.59 trillion in the second quarter. Total student loan debt in the U.S. fell to $1.57 trillion in the third quarter of 2022 from $1.59 trillion in the second quarter. That’s the largest decline in at least 20 years, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve’s Household Debt and Credit Report.
Student Loan Forgiveness: 59% of Borrowers Won’t Be Able to Make Payments Come June
When the student loan moratorium lifts next June, millions of Americans could be in hot water. According to a new Morning Consult poll, 59% of student loan borrowers said they may not be able to...
Subsidized vs. unsubsidized student loans: What’s the difference?
One charges interest while you attend school, while the other does not.
Are Student Loans Forgiven After You Die?
With all the talk surrounding President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in the headlines, it's easy to forget that borrowers and their families have other things on their minds when it comes...
How student loan policies widen the homeownership gap
For Black Americans with student loan debt, the home buying dream may be disappearing altogether.
MSNBC
Student loan borrowers are confused if they should cancel their refund requests now that Biden’s forgiveness plan is blocked
Stick your refund in a savings account—better yet, a high-yield account—until the future of debt relief is more clear. With President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness plan put on hold by two different federal courts, borrowers are left with a number of questions about the future of their student debt. A big one: What do they do if they requested a refund for payments made during the pandemic?
Biden, holding out for Supreme Court, offers another student loan payment pause extension
The payment pause began under former President Donald Trump during the pandemic. Biden said in August it wouldn't be extended past Dec. 31, 2022.
